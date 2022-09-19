Men’s soccer
SaturdayNavy 2, Bucknell 0Note:
Baba Kallie’s 25th-minute goal sent visiting Navy on the way to a 2-0 win over 10-man Bucknell in the Patriot League openers for both teams at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Navy tacked on an 84th-minute penalty kick from David Jackson to improve to 3-3-2 overall, while the Bison fell to 1-6.
Lycoming 2, Lebanon Valley 0Note:
A core group of juniors led the Warriors to a shutout of Lebanon Valley College. Junior Christian Barnes headed his first goal of the season in just over two minutes into play after junior Reuben Devaney set up the play with a corner kick awarded. In the 31st minute, junior Kenny Clapp, who leads the Warriors (3-1-3 overall) with three goals this year, scored on a shot after receiving a pass from junior Dylan Sloan, who set up the play on a free kick. Lebanon Valley fell to 3-4.
Field HockeyBloomsburg 2, St. Thomas Aquinas 1 (OT)
Notes: In an instant classic, the Huskies outlasted St. Thomas Aquinas in a shootout Sunday afternoon. The Huskies improved to 3-3 for the year while the Spartans dropped to 2-2. Mifflinburg High School grad Bri Doebler took a more traditional route to the goal during the game, and it paid off as she dribbled on the field down toward the goal, got the goalie to dive, and had a wide-open cage to put the Huskies up 3-1.
SaturdayBucknell 3, Holy Cross 1Note:
Kari Melberger scored in the first minute of the game and Noor Kaur followed with another 92 seconds later, sending the Bison to a road win over Holy Cross in the Patriot League openers for both teams. Gianna Puorro also scored for the Bison, who improved to 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in Patriot League play after beating Holy Cross for the 12th time in the last 13 meetings. The Crusaders fell to 1-6, 0-1, after their first loss this season by a margin of more than one goal.
Stevens Institute 6, Lycoming 0Note:
The Warriors fell at Stevens Institute of Technology. First-year goalkeeper Isabella Bobe made 14 saves for the Warriors (1-5, 0-1 MAC Freedom).
FridayPace University 2, Bloomsburg 1Note:
Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Bri Doebler had an assist off a penalty corner insert for the Huskies.
Women’s soccerSaturdayNo. 22 Bloomsburg 2, Lock Haven 0Notes:
The Huskies used a pair of first-half goals and its traditionally stingy defense to power its way to a 2-0 win in PSAC East action. The Huskies improved to 7-1 for the year and 5-1 in conference action. The Bald Eagles fell to 3-3-1 and 1-3-1 in the PSAC East. Senior Paige Harris (Danville) got the Huskies on the board early with her second goal of the season. After a rocket of a shot by junior Lauren McIntyre, The Huskies didn’t waste time pushing their lead to 2-0. Harris put a perfect cross into the box for graduate student Nicole Varano (Mount Carmel) who flicked her shot right over the goalie’s hands for her team-leading fifth goal of the season.
Lycoming 0, Bethany 0Note:
The Warriors notched their school-record sixth straight shutout, extending the school record to 594 scoreless minutes, with a 0-0 draw at Bethany The Warriors (5-0-2) outshot the Bison (4-0-2), 24-14. First-year goalkeeper Riley Block made seven saves for Lycoming and Bethany keeper Corinne Grabow made 12 stops. Senior Bella Green (South Williamsport) led the Warriors with 10 total shots.
Men’s cross countryBloomsburg UniversityFriday at D-II/D-III ChallengeNote:
Running in his first collegiate 8K race, sophomore Caden Dunfee, a Warrior Run High School grad, took 51st overall with a time of 28:45.8.
Women’s volleyballSaturdayLycoming 3, PSU-Berks 1Lycoming 3, Wilson 0Note:
With a pair of solid hitting performances, the Warriors swept a tri-match at Lamade Gym to reach five straight wins, downing Penn State Berks, 3-1 (25-14, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19), before dropping Wilson, 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-11). The Warriors (9-1 overall) posted a solid hitting performance with 41 hits and a .190 percentage to get past Penn State Berks (3-3 overall) in the opener.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10 Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54 New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28 Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36 Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 56 55 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 37 37 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45 Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43 ___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 36, Washington 27 Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0 Miami 42, Baltimore 38 N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16 N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30 New England 17, Pittsburgh 14 Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10 L.A. Rams 31, Atlanta 27 San Francisco 27, Seattle 7 Arizona 29, Las Vegas 23, OT Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17 Denver 16, Houston 9 Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 88 58 .603 _ Toronto 83 64 .565 5½ Tampa Bay 82 64 .562 6 Baltimore 76 69 .524 11½ Boston 71 75 .486 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 79 67 .541 _ Chicago 76 71 .517 3½ Minnesota 73 73 .500 6 Kansas City 58 89 .395 21½ Detroit 55 91 .377 24
West Division W L Pct GB
z-Houston 96 51 .653 _ Seattle 80 65 .552 15 Los Angeles 64 82 .438 31½ Texas 63 83 .432 32½ Oakland 53 94 .361 43 ___
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 93 55 .628 _ Atlanta 91 55 .623 1 Philadelphia 80 66 .548 12 Miami 60 87 .408 32½ Washington 51 95 .349 41
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 61 .588 _ Milwaukee 78 68 .534 8 Chicago 62 84 .425 24 Cincinnati 58 89 .395 28½ Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 31½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 100 44 .694 _ San Diego 81 66 .551 20½ San Francisco 69 76 .476 31½ Arizona 68 78 .466 33 Colorado 64 82 .438 37 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game Toronto 6, Baltimore 3 Kansas City 9, Boston 0 Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1 Oakland 8, Houston 5 Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1 Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3 Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0 Baltimore 5, Toronto 4 Boston 13, Kansas City 3 Houston 11, Oakland 2 N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8 L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m. Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Washington 5, Miami 3 Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1 St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 0, 11 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3 San Diego 2, Arizona 0 L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 1 Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2 Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0 N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3 Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8 San Diego 6, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Miami (Cabrera 5-3), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-7), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
