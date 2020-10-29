LEWISBURG – Although Lewisburg enters the District 4 Class A playoffs as the defending champion, the Green Dragons claiming the title for the second straight year is certainly not a given.
Lewisburg, however, enters district play as the No. 1 seed and the Green Dragons will play No. 8 Southern Columbia today at 4 p.m. at Selinsgrove Area High School.
“Each year there has been a different winner. This district is very strong, and it is extremely difficult to repeat winning a district title mainly because you are rebuilding,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “I think this team has seen and been part of teams that were expected to win and didn’t, and teams that were not expected to win, won.
“Does this help, maybe but in the end it all comes down to who shows up and plays the best game on that day,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Regardless, Lewisburg (11-2) is in a favorable position entering the playoffs against a Southern team that is only 5-12 on the year.
“We are very pleased with our seed and moving forward with the district playoffs. Our mindset is the same no matter who we are playing. We need to play our best and work hard to win the game. All these teams are formidable opponents,” said Zaleski.
Helping the Green Dragons in today’s contest is the fact they survived their previous matchup with the Tigers this year, winning the game 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 29 thanks to a goal by Siena Brazier.
“We know we can’t take any game lightly. Southern has a really good defense and we need to play a strong offensive game,” said Zaleski.
Leading the charge offensively for Lewisburg is senior midfielder Kara Koch, who has 14 goals and seven assists on the season. In addition, fellow senior Rylee Dyroff has eight goals and four assists, and freshman Avery Mast is next with four goals and an assist.
“We have a strong team, front to back, and everyone needs to play the best game they can each and every time we step on the field,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We know we will be playing a well-coached team and will need to put a good game together. I think the weather is probably the biggest concern on everyone’s minds.”
Heavy rain is projected for this afternoon, which could alter play, but the goals for Lewisburg remain the same against Southern.
“The goals are always the same: to play the best game as a team that we can play, to rely on each other, and to never give up,” said Zaleski, whose players are accustomed to having a bullseye on their backs that comes with being a high seed year in and year out.
“I believe we have been seeded 1 or 2 for the past five years. We always prepare for the other team’s strong play,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Every team that plays in districts plays at the highest level they can, and on any given day a team can have their hopes of moving on dashed. The path to the finals in District 4 is always difficult.
But the confidence of having been in the finals the past two years could go a long way for Lewisburg in today’s game.
“I think if you have made it this far you are pretty confident about your abilities,” said Zaleski. “It all comes down to who shows up each and every game, and we must play at our highest level to play in the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.