BLOOMSBURG — Four members of the Bloomsburg University field hockey team, including sophomore Bri Doebler, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, have been honored as National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II Scholars of Distinction for the 2020 season as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
Earning the award for the Huskies along with Doebler were senior Cheyenne Ott, junior Sydney Rimmer and sophomore Carlee Williams.
The Division II Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.90 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. There were a total of 140 student-athletes — 64 from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference — recognized as Scholars of Distinction.
Doebler became a two-time recipient of the honor. Doebler, who majors in health sciences, has also been named to the NFHCA National Academic Squad (2019-20) and she is a PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2019-20).
Doebler, a midfielder, appeared in 16 games off the bench as a true freshman in 2019.
Last week, the Huskies had 21 members of the team, including Doebler, recognized as NFHCA National Academic Squad recipients for having a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher through the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
The final honor announced by the organization, the NFHCA National Academic Team awards, will be made on Monday.
Bucknell’s Doruk Ozar named MAWPC Player, Rookie of the Year for water polo
LEWISBURG – The Bucknell University men’s water polo team recorded three MAWPC-East All-Conference selections, as announced by the CWPA on Wednesday.
Doruk Ozar, a first-year player from Istanbul, Turkey, was named the MAWPC Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year after helping the Bison to their second straight MAWPC Championship.
Ozar scored four goals in the title game to lead all scorers, and his seven goals this season ranked in a tie for second on the team. The nod for Ozar marks the fifth straight season a Bison player has earned MAWPC Player of the Year accolades after Rade Joksimovic earned the honor four times from 2016-19, and also marks the second straight year a Bison has won Rookie of the Year honors after Andu Vlasceanu earned the distinction in 2019. Ozar is also the first player to earn both awards since Joksimovic accomplished the feat in 2016.
Joining Ozar on the First Team are Vlasceanu and Adrien Touzot, who each have played huge roles in Bucknell’s back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Touzot made 12 saves in Bucknell’s championship win in earning Player of the Tournament honors, while Vlasceanu was also named to the First Team during the tournament. Both players were consistent starters as first years, and have contributed to a 27-11 record over the past two years. The three First Team picks are the most by the Bison since the implementation of the MAWPC-East awards in 2016.
Josh Yardley, who was named the MAWPC Player of the Week after his five-goal, two assist performance against No. 4 USC, picked up Second Team accolades after a solid debut season for the Bison. Yardley led the Bison in scoring with 12 goals this season, and picked up all five of his goals in the second half against the Trojans.
