MIFFLINBURG - On just his second carry of the game early in the second quarter against Central Mountain, Mifflinburg's Carter Breed broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run.
It was a preview of things to come for Mifflinburg's junior running back on the night.
Breed ran for 126 yards and two more scores in the second half to help Mifflinburg pull away for a 42-13 Heartland Athletic Conference-I victory Friday on homecoming night at Wildcats Stadium.
"It was absolutely a huge win. Watching Central Mountain on film coming into the game they are having an up season and they have talent over there and some weapons, so we had to produce," said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler.
"We just wanted to build on the excitement from last week (a 29-27 win over Montoursville), and just take that step forward. I'm very proud overall with the team, and it was a good team win."
Mifflinburg (5-3, 3-2 HAC-I) got out to a 21-0 lead thanks to Breed's 46-yard run with 8 minutes left in the second quarter. Breed's run followed touchdown runs of 29 and 5 yards from Andrew Diehl in the first quarter.
But when Central Mountain (5-3 overall) scored two quick touchdowns in the second quarter to get within a score, a Troy Dressler increased Mifflinburg's advantage to 28-13 with just 22 seconds remaining in the first half.
Mifflinburg's lead really began to grow late in the third when Breed reeled off a 57-yard touchdown run. The length of that score was surpassed by Breed's 66-yard scoring run on a reverse from Diehl in the fourth that put the game well out of reach for Central Mountain.
Breed finished the night with 175 yards and the three scores on just six carries.
"In the locker room at the half coach (Dressler) told me to get my confidence back," said Breed. "He was really talking to me, and I guess it just got in my head and I brought it."
"The coaches have been teaching me to be really patient, and that's what I tried to do," Breed added. "I slowed down, waited for my line to do their job, which they were amazing at, and I just did my part."
Almost as impressive was the job Mifflinburg's defense did on the night against Central Mountain. The visitors were held to less than 230 yards, while Mifflinburg totaled 467, with 349 coming on the ground thanks to Breed and Diehl (14 carries for 95 yards).
Central Mountain also committed three turnovers (2 fumbles, 1 INT) in the game to aid Mifflinburg's offense.
"Any time you can (score 42 points while holding the opposing team to just 13), this is how you're going to end up on the good side of a game," said Dressler. "Our defense has been playing lights-out the past several weeks here, and on offense we established the run game and got a lot of yards on the ground and we took advantage of some things.
"Carter has a chip on his shoulder from a few weeks ago fumbling the ball and stuff, and him and Andrew both coming in and just working hard," added Mifflinburg's coach. "They are work horses - you just trust them and put the ball in their hands and away we go."
Mifflinburg 42, Central Mountain 13
at Miffinburg
Cent. Mtn. (5-3);0;13;0;0 - 13
Mifflinburg (5-3);14;14;7;7 - 42
Scoring
1st quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 29 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 8:26.
Miff-Diehl 5 run (Stetler kick), :19.
2nd quarter
Miff-Carter Breed 46 run (Stetler kick), 8:00.
CM-Ryan Pentz 2 run (Tyler Weaver kick), 3:58.
CM-Pentz 44 pass from Brett Gerlach (kick failed), :48
Miff-Troy Dressler 4 run (Stetler kick), :22.
3rd quarter
Miff-Breed 57 run (Stetler kick), 4:22.
4th quarter
Miff-Breed 66 run (Stetler kick), 5:55.
Statistics
;CM;MIFF
First downs;8;13
Rushes-yards;30-80;30-349
Passing;9-14-1;10-18-1
Passing-yards;149;118
Fumbles-lost;4-2;1-1
Penalties-yards;3-15;4-53
Individual statistics
RUSHING - Central Mountain: Pentz, 13-42, TD; Gerlach, 9-14; Micah Walizer, 5-20; Rocco Serafini, 1-4; Brady Myers, 1-1. Mifflinburg: Breed, 6-175, 3 TDs; Diehl, 14-95, 2 TDs; Leroy Simpson, 3-44; Dressler, 5-27, TD; Brian Reeder, 1-5; Jacob Bingaman, 1-3.
PASSING - Central Moutnain: Gerlach, 8-13-1-99, TD; Myers, 1-1-0-50. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 10-18-1-118.
RECEIVING - Central Mountain: Connor Foltz, 2-77; Tyler Weaver, 3-21; Pentz, 1-44, TD; Walizer, 1-7; Tanner Williamson, 1-5; Serafini, 1-(-5). Mifflinburg: Bingaman, 3-40; Diehl, 2-35; Cannon Griffith, 2-15; Zack Wertman, 2-9; Breed, 1-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.