NEW ORLEANS, La. – Penn State dominated North Carolina, winning nine of ten bouts, in a 37-3 victory at the 2022 Collegiate Duals in New Orleans’ Morial Convention Center. The win was Penn State’s second dual meet victory of the day and sets up a battle with No. 5 Iowa State Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Penn State’s two victories on day one of the two-day event came by a combined score of 87-6. Penn State (6-0) won 18 of 20 bouts and had eight pins.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

