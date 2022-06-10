PINE GROVE — With every playoff win, Lewisburg’s softball team adds another chapter to its historic season.
And the Green Dragons aren’t done rewriting the program’s record books just yet.
Lewisburg handled District 3 champ Kutztown in Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal. The Green Dragons blew open a close game with a three-run fifth inning to beat the Cougars, 7-2, at Pine Grove Area High School’s Susan V. Stump Field.
Kimmy Shannon struck out 11 and allowed just three hits to pick up her fourth complete-game win of the postseason, plus Sydney Bolinsky and Gracie Murphy had three hits apiece and a total of five RBIs to lead Lewisburg (18-3) offensively.
“A few years ago (in 2014) we hadn’t won a game in 4-5 years, so to be at this point less than 10 years later is amazing. It’s a testament to the girls for putting the time in, working hard and continuing to battle,” said Lewisburg Coach Ken Wagner.
“We hit some shots today. We had two balls clear the fence (on home runs from Bolinsky and Alexis Walter) and another one (a double by Shannon) hit the bottom of the fence, plus the girls made some nice catches. We put a lot of runners on base in every inning, and we pushed Kutztown to their limits.”
Lewisburg will play District 11 champ Palmerton, a 6-5 winner over Susquenita in the second half of Thursday’s doubleheader at Pine Grove, in the state semifinals on Monday at a site and time to be determined.
“I can’t even describe (the feeling of making the final four in the state). It’s crazy to make it this far with this team,” said Shannon. “It’s an honor and I’m so glad that I got to do it with this group of girls.
Once again, Shannon benefitted from pitching with a lead after the Green Dragons put two runs on the board in the third on RBI singles from Erin Field and Bolinsky.
The hit was especially gratifying for Bolinsky, who admittedly doesn’t hit off speed pitches very well.
“I struggle with change-ups, so that was big for me,” said Bolinsky. “For the team in that inning in general, with the hits we accumulated together it just shows that we can all hit.
“We knew this was going to be a better team (than Palisades on Monday),” added Bolinsky. “We just wanted to come in and do what we can, hit the way we can, pitch the way we can, and do everything the way we should.”
The fifth inning was fueled by a bases-clearing double by Murphy that she hit to right field. Murphy’s double brought home Erin Field (who reached on an error), Rylee Dyroff (hit by pitch) and Bolinsky (infield single) to make the score 5-0.
“I felt great, but I honestly didn’t even know I hit it. But I was really proud of myself and I’m really proud of my team that we got to that opportunity to where I could get those three runs in,” said Murphy. “I was really confident in (our ability to score), and I knew we could do it. That fifth inning really gave us a boost.”
Kutztown (20-5) would get on the board in the sixth on Kourtney Dietrich’s two-run single, but Shannon ended the threat when she snagged a liner off the bat of Ryleigh Boning before firing the ball to third to double off Caitlyn Lubak.
“That was huge. It got us out of the inning, and it stopped the bleeding,” said Wagner. “Kimmy has taken it up a notch, but every team we play should be better and better, and Kimmy was still dominant today. In the first five innings she shut them down, and they didn’t get any base runners until the sixth and seventh.”
“I was definitely excited, because I knew I was ready for it and I knew it was happening,” said Shannon of turning the double play. “It’s a big play in that moment. I was excited I was able to get it, and our defense comes up with plays all of the time. It’s just not one person — anybody can come up with a big play when we need it.”
More big plays followed in the seventh when Bolinsky and Walter hit back-to-back solo homers to put the game away.
“That homer felt great, because I didn’t have a hit that whole game. My hitting has been rough lately, so that felt great, especially since it was back-to-back,” said Walter. “It feels great to get this far and keep going especially since I don’t think any team has done it at all from Lewisburg.”
PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinal
at Pine Grove Area High School
Lewisburg 7, Kutztown 2
Lewisburg 002 030 2 — 7-11-1
Kutztown 000 002 0 — 2-3-2
Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Makayla Dry, Brianna Bauscher (5), Dry (7) and Ashley Noecker.
WP: Shannon. LP: Dry.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 1-for-5, run scored; Erin Field, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Rylee Dyroff, walk, run; Bolinsky, 3-for-4, HR (7th, solo), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Alexis Walter, 1-for-4, HR (7th, solo); Gracie Murphy, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Ryan Brouse, 2 walks; Shannon, 1-for-4, double.
Top Kutztown hitters: S Berger, walk, run scored; S Furst, 1-for-2, run; C Lubak, 1-for-2, walk; K Dietrich, 1-for-3, 2 RBI.
