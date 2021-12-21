National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227

Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243

Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312

e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 9 5 0 .643 337 309

Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300

e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372

e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315

Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303

Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335

Cleveland 7 7 0 .500 292 305

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296

L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370

Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243

Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 299 374

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293

Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291

Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324

N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306

New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285

Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302

Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 361 342

Chicago 4 10 0 .286 240 349

e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293

San Francisco 8 6 0 .571 360 314

Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262

e-Eliminated from playoffs

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 16, Cleveland 14

Minnesota 17, Chicago 9

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

College football

Bowl glance

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, Bahamas

Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Coastal Carolina 47, N. Illinois 41

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

W. Kentucky 59, Appalachian St. 38

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta

SC State 31, Jackson St. 10

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Fresno St. 31, UTEP 24

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

UAB 31, No. 12 BYU 28

LendingTree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Liberty 56, E. Michigan 20

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

Utah St. 24, Oregon St. 13

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette 36, Marshall 21

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

No. 24 UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego St. (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

Frisco, Texas

Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. North Texas (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

UCF (8-4) vs. Florida (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Ball St. (6-6) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Nevada (8-4) vs. W. Michigan (7-5), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

No. 21 Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6), 3:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Mississippi St. (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3), 8 p.m. (FOX)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

No. 14 Oklahoma (10-2) vs. No. 15 Oregon (10-3), 9:15 a.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

No. 11 Michigan St. (10-2) vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona St. (8-4), 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 31

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (8-4), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Washington St. (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5), Noon (CBS)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Cent. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise St. (7-5), 2 p.m. (Barstool Sports)

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

No. 22 Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn St. (7-5), Noon (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 25 Kentucky (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma St. (11-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 7 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. No. 10 Utah (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

No. 6 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Mississippi (10-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

Houston

LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas St. (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Indianapolis

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 21 9 .700 —

Philadelphia 16 15 .516 5½

Boston 15 16 .484 6½

Toronto 14 15 .483 6½

New York 13 17 .433 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 18 13 .581 —

Washington 16 15 .516 2

Charlotte 16 17 .485 3

Atlanta 14 15 .483 3

Orlando 6 25 .194 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 19 10 .655 —

Cleveland 19 12 .613 1

Milwaukee 19 13 .594 1½

Indiana 13 18 .419 7

Detroit 5 24 .172 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 19 13 .594 —

Dallas 14 15 .483 3½

San Antonio 12 18 .400 6

Houston 10 21 .323 8½

New Orleans 10 21 .323 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 21 9 .700 —

Denver 15 14 .517 5½

Minnesota 15 15 .500 6

Portland 13 18 .419 8½

Oklahoma City 10 19 .345 10½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 24 5 .828 —

Golden State 25 6 .806 —

L.A. Clippers 16 15 .516 9

L.A. Lakers 16 15 .516 9

Sacramento 13 19 .406 12½

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 108, Boston 103

Chicago 133, Houston 118

Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 99

Utah 112, Charlotte 102

Golden State 113, Sacramento 98

San Antonio 116, L.A. Clippers 92

Orlando at Toronto, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, ppd

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77

Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76

Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87

Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104

Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69

Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104

Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101

Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62

Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81

N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77

Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76

Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95

Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95

New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105

N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92

Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79

St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85

Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91

Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87

Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85

Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97

Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 31 20 11 0 40 111 94

Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89

Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62

Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90

Los Angeles 30 14 11 5 33 80 79

San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85

Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90

Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 7, Minnesota 4

Columbus at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Colorado at Detroit, ppd

Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

St. Louis at Ottawa, ppd

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd

Florida at Chicago, ppd

Anaheim at Calgary, ppd

Arizona at Seattle, ppd

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd

Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Peter Fatse hitting coach, Luis Ortiz assistant hitting coach, interpreter, Ben Rosenthal assistant hitting coach, Ramon Vazquez first base coach, Andy Fox major league field coordinator and Mike Brenly major league staff assistant.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jake Bauers on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ryan Christenson bench coach, Ruben Niebla pitching coach, Michael Brdar hitting coach, Matt Williams third base coach, David Macias first base coach, Francisco Cervelli catching coach, Herberto Andrade bullpen catcher and Bryan Price senior advisor to the major league coaching staff.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed C Joe Lytle to a contract extension.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded 1B/C Nick Gatewood to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for LHP Tyler Jandron and INF Luke Navigato.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G C.J. Miles to a 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Alfonzo McKinnie to a second 10-day contract.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Theo Pinson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE David Wells from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Emmanuel Ellerbee from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Justin Houston, WR Sammy Watkins, CB Jimmy Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OLB Pernell McPhee from injured reserve. Promoted DB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DE A.J. Epenesa and OL Jon Feliciano on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Bobby Hart and DE Mike Love on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL Jacob Capra from the practice squad to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated RT Germain Ifedi from injured reserve. Promoted WRs Nsimba Webster, Dazz Newsome, DBs Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph, BoPete Keyes, LB Charles Showden and DE LaCale London from the practice squad to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman to the practice squad. Released CB Holton Hill from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S John Johnson III and G Wyatt Teller from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CBs Brian Allen, Herb Miller, G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Joe Jackson, RB John Kelly, OL Alex Taylor and Ss Jovante Moffatt and Tedric Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DE Jadeveon Clowney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE/LB Azur Kamara. Released WR Osirus Mitchell from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the active roster. Activated CB Mark Gilbert and RB Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Jared Goff, WR Quintez Cephus and T Matt Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Peter Kalambayi to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DLs Jacob Martin, Derek Rivers and Maliek Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Travis Kelce, K Harrison Butker and CB Charvarius Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Joe Fortson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Elliott Fry to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nate Hobbs on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Nick Bowers from injured reserve. Promoted G Lester Cotton and WR Tyron Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated LT Rashawn Slater from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed CB Essang Bassey off waivers from Denver. Placed DE Joey Bosa, DBs Kemon Hall, Trey Marshall, Tevaughn Campbell, LB Chris Rumph, WR Andre Roberts and C Corey Linsley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OL Bobby Evans, LB Troy Reeder, CB Jalen Ramsey, DBs Grant Haley, Robert Rochell and OT Tremayne Anchrum off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated RB Jake Funk to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted WR Landen Akers, DBs Kareen Orr, Damarious Randall from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. Activated WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Phillip Lindsay from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Will Parks.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted S Myles Dorn, WR Myron Mitchell and CB Tye Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Kendrick Bourne, LBs Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone and DE Ronnie Perkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted LB Jaylon Smith and DB Jarren Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed QB Daniel Jones and WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Placed DB Keion Crossen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DL John Franklin-Myers and S Sharrod Neasman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Tanzel Smart, CB Lamar Jackson and WR Vyncent Smith on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed T Andre Dillard and OL Landon Dickerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Linden Stephens from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB D.J. Reed, RT Brandon Shell, RB Travis Homer, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., G Pier-Olivier Lestage and CB Mike Jackson on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated WR A.J. Brown and DB Chris Jackson to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed DB Elijah Molden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated DT Matt Ioannidis, S Myles Dorn and WR Myron Mitchell off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Brandon Scherff on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Sam Cosmi and DE Montez Sweat off injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Released D Jason Demers.

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza in the COVID-19 protocol. Loaned D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). Returned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids. Reassigned Fs Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo and G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids.

EDMONTON OILERS — Returned RWs Seth Griffith and Cooper Marody to Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Quinton Byfield, F Samuel Fagemo and C Alex Turcotte from Ontario (AHL). Returned Ds Sean Durzi, Jacob Moverare and Christian Wolanin to Ontario.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). Placed D Jared Spurgeon on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Chase De Leo from Utica (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Devin Cooley from Florida (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Klim Kostin from Springfield (AHL). Returned C Matthew Peca and LW Alexei Toropchenko to Springfield.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LWs Jasper Weatherby and Jayden Halbgewachs to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned Ds Carl Dahlstrom and Alex Biega to Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Henderson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned Fs Brett Leason and Beck Malenstyn to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Darren Brady.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer from player tryout contracts (PTO) and returned to Greenville (ECHL). Recalled F Jake Gaudet from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Wyatt Ege to Cincinnati (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned D Nick Albano, C Jacob Hayhurst and LW Nolan Vesey to Worcester (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned F Logan Nelson to Rapid City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Greg Campbell from reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Kaleigh Schrock.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released G Doug Melvin as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned F Christopher Brown to Hershey (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Max Humitz to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Garrett Clarke on the commissioner's exempt list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Hunter Fejes. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve. Released G Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released Ds Ben Boukal, Bryce Martin and F Mitch Atkins. Activated D Victor Hadfield from reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G Kade Phipps as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Louick Marcotte. Signed D Darick Louis-Jean and placed on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nate Boomhower.

WORCENSTER RAILERS — Claimed F Chris Ordoobadi off waivers from Norfolk. Activated D Myles McGurty and F Grant Jozefek from reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed MF Ethan Finlay to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Paul Marie to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

SPORTING KC — Signed D Ben Sweat to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed C Estelle Johnson to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

WASHINTON SPIRIT — Named Kris Ward permanent head coach. Acquired D Gaby Vincent from Kansas City in exchange for $25,000 in general allocation money and a 2023 natural fourth round draft pick.

USL Championship

CHARLESTON BATTERY — Named Conor Casey head coach.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Named Robert Earnshaw assistant coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.