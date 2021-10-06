WILLIAMSPORT – Seven Lycoming College softball players earned Scholar-Athlete honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Scholar-Athletes, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Earning the honors are seniors Kacee Reitz, a graduate of Milton Area High School, and Angie King, plus juniors Madalyn Bechdel, Kaleigh Kinley and Morgan Wetzel, and sophomores Kylie Russell and Missy VanKlingeren.
All of the award-winners are first time honorees after the award was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The honorees helped Lycoming accumulate a hefty 3.441 team GPA.
To qualify for the award, a student-athlete must have had a 3.5 GPA or higher for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Warriors finished 10-16 overall in a pandemic-shortened 2021 season under eighth-year head coach Melissa Montoro, going 9-9 in MAC Freedom play to earn the No. 5 seed in the MAC Freedom Championship, it’s highest finish in the conference standings in a decade.
