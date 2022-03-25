College softball
Game 1: Slippery Rock 3, Lock Haven 1Game 2: Slippery Rock 4, Lock Haven 3Notes:
Lock Haven (8-7) dropped a doubleheader to Slippery Rock (8-10) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East-West crossover matchup. LHU broke a scoreless deadlock in the third inning of game 1 when Delaney Good, a Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, singled to third base and beat out the throw to drive in Riley McClellan. Madison Waltman, a Warrior Run graduate, started in the circle for LHU. The sophomore held The Rock hitless until the fifth inning, and her only earned runs came by way of a home run. Waltman struck out four and walked just one across her seven innings of work. In game 2, after a scoreless start Slippery Rock cashed in with three runs in the fourth inning to jump out to the 3-0 lead. LHU answered right back with a run in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 3-1. Good notched her second RBI of the day when she singled to left field to score Jada Schellhammer. Good later scored on a sacrifice fly.
Game 1: Susquehanna 10, Lycoming 0Game 2: Susquehanna 12, Lycoming 5Notes:
First-years Rachel Daub and Avery Eiswerth each had two hits to lead Lycoming in the second game, but hot-hitting Susquehanna swept a pair of games at the Shangraw Athletic Complex on Thursday. Daub, the Warriors’ leadoff hitter, went 2-for-2 with a run and Eiswerth finished 2-for-2 with two runs as Lycoming posted nine hits in the nightcap. After Susquehanna (8-4) scored five in the first inning, the Warriors (4-8) got on the board with a pair of runs in the third. Eiswerth led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice and after a walk by senior Kacee Reitz, a Milton High grad, both advanced a base on a passed pall before junior Morgan Wetzel walked to load the bases for senior Morgan Klosko, who delivered a two-run single through the right side. Reitz later hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Men’s basketballNCAA Tournament GlanceEAST REGIONALFirst RoundAt Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphiaRegional SemifinalsFriday, March 25
UCLA vs. North Carolina, 9:39 p.m. Purdue vs. St. Peter’s, 7:09 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipSunday, March 27
UCLA-North Carolina winner vs. Purdue-St. Peter’s winner, TBA
SOUTH REGIONALAt AT&T CenterSan AntonioRegional SemifinalsThursday, March 24
Arizona vs. Houston, 9:59 p.m. Villanova 63, Michigan 55
Regional ChampionshipSaturday, March 26
Arizona-Houston winner vs. Villanova, TBA
MIDWEST REGIONALSunday, March 20At Fiserv ForumMilwaukee
Iowa St. 54, Wisconsin 49
At Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, S.C. Miami 79, Auburn 61
At United CenterChicagoRegional SemifinalsFriday, March 25
Kansas vs. Providence, 7:29 p.m. Miami vs. Iowa St., 9:59 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipSunday, March 27
Kansas-Providence winner vs. Miami-Iowa St. winner, TBA
WEST REGIONALRegional SemifinalsThursday, March 24
Arkansas 74, Gonzaga 68 Duke vs. Texas Tech, 9:50 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipSaturday, March 26
Arkansas vs. Duke-Texas Tech winner, TBA
FINAL FOURAt Caesars SuperdomeNew OrleansNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 2
TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA
National ChampionshipMonday, April 4
Semifinal winners, TBA
BaseballSpring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 5 0 1.000 Texas 4 1 .800 Boston 6 2 .750 Toronto 4 2 .667 Chicago 5 3 .625 Los Angeles 4 3 .571 Baltimore 3 3 .500 Cleveland 3 3 .500 Detroit 2 3 .400 Seattle 2 3 .400 Minnesota 3 5 .375 Houston 2 4 .333 New York 2 4 .333 Oakland 1 4 .200 Tampa Bay 0 5 .000
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
St. Louis 4 1 .800 Atlanta 3 1 .750 Miami 4 2 .667 New York 3 2 .600 Philadelphia 3 2 .600 Pittsburgh 32 .600 Chicago 4 3 .571 Cincinnati 4 3 .571 Milwaukee 3 3 .500 Colorado 3 4 .429 Arizona 3 5 .375 San Diego 2 4 .333 San Francisco 2 4 .333 Los Angeles 1 3 .250 Washington 1 5 .167 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7 Minnesota 10, Boston 4 Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 6 Houston 10, St. Louis 3 Miami 3, Washington 2 Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7 Chicago Cubs 5, Oakland 4 L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 2 Arizona 5, San Francisco 3 Texas 14, Chicago White Sox 5 San Diego 3, L.A. Angels 0 Kansas City 8, Colorado 4 N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 1 Cincinnati 12, Milwaukee 8
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3 Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 1 Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 3 Atlanta at Toronto, ppd. San Francisco 9, Chicago White Sox 6 Seattle 3, Cleveland 2 Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4 Texas 5, Oakland 3 L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 6 L.A. Angels 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Arizona 10, Milwaukee 3 Baltimore 8, Boston 5 Houston 10, Washington 8 N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
Friday’s Games
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m. San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 11:05 p.m.
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 45 27 .625 — Boston 46 28 .622 — Toronto 41 32 .562 4½ Brooklyn 38 35 .521 7½ New York 31 42 .425 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 26 .644 — Charlotte 37 36 .507 10 Atlanta 36 37 .493 11 Washington 30 42 .417 16½ Orlando 20 54 .270 27½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 27 .630 — Chicago 42 31 .575 4 Cleveland 41 32 .562 5 Indiana 25 49 .338 21½ Detroit 20 53 .274 26
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 51 23 .689 — Dallas 45 28 .616 5½ New Orleans 31 42 .425 19½ San Antonio 29 44 .397 21½ Houston 18 55 .247 32½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 45 28 .616 — Denver 43 30 .589 2 Minnesota 42 32 .568 3½ Portland 27 45 .375 17½ Oklahoma City 21 52 .288 24
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 59 14 .808 — Golden State 48 25 .658 11 L.A. Clippers 36 38 .486 23½ L.A. Lakers 31 42 .425 28 Sacramento 26 48 .351 33½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division ___
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 122, Atlanta 101 New York 121, Charlotte 106 Sacramento 110, Indiana 109 Boston 125, Utah 97 Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120 Golden State 118, Miami 104 Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102 Phoenix 125, Minnesota 116 Dallas 110, Houston 91 San Antonio 133, Portland 96 Philadelphia 126, L.A. Lakers 121
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 117, Cleveland 104 Memphis 133, Indiana 103 Milwaukee 114, Washington 102 New Orleans 126, Chicago 109 Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New York at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m. Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m. Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m. Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m. L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 63 43 14 6 92 258 183 Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191 Boston 64 40 19 5 85 194 171 Tampa Bay 63 39 18 6 84 209 180 Detroit 64 26 31 7 59 186 240 Buffalo 64 23 33 8 54 171 223 Ottawa 64 23 36 5 51 167 209 Montreal 64 17 37 10 44 163 242
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 64 42 15 7 91 209 154 Pittsburgh 65 39 16 10 88 213 172 N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 N.Y. Islanders 62 28 25 9 65 170 168 Philadelphia 64 21 32 11 53 164 222 New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 64 45 14 5 95 245 178 St. Louis 63 35 19 9 79 224 180 Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 Nashville 64 37 23 4 78 211 184 Dallas 63 36 24 3 75 188 188 Winnipeg 65 30 25 10 70 203 203 Chicago 64 23 32 9 55 171 221 Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153 Los Angeles 65 35 22 8 78 188 182 Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204 Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201 Vancouver 65 31 26 8 70 186 187 Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214 San Jose 63 28 27 8 64 167 198 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 3, New Jersey 2 Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO Vancouver 3, Colorado 1 Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Thursday’s Games
Florida 4, Montreal 3 Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2 Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2 Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2 Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m. Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m. Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Men’s soccer2022 World Cup Qualifying GlanceNORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEANFINAL ROUNDTop three teams qualifyFourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Oceania winnerGP W D L GF GA Pts
Canada 11 7 4 0 19 5 25 United States 11 6 3 2 16 7 21 Mexico 11 6 3 2 14 8 21 Panama 11 5 2 4 14 13 17 Costa Rica 11 4 4 3 8 7 16 El Salvador 12 2 4 6 7 14 10 Jamaica 12 1 5 6 10 17 8 Honduras 11 0 3 8 5 22 3
Thursday, March 24At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica 1, El Salvador 1
At Panama City, Panama
Panama vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.
At Mexico City
United States 0, Mexico 0
At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs. Canada, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 27At Toronto
Canada vs. Jamaica, 4:05 p.m.
At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 5:05 p.m.
At Orlando, Fla.
United States vs. Panama, 7 p.m.
At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. Mexico, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs. United States, 9:05 p.m.
At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.
At Mexico City
Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.
At Panama City, Panama
