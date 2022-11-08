LEWISBURG – Led by six players scoring in double figures and a school-record-tying 21 3-pointers, Bucknell opened the 2022-23 season with a 113-52 victory over Lebanon Valley on Monday night at Sojka Pavilion. The hot-shooting Bison connected on 60 percent of their shots from the field and 54 percent from the arc, and the 61-point victory margin was 10 better than the previous school record.
Josh Adoh tallied 18 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes, and he gave Bucknell a big spark off the bench in the early stages after the Flying Dutchmen jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead. Elvin Edmonds IV went 6-for-7 from downtown, tied his career high with 18 points, and set a new personal best with eight assists.
Xander Rice chipped in 14 points and five assists, Andre Screen logged 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ian Motta and Brady Muller scored 11 points apiece. Motta had a perfect shooting night, including 3-for-3 from the arc, and the freshman Muller scored his 11 points in just eight minutes.
Freshman Ruot Bijiek scored eight points in his debut, and Josh Bascoe had a strong outing with eight points, five assists, and four rebounds.
With Bucknell starting the 7-foot-1 Screen and 6-10 Alex Timmerman in the frontcourt, the much-smaller Flying Dutchmen collapsed in the paint defensively, and Bucknell’s perimeter shooters took advantage. The starting backcourt of Edmonds and Rice combined to make 10 of 15 from long range. All told, seven different Bison made a 3-pointer, and the team collected 25 assists on its 42 made field goals.
The Bucknell fans were a bit nervous at the outset, as five quick points from all-star forward Collin Jones and a three from Kegan Hertz gave Lebanon Valley an 8-0 lead just 1:15 into the game. But the Bison shot back with a 15-2 run, capped by consecutive treys by Rice.
The lead was just one at 17-16 when Adoh got the Bison going. He hit two straight 3-pointers, came up with a steal and an assist to Screen, and then he hustled after his own missed jumper and laid it back in to make it 27-16. Edmonds’s steal led to a fastbreak dunk for Bijiek’s first career points, and by the time Bascoe hit a free throw with 6:10 left in the half, it was an 18-0 run and a 35-16 lead.
Bucknell led 50-26 at the half and then erased any doubt with a 10-for-13 start to the second half. The Bison hit seven of their first nine threes to start the half, and at one point they were 20-for-32 from the arc on the night.
Adoh’s triple after an offensive rebound and assist from Muller was Bucknell’s 21st of the night. The Bison also hit 21 3-pointers in a 118-76 home win over Lafayette on Feb. 24, 2019.
The previous team record for largest margin of victory was 51, set on two occasions. Bucknell defeated Dickinson 91-40 in 1995-96 and Elizabethtown 81-30 in 1944-45.
Bucknell’s 63-point second half was a Sojka Pavilion record and was just three shy of the all-time team record of 66, set against Susquehanna in 1985-86.
Lebanon Valley was led by 18 points from Hertz and 10 points and six rebounds from Jones, who averaged better than 21 points and eight rebounds last season.
Bucknell finished with a 49-27 rebounding edge while limiting Lebanon Valley to 28.8 percent shooting. The Flying Dutchmen were just 5-for-28 from 3-point range.
The Bison are now off until Saturday when Niagara visits Sojka Pavilion at 4 p.m. That is the first half of the “Bison Dimes and Riding Time” doubleheader, with the wrestling team hosting Oklahoma State at 7 p.m.
Bucknell 113, Lebanon Valley 52
at Bucknell’s Sojka Pavilion
Hertz 7-13 2-3 18, Jones 4-12 1-1 10, Harder 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 2-10 2-2 7, Tang 1-5 2-2 4, Redding 1-6 0-0 2, Griffin 2-5 0-0 5, Hofsass 0-2 1-2 1, Montgomery 0-2 1-3 1, Pavlik 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Alquiza 0-1 0-0 0, Pilsitz 0-1 0-0 0, Titus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-66 9-13 52.
Motta 4-4 0-0 11, Screen 6-9 0-0 12, Timmerman 2-2 2-2 6, Edmonds 6-7 0-0 18, Rice 5-11 0-0 14, Adoh 7-13 1-1 18, Bascoe 3-6 1-2 8, van der Heijden 2-5 1-3 7, Bijiek 3-5 0-1 8, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0, Muller 4-7 3-3 11, Delev 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-70 8-12 113.
Halftime: Bucknell 50-26. 3-point goals: Lebanon Valley 5-28 (Hertz 2-3, Jones 1-2, Griffin 1-3, Lewis 1-6, Pavlik 0-1, Pilsitz 0-1, Smith 0-1, Tang 0-1, Titus 0-1, Harder 0-2, Montgomery 0-2, Redding 0-5), Bucknell 21-39 (Edmonds 6-7, Rice 4-8, Motta 3-3, Adoh 3-8, Bijiek 2-3, van der Heijden 2-4, Bascoe 1-4, Muller 0-2). Rebounds: Lebanon Valley 21 (Jones 6), Bucknell 47 (Screen 8). Assists: Lebanon Valley 11 (Tang 7), Bucknell 25 (Edmonds 8). Total fouls: Lebanon Valley 14, Bucknell 14. A: 1,312.
