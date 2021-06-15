LEWISBURG — Monday’s American Legion baseball games were washed out after torrential rains hit the area.
The game between Lewisburg Post 182 and Bloomsburg has been rescheduled for 5:45 p.m. today.
For Monday’s other contest between Hughesville and Mifflinburg Post 410, no make-up date has been decided.
