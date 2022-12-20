NEW ORLEANS, La. – Penn State dominated North Carolina, winning nine of ten bouts, in a 37-3 victory at the 2022 Collegiate Duals in New Orleans’ Morial Convention Center. The win was Penn State’s second dual meet victory of the day and sets up a battle with No. 5 Iowa State Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Penn State’s two victories on day one of the two-day event came by a combined score of 87-6. Penn State (6-0) won 18 of 20 bouts and had eight pins.
Redshirt freshman Gary Steen dropped a tough 5-1 decision to No. 33 Jack Wagner at 125 to open up the dual meet. But the Nittany Lions would roll up nine straight wins to close out the dual. Roman Bravo-Young tallied 13 takedowns in a 26-11 tech fall (6:14) over Jace Palmer at 133. Beau Bartlett used a first period takedown to notch a hard-fought win over No. 25 Lachlan McNeil at 141 and Penn State led 8-3.
Shayne Van Ness used an escape and a third period rideout, clinching riding time, to notch a tough 2-0 win over Jayden Scott at 149 and Levi Haines rolled up nearly 3:00 in riding time in a 4-1 win over Danny Nini at 157. Haines’ victory gave the Nittany Lions a 14-3 lead at the dual’s halfway point.
Alex Facundo kept Penn State rolling, picking up a tough 5-2 win over Nicholas Fea at 165. Carter Starocci used five takedowns and two four-point turns to post an 18-3 technical fall (6:21) over Cade Tenold at 174, putting the Nittany Lions up 22-3.
Aaron Brooks met No. 17 Gavin Kane in one of the dual’s most anticipated bouts and made short work of his ranked foe. Brooks hit a standing cradle early and posted the fast fall at the :54 mark. His first period pin put Penn State up 28-3. Max Dean then dominated No. 31 Max Shaw at 197, picking up for takedowns and over 2:00 riding time in a 10-2 major decision. Greg Kerkvliet ended the match with a 17-1 tech fall (4:27) over Brandon Whitman, using three takedowns and four turns to end the match. His win gave Penn State the 37-3 victory.
The Nittany Lions posted a 30-2 takedown edge against North Carolina (2-4). The Lions garnered ten bonus points off a pin (Brooks), three tech falls (Bravo-Young, Starocci, Kerkvliet) and a major (Dean).
In the first match of the day against Central Michigan, Penn State rolled up seven pins to roll to a 50-3 win. The Nittany Lions won the dual’s final nine bouts, all by pin or major.
Penn State won the takedown battle 28-4. The Nittany Lions rolled up a whopping 23 bonus points. The Nittany Lions had seven pins (Bravo-Young, Bartlett, Van Ness, Haines, Starocci, Brooks, Dean) and two majors (Facundo, Nevills). All nine Lion wins were for bonus. The Nittany Lions also won both extra bouts (official matches but not counting towards the dual meet score). Donovon Ball majored Logan Badge 12-3 at 184 and Lucas Cochran pinned Cade Dallwitz at the 2:30 mark at 197.
Penn State will take on No. 5 Iowa State tomorrow at 8 p.m. Eastern in the event’s finale in New Orleans’ Morial Convention Center.
No. 1 Penn State 50, Central Michigan 3
125: Anthony Walker CMU dec. Gary Steen PSU, 5-4 0-3
133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Vince Perez CMU, WBF (2:07) 6-3
141: No. 5 Beau Bartlett PSU pinned Jimmy Nugent CMU, WBF (4:09) 12-3
149: No. 17 Shayne Van Ness PSU pinned #20 Johnny Lovett CMU, WBF (4:47) 18-3
157: Levi Haines PSU pinned No. 31 Corbyn Munson CMU, WBF (1:38) 24-3
165: No. 14 Alex Facundo PSU maj. dec. Tracy Hubbard CMU, 16-7 28-3
174: No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU pinned Alex Cramer CMU, WBF (2:21) 34-3
184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks PSU pinned Ben Cushman CMU, WBF (1:18) 40-3
197: No. 5 Max Dean PSU pinned Cam Wood CMU, WBF (3:21) 46-3
285: Seth Nevills PSU maj. dec. Bryan Caves CMU, 17-6 50-3
No. 1 Penn State 37, No. 24 North Carolina 3
125: No. 33 Jack Wagner UNC dec. Gary Steen PSU, 5-1 0-3
133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU tech fall Jace Palmer UNC, 26-11 (TF; 6:14) 5-3
141: No. 5 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. No. 25 Lachlan McNeil UNC, 4-1 8-3
149: No. 17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Jayden Scott UNC, 2-0 11-3
157: Levi Haines PSU dec. Danny Nini UNC, 4-1 14-3
165: No. 14 Alex Facundo PSU dec. Nicholas Fea UNC, 5-2 17-3
174: No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall Cade Tenold UNC, 18-3 (TF; 6:21) 22-3
184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks PSU pinned No. 17 Gavin Kane UNC, WBF (0:54) 28-3
197: No. 5 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. No. 31 Max Shaw UNC, 10-2 32-3
285: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall Brandon Whitman UNC, 17-1 (TF; 4:27) 37-3
