TURBOTVILLE — A game-high 19 points from Alexis Hudson propelled Warrior Run to a 40-19 nonleague victory over Milton on Wednesday.
Hudson nailed a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter to help Warrior Run (2-5) get out to an 11-0 lead.
The Defenders pulled away in the second half as they outscored the Black Panthers (1-5) 24-15.
Brianna Gordner tallied seven points to lead Milton.
Warrior Run next plays Tuesday when it hosts Sullivan County in an opening-round game of the Defenders’ Booster Club Tournament.
Milton is off until next Thursday when the Black Panthers play Meadowbrook Christian at the Montgomery Christmas Tournament.
Warrior Run 40, Milton 19
At Warrior Run
Milton 0 4 6 9 – 19
Warrior Run 11 5 13 11 – 40
Milton (1-5) 19
Kiley Long 3 0-3 6; Kyleigh Snyder 0 0-0 0; Calyn Stork 0 0-0 0; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 2 3-5 7; Abbey Kitchen 1 0-2 2; Erin Hess 2 0-1 4. Totals: 8 3-11 19.
3-point goals: None.
Warrior Run (2-5) 40
Maura Woland 2 2-2 7; Liana Dion 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 7 2-2 19; Kelsey Hoffman 0 1-2 1; Peyton Meehan 1 0-0 2; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Chloe Burden 1 0-0 2; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 1-2 3; Abby Evans 3 0-0 6; Jayla Heanle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-8 40.
3-point goals: Hudson 3, Woland.
JV score: WR, 27-22. High scorers: WR, Dion, 18; Milton, Stork, 7.
Danville 37,
Mifflinburg 23
DANVILLE — Danville’s Maddie Merrill scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as the Ironmen pulled away for the nonleague victory.
Jayda Tilghman scored eight points and Ella Shuck had seven, plus Elizabeth Sheesley added nine rebounds for Mifflinburg (4-2).
The Wildcats are off until Dec. 29 when they play at Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m.
Danville 37, Mifflinburg 23
At Danville
Mifflinburg 2 7 3 11 – 23
Danville 9 11 7 10 – 37
Mifflinburg (4-2) 23
Ella Shuck 1 5-6 7; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Emily McCahan 0 0-0 0; Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Jayda Tilghman 2 2-6 8; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 7-12 23.
3-point goals: Tilghman 2, Sheesley, Shively.
Danville (2-6) 37
Lucy Pickle 3 0-0 6; Grace Everett 0 0-0 0; Theresa Amarante 0 1-2 1; Ella Dewald 1 3-4 5; Maddie Merrill 8 3-3 21; Maddie Sauers 2 0-0 4; Myleigh Sees 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-9 37.
3-point goals: Merrill 2.
Boys basketball
Saint John Neumann 56,
Lewisburg 50
WILLIAMSPORT — The Green Dragons led by five points going into the fourth quarter, but the Knights came back and took the nonleague victory.
Cam Michaels tallied 17 points and Henry Harrison added 13 to lead Lewisburg (2-5), which was outscored 18-7 in the final period to fall to Saint John Neumann (4-1).
Lewisburg is off until Jan 2 when the Green Dragons host Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m.
Saint John Neumann 56, Lewisburg 50
At Saint John Neumann
Lewisburg 12 16 15 7 – 50
Neumann 10 12 16 18 – 56
Lewisburg (2-5) 50
Neyshawn Mabry 4 1-2 9; Jack Blough 3 0-0 6; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Henry Harrison 4 2-2 13; Cam Michaels 8 0-0 17; Devin Bodden 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 3-4 50.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Michaels, Bodden.
Saint John Neumann (4-1) 56
Davion Hill 11 7-8 30; Messiah Baldwin 4 4-4 13; Vane Wright 3 0-0 7; Dailen Thompson 0 0-0 0; Angelo Fernandez 0 0-0 0; Tyrick May 2 0-0 4; Corey Agnew 0 0-0 0; Joe Savage 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 11-12 56.
3-point goals: Hill, Baldwin, Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.