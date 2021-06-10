Baseball
MLB GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _ Boston 37 25 .597 1½ New York 33 29 .532 5½ Toronto 31 28 .525 6 Baltimore 22 39 .361 16
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 37 24 .607 _ Cleveland 32 27 .542 4 Kansas City 29 31 .483 7½ Detroit 25 36 .410 12 Minnesota 24 37 .393 13
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Oakland 37 26 .587 _ Houston 35 26 .574 1 Seattle 31 32 .492 6 Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6½ Texas 24 39 .381 13 ___
East DivisionW L Pct GB
New York 30 24 .556 _ Atlanta 29 30 .492 3½ Philadelphia 29 31 .483 4 Washington 25 33 .431 7 Miami 26 35 .426 7½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 35 27 .565 _ Milwaukee 34 27 .557 ½ St. Louis 32 30 .516 3 Cincinnati 29 30 .492 4½ Pittsburgh 23 37 .383 11
West DivisionW L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _ Los Angeles 36 25 .590 2 San Diego 37 27 .578 2½ Colorado 25 37 .403 13½ Arizona 20 43 .317 19 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3 Detroit 5, Seattle 3 Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1 Houston 7, Boston 1 Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 9, Texas 4 N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1 Oakland 5, Arizona 2 L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings Oakland 4, Arizona 0 N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1 Houston 8, Boston 3 Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6 Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2 L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Sheffield 5-4) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Houston (Greinke 6-2) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Minnesota (Happ 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3 Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1 Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5 Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 9, Texas 4 Oakland 5, Arizona 2 Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings Oakland 4, Arizona 0 Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1 N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1 Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1 Colorado 4, Miami 3 St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2 Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 12:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-8), 12:35 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 1:05 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (González 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East GlanceMidwest DivisionW L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 22 9 .710 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 16 15 .516 6 St. Paul (Minnesota) 16 16 .500 6½ Toledo (Detroit) 15 16 .484 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 12 19 .387 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 19 .387 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 20 .333 11½
Northeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 20 9 .690 — Worcester (Boston) 19 13 .594 2½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 17 15 .531 4½ Buffalo (Toronto) 15 14 .517 5 Rochester (Washington) 11 21 .344 10½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 21 .344 10½
Southeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 22 9 .710 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 22 9 .710 — Jacksonville (Miami) 19 13 .594 3½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 17 15 .531 5½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 12 18 .400 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 12 20 .375 10½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 11 20 .355 11 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 11, Syracuse 4 Durham 8, Charlotte 5 Louisville 9, Toledo 3 Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 2 Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 3 Columbus 8, Iowa 5 St. Paul 4, Omaha 1 Indianapolis 6, Nashville 1 Gwinnett at Memphis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester 12, Syracuse 5 Gwinnett 5, Memphis 4 Gwinnett 3, Memphis 1 Durham 10, Charlotte 4 Scranton W/B at Buffalo, ppd. Toledo 10, Louisville 2 Rochester 3, Lehigh Valley 0 Norfolk 9, Jacksonville 3 Columbus 8, Iowa 4 Omaha 5, St. Paul 2 Nashville 9, Indianapolis 4
Thursday’s Games
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceBrooklyn 2, Milwaukee 0
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix 2, Denver 0
Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Denver at Phoenix, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Phoenix at Denver, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Denver at Phoenix, TBD
Utah 1, L.A. Clippers 0
Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
NBA FINALS(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 — New York 5 4 .556 2½ Atlanta 4 5 .444 3½ Washington 3 5 .375 4 Chicago 3 7 .300 5 Indiana 1 10 .091 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Seattle 8 2 .800 — Las Vegas 7 3 .700 1 Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2½ Phoenix 5 4 .556 2½ Dallas 4 5 .444 3½ Minnesota 3 5 .375 4 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 85, Minnesota 81 Dallas 85, Phoenix 81 Wednesday’s Games Seattle 95, Atlanta 71 Chicago 92, Indiana 76
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 1
Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Saturday, June 5: Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4 Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 2
Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT Saturday, June 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1 Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders 5, Boston 4 Wednesday, June 9: N.Y. Islanders 6, Boston 2
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday, June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 Friday, June 4: Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0 Sunday, June 6: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1 Monday, June 7: Montreal 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT Friday, June 4: Vegas 3, Colorado 2 Sunday, June 6: Vegas 5, Colorado 1 Tuesday, June 8: Vegas 3, Colorado 2, OT Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA
TennisFrench Open ResultsWednesdayMen’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.
Women’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Coco Gauff (24), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Joe Smith on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Kenta Maeda to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Erik Manoah Jr. from West Virginia (Atlantic League). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LHP Reymin Guduan from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Patton from Round Rock (Triple-A West).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Art Warren from Louisville (Triple-A East). COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 1B Connor Joe from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 60-day IL. Placed LF Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of LHP Sammy Long. Activated RHP Jimmie Sherfy from 10-day IL. Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Matt Wisler for assignment.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Yordy Cabrera. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Hideyoshi Hamazaki. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released LHP Augie Sylk. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Aguilera. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released C Tyler Sandoval. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Kovalewich. WINDY CITY THNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Layne Schnitz-Paxton. Released INF Joseph Reyes.
BASKETBALL
NBA — Fined Miami president Pat Riley $25,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule during a June 4 radio interview regarding LeBron James. NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Jaden Hardy.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Rondale Moore to a four-year contract. Signed LB Zaven Collins. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded WR Julio Jones and 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee for a 2022 second and 2023 fourth-round pick. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Micah Parsons. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. Released RB Mike Weber. HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Duke Ejiofor with a failed physical designation. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Jaelan Phillips to a four-year contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived QB Jamie Newman and WR Khalil Tate.
HOCKEYMinor LeagueEast Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G C.J. Motte from reserve. Placed G Jake Peterson on reserve. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Luke Nogard and Cameron Hebig from reserve. Placed D Zach Berzolla and F John McCarron on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Brayden Watts from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Santiago Rodriguez on loan from Montevideo City (Uruguayan Primera Division).
COLLEGE
