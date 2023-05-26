DUBLIN (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have long-term plans to play a regular-season NFL game in Ireland, the team said Thursday during a visit to trumpet its long-standing ties with the Emerald Isle.
The Steelers touched down in Dublin days after the NFL gave the team marketing rights for Ireland and Northern Ireland, all part of the league’s aggressive push to expand its audience internationally.
“Our aspirations long term are to play a game in Ireland,” said Daniel Rooney, the team’s director of business development and strategy. “As we move through the process, we’ll be evaluating all options.”
Ireland has never hosted a regular-season NFL game, but the Steelers beat the Chicago Bears 30-17 in a preseason matchup at Croke Park in 1997.
Croke Park, home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, holds 82,300 and would almost certainly be the site of any future Steelers game.
GAA president Larry McCarthy joined Rooney at a news conference at Croke Park and said the organization is “delighted to be associated with (the Rooneys) and such a famous name and brand in the Steelers.”
Brett Gosper, NFL Head of UK and Europe, was also on hand and called the Steelers and Ireland a “perfect fit.”
“There are so many connections, obviously the family’s heritage (and) the Steelers organizing that first and only game — so far — in Ireland,” he said.
The late Daniel M. Rooney was U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who play in London every year, were also awarded marketing rights to Ireland.
The program was designed to help individual teams build their brands abroad through commercial activity and fan engagement similar to what they do in their home markets. Rights are granted by the league for at least a five-year term.
Patriots docked two OTAs for breaking CBA practice rules, AP source saysThe New England Patriots have been docked two days of organized team activities for violating NFL rules about offseason practices, a person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the penalty wasn’t announced.
The penalties were first reported by ESPN. NBCSports.com reported the violation was for holding a mandatory meeting that was required to be optional.
The Patriots had been scheduled to hold an OTA on Thursday, but the team told reporters on Wednesday that it was canceled. Another day was canceled next week.
The team declined to comment.
Iowa rolls past Indiana 9-4, reaches Big Ten semifinalsOMAHA, Neb. — Kyle Huckstorf ripped a go-ahead double, Sam Petersen added a three-run homer and No. 3 seed Iowa defeated second-seeded Indiana 9-4 on Thursday in the second round of the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament.
Hawkeyes starter Brody Brecht gave up three early runs before settling in and pitching into the fifth inning. Three relievers held the Hoosiers to one run over the final 4 1/3 innings. Will Christophers (4-1) got the win.
Iowa (41-13) advanced to the semifinals on Saturday. Indiana (41-17) will face Michigan on Friday with a berth in the semifinals on the line.
Hoosiers starter Luke Sinnard limited Iowa to one run on five hits through six innings before the Hawkeyes broke loose in the seventh. With one out, Sam Hojnar delivered an RBI single, and two batters later, Huckstorf cleared the bases with a double to left field.
Leading 5-4, the Hawkeyes added to their total when Brayden Frazier scored on a throwing error and Petersen followed with his home run.
All nine players in Iowa’s lineup had a hit, with two apiece from Petersen and Huckstorf.
Brock Tibbitts delivered a two-run double in the first inning, but the Hoosiers managed only five hits.
Frick’s bases-clearing double helps UNC eliminate Virginia 10-2DURHAM, N.C. — Tomas Frick went 3 for 5 with five RBIs to help No. 7 seed North Carolina advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 10-2 victory over second-seeded Virginia on Thursday.
North Carolina (35-21) has a day off before a semifinal game on Saturday. Virginia (45-12) awaits its fate on Selection Sunday.
Frick singled past a diving third baseman to bring home two with the bases loaded in the seventh and he broke the game open in the eighth with a bases-clearing double off the top of the wall.
Starter Jake Knapp (5-3) held the Cavaliers to two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Dalton Pence retired the first nine batters he faced before Anthony Stephan singled up the middle with two outs in the ninth.
Ethan Anderson homered for the second time this week for Virginia. Anderson, Stephan and Henry Godbout each had two of Virginia’s seven hits.
Virginia tied it at 1 in the third before back-to-back RBI hits by Hunter Stokely and Alberto Osuna put North Carolina ahead 3-1 in the fourth.
