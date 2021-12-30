TURBOTVILLE — Two of the biggest problems plaguing Warrior Run’s girls basketball team in the early goings this season are their slow starts to games and turnovers.
Both issues reared their ugly heads versus Northumberland Christian in Wednesday’s championship game of the Warrior Run Christmas Tournament.
The one-loss Warriors and senior guard Emily Garvin took it to the Defenders from the get-go, and they rolled to a 56-27 victory.
In the consolation game, Greenwood defeated Sullivan County 51-27.
In the final, Garvin tallied a game-high 30 points to earn tournament Most Valuable Player honors following the contest.
“Honestly, it boils down to turnovers. Our team does not handle pressure well at the moment, and we’re trying to figure out a way to break that,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb. “With every game, we just have to hope that we can get better and find a better way (to handle the pressure). We don’t handle the pressure in the first quarter, but we seem to get better as the game goes on.
“At this point, we just have to get a better start with every game, and that’s what we’re working with right now,” added Herb.
Warrior Run (1-5) was held to just two points in the first quarter. A total that may have been higher if it wasn’t for the 11 turnovers the Defenders committed.
Warrior Run showed some signs of life and cohesiveness late in the second quarter as it went on a 9-2 run, but the Defenders still trailed 27-11 at the half.
“We’ve had a tough start with almost every game (this season),” said Herb. “It’s just one of those things where, I can tell (my players) the stats and I can give them ideas, but unfortunately at this point they have to figure it out on their own and they have to figure out how to beat that pressure mentally and physically.”
The Defenders did only marginally better in the second half, but a good sign for Herb moving forward is that her girls played their hearts out until the end.
Garvin, however, made it an extremely tough night for Warrior Run.
In addition to her game-high 30 points, Garvin also posted 11 rebounds and 10 steals to finish with a triple-double.
“My girls knew what they were coming in to. Garvin is a solid player, and you have to use ball fakes with her. Because if you don’t, she’s going to get it from you,” said Herb. “All the credit to Garvin — she’s a fantastic player. I’m lucky that my kids get to play against players like her, because it’s only going to make us better in the long run.”
For Warrior Run, Alayna Wilkins scored 10 points and had seven steals, two rebounds and one block; and Emily McKee added eight points along with six rebounds, plus Lily Wertz pulled down eight rebounds for the Defenders.
Wilkins and McKee both landed on the all-tournament team for Warrior Run, and joining them were Norry Christian’s Emma Ulmer (17 points in the final), Greenwood’s Leah Ritzman and Sullivan County’s Stella Harney.
And although 2021 didn’t end on a high note for the Defenders, coach Herb hopes 2022 brings different fortunes for her players.
“I’m just hoping for my kids to just settle down, learn to handle that pressure with their own pressure,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “Take it head on and build a little skill with every game and maybe come off this new year with a couple of wins or a couple of close games that we’re competing in, and just do the best they can.
“All I can ask for is for them to leave it all out on the floor with every game they play,” Herb added. “It’s just, right now we’re playing good teams, and that’s what you face sometimes. As long as they compete and the girls do what they are capable of doing, I’ll be satisfied with whatever they do.”
Warrior Run Christmas TournamentChampionship gameNorthumberland Chr. 56, Warrior Run 27
Norry Chr. 16 11 19 10 – 56 Warrior Run 2 7 8 10 – 27
Northumberland Chr. (5-1) 56
Kendra Schoeppner 0 0-0 0; Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3; Eden Treas 1 2-2 5; Allison Miller 0 0-0 0; Kara Wilhelm 0 0-0 0; Emily Garvin 14 2-7 30; Emily McCahan 0 0-0 0; Anna Ulmer 0 1-2 1; Emma Ulmer 7 3-5 17; Caryssa Kessler 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 8-16 56.
3-point goals:
Treas, Krum.
Warrior Run (1-5) 27
Leah Grow 2 0-0 5; Leah Shaffer 0 0-0 0; Tara Kolstad 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 4 1-2 10; Kelsey Hoffman 1 0-1 2; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 0 0-2 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 0 0-2 0; Emily McKee 3 2-6 8; Abby Evans 0 2-4 2.
Totals:
10 5-17 27.
3-point goals: Grow, Wilkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.