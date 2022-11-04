SELINSGROVE — Central Columbia may have ridden a 12-game winning streak into Thursday’s District 4 Class A final against Lewisburg, but it was the Green Dragons who came away with the victory.
Whitney Berge scored off an assist by Avery Mast midway through the third quarter to give No. 2-seeded Lewisburg a 1-0 victory over No. 1-seeded Central at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Lewisburg, which last won districts in 2019, now heads into the PIAA tournament where it will play a first-round contest on Tuesday versus an opponent, and at a site and time to be determined.
But as the district champion, the Green Dragons will play the game at a District 4 site.
“The girls have worked so hard all season, and they deserve this. It’s amazing,” said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. “The seniors were on the team that won districts (their freshman year in 2019). They said they wanted to do it again their senior year, and so they were really driven coming in today and they were ready to go.”
Coach Berge expected a tough game going in, but it was her Green Dragons that made it tough for the Blue Jays.
Lewisburg didn’t allow Central to get a single shot off in the first half, and the Blue Jays were limited to just two penalty corners, as the game remained scoreless going into the second half.
“Central played a really good game — super intense — and they came out ready to play, which we were expecting coming in,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “But I just kept telling the girls they had to keep pushing, and they were smart. I said let’s get back to our game of passing and using what we know how to do. And then they came back out (in the second half) and cleaned things up a bit.”
The Green Dragons picked up a pair of penalty corners early in the third quarter, and there was a sense that Lewisburg was getting close to breaking the scoreless tie.
That finally came to fruition with 7:46 left in the period when Avery Mast won the ball in Central’s half of the field and made a long pass up to Whitney Berge by the left post, who knew what to do with it from there.
“The ball was coming up slow. I was just working my way up (to the cage) and I was ready to just hit it in, and it went in,” said Whitney Berge. “Like, I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m just so shocked. We worked so hard for this, and our work has paid off. It feels amazing.”
Mast knew if she got Berge the ball anywhere near the cage, her teammate would put it away.
“Just anything in the circle, because I know Whitney can finish with the ball,” said Mast. “I just trust my entire team. They did incredible today. They held everything together and I’m super proud of everybody.”
Saying that goal provided some relief for Lewisburg would be an understatement, but the Green Dragons still needed to make it hold up and close out the game.
Lewisburg’s midfielders and defenders continued to play well the rest of the way. They limited Central to just one shot in the second half to aid in the Green Dragons big win.
“That’s amazing. Our defense has been solid. I mean, Carley (Wagner) in the center there she’s so smart and she’s been coming through for us all season,” said coach Berge. “Liv (Holthus), being a senior on the outside, she’s really had that leadership out there, and then Lauren (Hetherington) stepping up as a sophomore. I mean, they all have great sticks back there.
“(Holding Central to one shot) is definitely a bit surprising, but again I credit our defense and our midfielders for keeping the ball out,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “We knew coming in that Central was going to play with hustle and heart, and we were ready for that kind of intensity.”
District 4 Class A championship
at Selinsgrove Area High School
No. 2 Lewisburg 1, No. 1 Central Columbia 0
Lew-Whitney Berge, assist Avery Mast, 7:46.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 6-1; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 13-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 1; Central (Izzy Snyder), 5.
