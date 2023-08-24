MILTON - With two golfers shooting in the 30s, Central Mountain defeated Milton, 160-182, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I match Wednesday at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Evan Walker shot an even-par 36, plus Steven Fisher fired a 39.
Milton (1-1) was led by a 41 from Logan Shrawder and a 45 from Draker Parker. Eli Russell and Brayden Gower both added 48s for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Jersey Shore at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday back at Wynding Brook.
Central Mountain 160, Milton 182
at Wynding Brook Golf Course
Central Mountain: Evan Walker, 36; Steven Fisher, 39; Griff Walizer, 42; Steven Heverly, 43. Other golfers: Gordy Fravel, 44; Reese Walizer, 53.
Milton: Logan Shrawder, 41; Drake Parker, 45; Eli Russell, 48; Brayden Gower, 48. Other golfer: Avery Reiff, 56.
Girls Tennis
Hughesville 5,
Lewisburg 0
HUGHESVILLE - The Green Dragons' second match of the season was a tough one, as the Spartans rolled to the shutout win in Heartland-II action.
Lewisburg (1-1), which won just nine games against Hughesville, next plays at the Montgomery Queens of the Court Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Hughesville 5, Lewisburg 0
at Hughesville
Singles
1. Sarah Buck (H) def. Erin Lowthert, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Annaka Bruder (H) def. Annabelle Jiang, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Destini Flowers (H) def. Dayssi Weis, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Georgia Randall-Breanna Bobak (H) def. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Maya Snyder-Rebecca Roberts (H) def. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas, 6-1, 6-2.
Williamsport 5,
Milton 0
WILLIAMSPORT - The Black Panthers didn't make it easy for the Millionaires in spots during the HAC-I match, but Williamsport still took the HAC-I victory.
Lydia Crawford won five games in her No. 1 singles match, while the No. 2 doubles team of Emma King and Emily Waltman won eight games in theirs.
Milton next hosts Danville at 4 p.m. today.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
at Williamsport
Singles
1. Abbigail Robertson (W) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Kayla Bloch (W) def. Abbey Kitchen, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Emlyn Kinley (W) def. Kyleigh Snyder, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Chloe Campbell-Eden Huff (W) def. Jordan Hackenberg-Aubree Carl, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Fatima Zeshan-Natalie Huggins (W) def. Emma King-Emily Waltman, 6-4, 6-4.
Central Columbia 5,
Mifflinburg 0
ALMEDIA - The Wildcats won just one game against the Blue Jays to fall in the HAC-II matchup. Mifflinburg (0-2) next plays at Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
Central Columbia 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Central Columbia
Singles
1. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Rhianna Baker (CC) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Claudia Brindisi (CC) def. Holly Swartz, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Abigail Twiddy-Vy Nguyen (CC) def. Kaelynn Wagner-Chloe Albright, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Natalie Twiddy-Mackenzie Masker (CC) def. Emily McAullife-Alyson Houseknecht, 6-0, 6-0.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
