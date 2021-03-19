Men’s college basketball
NCAA Tourament
First Round
Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52 Drake 53, Wichita St. 52 Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53 UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT
NIT
First Round
NC State 75, Davidson 61 Boise St. 85, SMU 84
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 28 13 .683 — Brooklyn 28 13 .683 — New York 21 21 .500 7½ Boston 20 20 .500 7½ Toronto 17 23 .425 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 22 19 .537 — Atlanta 21 20 .512 1 Charlotte 20 20 .500 1½ Washington 15 25 .375 6½ Orlando 13 27 .325 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 26 14 .650 — Chicago 18 21 .462 7½ Indiana 17 22 .436 8½ Cleveland 15 25 .375 11 Detroit 11 29 .275 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 21 16 .568 — Dallas 21 18 .538 1 Memphis 18 19 .486 3 New Orleans 17 24 .415 6 Houston 11 28 .282 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 29 11 .725 — Denver 24 16 .600 5 Portland 24 16 .600 5 Oklahoma City 17 24 .415 12½ Minnesota 10 31 .244 19½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 28 13 .683 — Phoenix 26 13 .667 1 L.A. Clippers 26 16 .619 2½ Golden State 21 20 .512 7 Sacramento 16 24 .400 11½
Thursday’s Games
Washington 131, Utah 122 Atlanta 116, Oklahoma City 93 New York 94, Orlando 93 Portland 101, New Orleans 93 Minnesota 123, Phoenix 119 L.A. Lakers 116, Charlotte 105
Friday’s Games
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Orlando, 8 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m. Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m. Utah at Toronto, 8 p.m. Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Sunday’s Games Indiana at Miami, 1 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 3 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88 N.Y. Islanders 31 19 8 4 42 90 71 Pittsburgh 30 18 11 1 37 96 85 Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66 Philadelphia 28 15 10 3 33 92 99 N.Y. Rangers 28 12 12 4 28 85 76 New Jersey 27 10 13 4 24 68 86 Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 106 69 Florida 29 19 6 4 42 100 83 Carolina 29 20 7 2 42 99 75 Chicago 31 14 12 5 33 94 102 Columbus 31 12 12 7 31 83 101 Nashville 30 13 16 1 27 73 98 Dallas 26 9 10 7 25 74 71 Detroit 31 10 17 4 24 71 101
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 27 20 6 1 41 90 61 Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 91 65 Minnesota 28 18 9 1 37 87 69 St. Louis 29 14 10 5 33 89 96 Los Angeles 28 12 10 6 30 83 79 Arizona 30 12 13 5 29 72 91 San Jose 27 11 13 3 25 80 96 Anaheim 31 9 16 6 24 70 105
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79 Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95 Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87 Montreal 29 13 8 8 34 93 80 Vancouver 33 15 16 2 32 92 104 Calgary 30 14 13 3 31 83 92 Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2 Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 Nashville 2, Florida 1 Boston 4, Buffalo 1 Columbus 3, Carolina 2, OT New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2 Detroit 3, Dallas 2 Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1 Colorado 5, Minnesota 1 Anaheim 3, Arizona 2, OT
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 13 10 2 1 0 21 44 25 Hartford 9 3 5 1 0 7 26 31 Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 13 8 4 1 0 17 40 33 Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46 Toronto 13 7 5 0 1 15 44 41 Stockton 10 7 3 0 0 14 36 29 Belleville 10 2 8 0 0 4 18 35
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47 Grand Rapids 11 6 3 2 0 14 33 28 Rockford 14 5 8 1 0 11 36 53 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31 Hershey 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 30 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34 Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 30 Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 13 11 2 0 0 22 44 25 Bakersfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34 San Diego 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 56 San Jose 14 6 4 4 0 16 42 44 Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44 Tucson 14 6 8 0 0 12 37 49 Ontario 17 5 10 2 0 12 50 62 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3 Laval at Stockton, 8 p.m. Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m. Hershey at Binghamton, 4 p.m. Stockton at Henderson, 4 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m. Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Stockton at Henderson, 3 p.m. WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Transactions
Major League Baseball American League BALTIMOE ORIOLES — Waived RHP Ashton Goudeau. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHPs Elvis Luciano and Ty Tice, INF Otto Lopez and C/DH Gabriel Moreno to minor league group. Reassigned RHPs Bryan Baker, Hobie Harris, Adam Kloffenstein, Alek Monoah, Joey Murray, Jackson Rees, CJ Van Eyk, Jacob Waguespack, Simeon Woods Richardson and Yosver Zulueta, LHP Nick Allgeyer, C/DHs Chris Bec and Phil Clarke, INFs Jordan Groshans Leo Jimenez, Cullen Large, Austin Martin, Orelvis Martinez and Logan Warmoth, and OF Chavez Young to minor league group. National League SAN FRACISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Baltimore. Placed RHP Dedniel Nunezon the 60-day injured list. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired F Torrey Craig from Milwaukee in exchange for cash and a traded player exception (TPE). FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Prater on a two-year contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year contract. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR David Mooreto a two-year contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Kyle Fuller. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Drake Dorbeck. Re-signed LB Malcolm Smith. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Carlos Watkins to a one-year contract. DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles for an undisclosed draft selection. Released QB Chase Daniel. Signed K Randy Bullock. Signed WR Breshad Perriman to a one-year contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Bryan Anger and TE Darren Fells. Signed DB Desmond King to a one-year contract. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Kyle Long. Signed G Joe Thuney. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS —Signed C Nick Martin. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Ty Long and TE Jared Cook to one-year contracts. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Justin Coleman and WR Robert Foster. Signed RB Malcolm Brown as an unrestricted free agent from Los Angeles. Signed QB Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from Indianapolis. Signed DL Adam Butler as unrestricted free agent from New England. Signed TE Cethan Carter as unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati pending a physical exam. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired OT Trent Brown in a trade with Las Vegas. Traded OT Marcus Cannon and TE Ryan Izzo to Houston. Released DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Leonard Williams to a new contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to one-year contracts. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed C Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Denico Autry and T Kendall Lamm on multi-year contracts. Agreed to terms with LS Morgan Cox on a one-year contract. Signed CB Kevin Johnson to a one-year contract. WASHIHNGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed QB Kyle Allen to a one-year contract. Signed C Tyler Larson to a one-year contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jamie Drysdale from minor league taxi squad. ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Ivan Prosvetov and C Michael Chaput from minor league taxi squad. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and C Greg McKegg from minor league taxi squad. Placed C Sean Kuraly on Injured reserve COVID-19 protocol. Recalled C Oscar Steen from minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Designated D Brandon Davidson for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled D Jacob Bryson from minors from taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Morgan Geekie, D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from minor league taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed RW Emil Bemstron on IR. Recalled LW Stefan Matteau, LW Mikhail Grigorenko and RW Ryan Macinnis from minor league taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Tanner Kero, RW Ty Dellandrea from minor league taxi squad. Designated C Rhett Gardner for assignment taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Evgeny Svechnikov and C Frans Nielsen from minor league taxi squad. EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Joakim from minor league taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Ben Harpur and D Alexandre Carrier from minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev from minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Thomas Hickey and LW Kieffer Bellows from minor league taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Artem Zub, G Filip Gustavsson, and C Clark Bishop for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned LW Matthew Peca and D Erik Brannstrom to minors Bellevue (AHL). Placed G Anton Forsberg on IR COVID-19 protocol. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski, D Nate Prosser and G Alex Lyon from minor league taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna and RWs Anthony and Colton Sceviour from minor league taxi squad and designated for assignment taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton from minors from taxi squad. Recalled RW Anthony Angello and RW Colton Scevious from minors from taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL). Minor League East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Tom Hodges as emergency back up. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Recalled G Jacob Ingham from Ontario by Los Angeles. Placed G Jake Cupsky on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Connor Doherty from Injured Reserve. Placed F Austin Farley on IR. INDY FUEL — Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Hershey (AHL). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired G Sean Romero in trade from Kansas City. Placed D Blake Hillman on IR. WHEELING NAILERS — Reassigned G Shane Starrett from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Matteo Gennaro on reserve. Southern Professional Hockey League BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Released LW Cameron Dimmitt. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Suspended LW Brendan van Riemsdyk. SOCCER Major League Soccer MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired and signed MF Niko Hansen from Houston to a new two-year contract with a club option for an additional year.
