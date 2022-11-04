SELINSGROVE — Central Columbia may have ridden a 12-game winning streak into Thursday’s District 4 Class A final against Lewisburg, but it was the Green Dragons who came away with the victory.

Whitney Berge scored off an assist by Avery Mast midway through the third quarter to give No. 2-seeded Lewisburg a 1-0 victory over No. 1-seeded Central at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.

