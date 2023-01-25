LEWISBURG – Bucknell sophomore Connor Davis was one of 16 men's lacrosse players voted to the 2023 Preseason All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced Wednesday.
The 2022 Patriot League Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene last season, leading the league in goals per game and making a dent in the school record book. Davis' 45 goals tied for second in program history, as did his 128 shots. He was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week six times, including five of the first six weeks.
Davis scored multiple goals in 11 games and netted hat tracks nine times. He scored six goals on three separate occasions, which tied Bucknell's record for goals in a game by a freshman. His first six-goal performance came during his first collegiate game in a season-opening victory at Mercer, earning him Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week.
In total, Davis finished his freshman campaign boasting 52 points with seven assists. He started 14 of the Bison's 15 games, missing just one with injury.
Bucknell was picked sixth out of nine teams in the 2023 Patriot League preseason poll. Reigning champion Boston U. was picked first with 15 of the 18 possible first-place votes. Loyola (2nd, 105) received one first-place vote, and Navy (3rd, 92) received two.
Three of the four preseason major awards went to the Terriers. Vince D'Alto was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Roy Meyer received Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and Matt Garber was voted Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year. Lehigh's Mike Sisselberger was named the Preseason Faceoff Specialist of the Year.
Bucknell opens its 2023 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a home game against Mercer.
Lycoming men's lacrosse picked fifth in MAC Freedom preseason poll
WILLIAMSPORT – After a fifth straight trip to the conference playoffs in 2022, the Lycoming College men’s lacrosse team landed in fifth in the MAC Freedom Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the conference office in Annville announced on Wednesday.
After winning the MAC Freedom Championship the last two years, Stevens (64) earned all eight first-place votes. Arcadia (56), DeSales (51), Misericordia (42) and Lycoming (35) are the top half of the poll and Delaware Valley (26), Wilkes (22), FDU-Florham (19), and King’s (9) finish off the poll.
The 2022 MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year, sophomore goaltender Ben Franco returns having earned all eight wins for the Warriors with 231 saves and a .527 save percentage. The two-time MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week picked up 47 groundballs and notched five caused turnovers. Franco’s 231 single-season saves is second in the program’s history.
Senior Owen Zimmerman returns after posting 47 goals and 18 assists for 65 points in 2022, helping him earn Second Team All-MAC Freedom honors. The Warriors also return two-time All-MAC Freedom Second Team selection, senior Rory Hines, who finished third on the team in scoring with 22 goals and 26 points.
The Warriors entered the MAC Freedom Championship as the No. 5 seed in 2022, as the team notched a seven-win improvement in 2022, finishing 8-10 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
Head coach Brendan Gorman enters his third season with 10 seniors as the Warriors open the season at home against Susquehanna on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m., at UPMC Field.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
