LEWISBURG – Bucknell sophomore Connor Davis was one of 16 men's lacrosse players voted to the 2023 Preseason All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

The 2022 Patriot League Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene last season, leading the league in goals per game and making a dent in the school record book. Davis' 45 goals tied for second in program history, as did his 128 shots. He was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week six times, including five of the first six weeks.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.