LEWISBURG — The COVID-19 tests within the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball Tier 1 group that were announced as positive on Saturday have been amended from a positive to a negative result by Genetworx, the laboratory that conducted the testing.
As such, the student-athletes, coaches and other Tier 1 personnel from both teams have been released from quarantine and will return to practice and their regular COVID-19 testing sequencing on Monday.
This weekend’s games against Lehigh, which were previously announced as postponed, will be played as scheduled. The Bucknell men’s basketball team will travel to Lehigh on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest, and Lehigh will visit Sojka Pavilion for a 4 p.m. game on Sunday. The Bison women will host Lehigh on Saturday at 2 p.m., and then travel to Bethlehem for a 4 p.m. contest on Sunday.
The men’s and women’s teams had been scheduled to play two games each against Colgate this past weekend. Makeups for those postponements will be announced at a later date.
