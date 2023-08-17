FREDERICK, Md. — The Williamsport Crosscutters rallied with a five-run comeback in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Frederick Keys, 16-12, on Wednesday.
The Cutters had three players who collected multiple hits, including Brayland Skinner who homered and drove in a game high five runs while extending his hit streak to 18 games.
Freddy Rojas Jr. went 2-for-5, including a double while scoring three times, and Mason Minzey went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Jalen Greer went 1-for-5 while driving in two runs.
Williamsport started Salvatore Ferro (0-4) and he went just three innings where he allowed nine runs, six earned, on nine hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.
Kaleb Sophy threw the next two innings where he gave up five runs on three hits, two walks but collected two strikeouts. Davis Burgin threw an inning and third where he gave up two runs without allowing a hit. Burgin also walked five and struck out two.
Mitchell Scott threw the final inning and two thirds where he didn’t allow a run or hit and collected a strikeout, allowing the Cutters offense to attempt their late comeback.
Williamsport (13-18) completes its three-game set against Frederick at 7 tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.