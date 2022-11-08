LEWISBURG – Led by six players scoring in double figures and a school-record-tying 21 3-pointers, Bucknell opened the 2022-23 season with a 113-52 victory over Lebanon Valley on Monday night at Sojka Pavilion. The hot-shooting Bison connected on 60 percent of their shots from the field and 54 percent from the arc, and the 61-point victory margin was 10 better than the previous school record.

Josh Adoh tallied 18 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes, and he gave Bucknell a big spark off the bench in the early stages after the Flying Dutchmen jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead. Elvin Edmonds IV went 6-for-7 from downtown, tied his career high with 18 points, and set a new personal best with eight assists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.