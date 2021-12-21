National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227
Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243
Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312
e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 9 5 0 .643 337 309
Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300
e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372
e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315
Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303
Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335
Cleveland 7 7 0 .500 292 305
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370
Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 299 374
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291
Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324
N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306
New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285
Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302
Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 361 342
Chicago 4 10 0 .286 240 349
e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293
San Francisco 8 6 0 .571 360 314
Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262
e-Eliminated from playoffs
y-clinched division
Monday's Games
Las Vegas 16, Cleveland 14
Minnesota 17, Chicago 9
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
College football
Bowl glance
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau, Bahamas
Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Coastal Carolina 47, N. Illinois 41
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
W. Kentucky 59, Appalachian St. 38
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta
SC State 31, Jackson St. 10
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Fresno St. 31, UTEP 24
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
UAB 31, No. 12 BYU 28
LendingTree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Liberty 56, E. Michigan 20
LA Bowl
Inglewood, Calif.
Utah St. 24, Oregon St. 13
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette 36, Marshall 21
Monday, Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
No. 24 UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego St. (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. North Texas (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
UCF (8-4) vs. Florida (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Ball St. (6-6) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Nevada (8-4) vs. W. Michigan (7-5), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
No. 21 Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6), 3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Mississippi St. (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3), 8 p.m. (FOX)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
No. 14 Oklahoma (10-2) vs. No. 15 Oregon (10-3), 9:15 a.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
No. 11 Michigan St. (10-2) vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona St. (8-4), 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 31
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (8-4), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Washington St. (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5), Noon (CBS)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Cent. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise St. (7-5), 2 p.m. (Barstool Sports)
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
No. 22 Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn St. (7-5), Noon (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 25 Kentucky (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma St. (11-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. No. 10 Utah (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
No. 6 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Mississippi (10-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Houston
LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas St. (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Indianapolis
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 21 9 .700 —
Philadelphia 16 15 .516 5½
Boston 15 16 .484 6½
Toronto 14 15 .483 6½
New York 13 17 .433 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 18 13 .581 —
Washington 16 15 .516 2
Charlotte 16 17 .485 3
Atlanta 14 15 .483 3
Orlando 6 25 .194 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 10 .655 —
Cleveland 19 12 .613 1
Milwaukee 19 13 .594 1½
Indiana 13 18 .419 7
Detroit 5 24 .172 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 13 .594 —
Dallas 14 15 .483 3½
San Antonio 12 18 .400 6
Houston 10 21 .323 8½
New Orleans 10 21 .323 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 21 9 .700 —
Denver 15 14 .517 5½
Minnesota 15 15 .500 6
Portland 13 18 .419 8½
Oklahoma City 10 19 .345 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 24 5 .828 —
Golden State 25 6 .806 —
L.A. Clippers 16 15 .516 9
L.A. Lakers 16 15 .516 9
Sacramento 13 19 .406 12½
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 108, Boston 103
Chicago 133, Houston 118
Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 99
Utah 112, Charlotte 102
Golden State 113, Sacramento 98
San Antonio 116, L.A. Clippers 92
Orlando at Toronto, ppd
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, ppd
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77
Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76
Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87
Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104
Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69
Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104
Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101
Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62
Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81
N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77
Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76
Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95
Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95
New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105
N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92
Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79
St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85
Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91
Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87
Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85
Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97
Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 31 20 11 0 40 111 94
Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89
Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62
Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90
Los Angeles 30 14 11 5 33 80 79
San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85
Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90
Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Dallas 7, Minnesota 4
Columbus at Buffalo, ppd
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Colorado at Detroit, ppd
Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Boston, ppd
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd
St. Louis at Ottawa, ppd
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd
Florida at Chicago, ppd
Anaheim at Calgary, ppd
Arizona at Seattle, ppd
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Buffalo, ppd
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd
Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Peter Fatse hitting coach, Luis Ortiz assistant hitting coach, interpreter, Ben Rosenthal assistant hitting coach, Ramon Vazquez first base coach, Andy Fox major league field coordinator and Mike Brenly major league staff assistant.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jake Bauers on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ryan Christenson bench coach, Ruben Niebla pitching coach, Michael Brdar hitting coach, Matt Williams third base coach, David Macias first base coach, Francisco Cervelli catching coach, Herberto Andrade bullpen catcher and Bryan Price senior advisor to the major league coaching staff.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed C Joe Lytle to a contract extension.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded 1B/C Nick Gatewood to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for LHP Tyler Jandron and INF Luke Navigato.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G C.J. Miles to a 10-day contract.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Alfonzo McKinnie to a second 10-day contract.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Theo Pinson to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE David Wells from injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Emmanuel Ellerbee from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Justin Houston, WR Sammy Watkins, CB Jimmy Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OLB Pernell McPhee from injured reserve. Promoted DB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad to the active roster.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DE A.J. Epenesa and OL Jon Feliciano on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Bobby Hart and DE Mike Love on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL Jacob Capra from the practice squad to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated RT Germain Ifedi from injured reserve. Promoted WRs Nsimba Webster, Dazz Newsome, DBs Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph, BoPete Keyes, LB Charles Showden and DE LaCale London from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman to the practice squad. Released CB Holton Hill from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S John Johnson III and G Wyatt Teller from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CBs Brian Allen, Herb Miller, G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Joe Jackson, RB John Kelly, OL Alex Taylor and Ss Jovante Moffatt and Tedric Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DE Jadeveon Clowney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE/LB Azur Kamara. Released WR Osirus Mitchell from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the active roster. Activated CB Mark Gilbert and RB Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Jared Goff, WR Quintez Cephus and T Matt Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Peter Kalambayi to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DLs Jacob Martin, Derek Rivers and Maliek Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Travis Kelce, K Harrison Butker and CB Charvarius Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Joe Fortson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Elliott Fry to the active roster.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nate Hobbs on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Nick Bowers from injured reserve. Promoted G Lester Cotton and WR Tyron Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated LT Rashawn Slater from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed CB Essang Bassey off waivers from Denver. Placed DE Joey Bosa, DBs Kemon Hall, Trey Marshall, Tevaughn Campbell, LB Chris Rumph, WR Andre Roberts and C Corey Linsley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OL Bobby Evans, LB Troy Reeder, CB Jalen Ramsey, DBs Grant Haley, Robert Rochell and OT Tremayne Anchrum off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated RB Jake Funk to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted WR Landen Akers, DBs Kareen Orr, Damarious Randall from the practice squad to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. Activated WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Phillip Lindsay from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Will Parks.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted S Myles Dorn, WR Myron Mitchell and CB Tye Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Kendrick Bourne, LBs Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone and DE Ronnie Perkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted LB Jaylon Smith and DB Jarren Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed QB Daniel Jones and WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Placed DB Keion Crossen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed DL John Franklin-Myers and S Sharrod Neasman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Tanzel Smart, CB Lamar Jackson and WR Vyncent Smith on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed T Andre Dillard and OL Landon Dickerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Linden Stephens from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB D.J. Reed, RT Brandon Shell, RB Travis Homer, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., G Pier-Olivier Lestage and CB Mike Jackson on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated WR A.J. Brown and DB Chris Jackson to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed DB Elijah Molden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated DT Matt Ioannidis, S Myles Dorn and WR Myron Mitchell off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Brandon Scherff on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Sam Cosmi and DE Montez Sweat off injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Released D Jason Demers.
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza in the COVID-19 protocol. Loaned D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). Returned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids. Reassigned Fs Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo and G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids.
EDMONTON OILERS — Returned RWs Seth Griffith and Cooper Marody to Bakersfield (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Quinton Byfield, F Samuel Fagemo and C Alex Turcotte from Ontario (AHL). Returned Ds Sean Durzi, Jacob Moverare and Christian Wolanin to Ontario.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). Placed D Jared Spurgeon on injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Chase De Leo from Utica (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Devin Cooley from Florida (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Klim Kostin from Springfield (AHL). Returned C Matthew Peca and LW Alexei Toropchenko to Springfield.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LWs Jasper Weatherby and Jayden Halbgewachs to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned Ds Carl Dahlstrom and Alex Biega to Toronto (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Henderson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned Fs Brett Leason and Beck Malenstyn to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Darren Brady.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer from player tryout contracts (PTO) and returned to Greenville (ECHL). Recalled F Jake Gaudet from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Wyatt Ege to Cincinnati (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned D Nick Albano, C Jacob Hayhurst and LW Nolan Vesey to Worcester (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned F Logan Nelson to Rapid City (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Greg Campbell from reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Kaleigh Schrock.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released G Doug Melvin as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned F Christopher Brown to Hershey (AHL).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Max Humitz to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Garrett Clarke on the commissioner's exempt list.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Hunter Fejes. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve. Released G Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released Ds Ben Boukal, Bryce Martin and F Mitch Atkins. Activated D Victor Hadfield from reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G Kade Phipps as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Louick Marcotte. Signed D Darick Louis-Jean and placed on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nate Boomhower.
WORCENSTER RAILERS — Claimed F Chris Ordoobadi off waivers from Norfolk. Activated D Myles McGurty and F Grant Jozefek from reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed MF Ethan Finlay to a two-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Paul Marie to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.
SPORTING KC — Signed D Ben Sweat to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.
National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed C Estelle Johnson to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.
WASHINTON SPIRIT — Named Kris Ward permanent head coach. Acquired D Gaby Vincent from Kansas City in exchange for $25,000 in general allocation money and a 2023 natural fourth round draft pick.
USL Championship
CHARLESTON BATTERY — Named Conor Casey head coach.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Named Robert Earnshaw assistant coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.