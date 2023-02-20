UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State toppled Clarion 40-6 in front of yet another sold out Rec Hall crowd, closing out another unbeaten dual meet season. Penn State finished the year with a 16-0 overall record, marking the seventh time during head coach Cael Sanderson’s tenure that Penn State posted an undefeated dual meet mark (and the seventh time in the last eight years).

The season’s final dual meet was wrestled in front of 6,545 fans, yet another sellout in venerable Rec Hall. Penn State has now wrestled in front of 66th-straight sellouts in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions have sold out 75 of their last 77 home events, including nine of 11 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

