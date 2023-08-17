FREDERICK, Md. — The Williamsport Crosscutters rallied with a five-run comeback in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Frederick Keys, 16-12, on Wednesday.

The Cutters had three players who collected multiple hits, including Brayland Skinner who homered and drove in a game high five runs while extending his hit streak to 18 games.

