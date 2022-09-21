MILTON — A pair of second-half goals from Kailey Devlin helped the Lions pull away for the ACAA victory and move into first place in the East Division standings.
Kat Bennage scored unassisted in the first half to get Meadowbrook (8-1, 4-0 ACAA) started before Devlin and Audrey Millett put the game away in the second half.
Devlin also had an assist for the Lions, who moved ahead of Juniata Christian in the division standings.
Meadowbrook next plays at Northumberland Christian at 3 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Christian 4, Juniata Christian 0
at Meadowbrook
First half
MC-Kat Bennage, unassisted, 10:56.
Second half
MC-Kailey Devlin, assist Maddy Osman, 21:19.
MC-Devlin, assist Erica Stauffer, 9:35.
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Devlin, 7:27.
Shots: MC, 12-6; Corner kicks: MC, 10-3; Saves: MC (Emma George), 6; JC (Abby Warner) 8.
Boys soccer
Milton 2,
Central Mountain 0
MILTON — Evan Yoder scored a goal and had an assist to help get Milton out to a two-goal lead in the first half and a 2-0 Heartland-I victory over Central Mountain Tuesday at Alumni Stadium.
Yoder first assisted on a goal by Dom Ballo in the 13th minute before he added an unassisted insurance goal in the 36th minute.
Milton (5-3) next hosts Williamsport at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 2, Central Mountain 0
at Milton
First half
Milt-Dom Ballo, assist Evan Yoder, 12:42.
Milt-Yoder, unassisted, 35:56.
Corner kicks: Milton, 10-3; Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel), 4; CM (Kyle Stahl), 8.
Lewisburg 14,
Shamokin 0
LEWISBURG — Behind hat tricks from Alfred Romano and Viktor Permyashkin, the Green Dragons rolled to the Heartland-I victory over the Indians.
Romano’s hat trick and two of Permyashkin’s goals came in the first half to help get Lewisburg (5-0-1, 3-0 HAC-I) out to an 8-0 lead. Reese Dieffenderfer, Eddie Monaco and Darrien Svilokos added first-half goals for the Green Dragons.
Scoring in the second half along with Permyashkin were Caleb Moyer-Chabris, who scored twice, plus Justin Muccilli, Evan Gill and Paul Permyashkin. Getting assists were Romano (2), Svilokos (2), Nick Mahoney (2), Viktor Permyashkin, Paul Permyashkin, Dieffenderfer, Cohen Hoover, Isaac Ayres, Caden Michaels and Gill.
Lewisburg, which dominated in shots 21-1, next plays at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Christian 6,
Juniata Christian 1
MILTON — The Lions scored six unanswered goals in the second half to take the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Luke Osman finished with a hat trick for Meadowbrook (6-1, 4-1 ACAA), plus Jacob Reed, Jaden Garcia and Levi Erb also scored for the Lions.
Michael Eager also made seven saves for Meadowbrook, which next plays at Northumberland Christian at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 6, Juniata Christian 1
at Meadowbrook
First half
JC-Troy Hoover, assist Avery Portzline, 11:04.
Second half
MC-Luke Osman, unassisted, 35:13.
MC-Jacob Reed, assist Jaden Garcia, 34:03.
MC-Osman, unassisted, 29:37.
MC-Garcia, unassisted, 19:27.
MC-Levi Erb, unassisted, 15:17.
MC-Osman, unassisted, 2:57.
Corner kicks: MC, 7-3; Saves: MC (Michael Eager), 7; JC (Micah Dressler), 4.
Field Hockey
Lewisburg 7, Danville 0
LEWISBURG — Maddy Moyers recorded a hat trick and Whitney Berge scored twice to power the Green Dragons to the Heartland-I victory at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Berge scored both of her goals in the first quarter, and then Moyers, Maddy Ikeler and Avery Mast found the cage in the second quarter to get Lewisburg (4-2 overall) out to a commanding 5-0 halftime lead.
Moyers later tallied her final two goals in the fourth quarter to put the game away for the Green Dragons. Moyers, Berge and Ryan Brouse all added assists in the win.
Lewisburg, which led in shots (23-0) and in corners (15-0) over Danville (3-5), next hosts Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
In the jayvee game, Lewisburg beat Danville 8-0.
Muncy 4, Milton 1
MUNCY — The Indians won the nonleague matchup over the Black Panthers.
Regan Klinefelter scored the goal for Milton (0-7) off a combined assist from Elleana McConnell and Alyvia Russell.
The Black Panthers, who won the jayvee game 2-1, next play at Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Golf
Milton 175, Shamokin 210
MILTON — A 39 from Cade Wirnsberger highlighted the Black Panthers’ Heartland-I victory over the Indians at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Brayden Gower and Logan Shrawder both added 45s for Milton, which next competes at the District 4 qualifier today at 10 a.m. at White Deer Golf Course.
Milton 175, Shamokin 210
at Wynding Brook Golf Club
Milton: Cade Wirnsberger, 39; Brayden Gower, 45; Logan Shrawder, 45; Max Wirnsberger, 46. Other golfers: Isaiah Day, 46; Kendall Fedder, 48.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich, 40; Lincoln Waugh, 50; Matthew Wagner, 55; Mitchell Knowles, 65.
Mifflinburg 181,
Bloomsburg 184
MIDDLEBURG — Four of the Wildcats’ scorers shot in the 40s to lead the team past the Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Zeb Hufnagle shot a 43 and Kamdon Eicher shot a 44 to lead the way for Mifflinburg, which also got a 45 from Cub Dietrich and a 49 from Addison Norton.
Mifflinburg 181, Bloomsburg 184
At Shade Mountain Golf Course, par 36
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 43; Kamdon Eicher, 44; Cub Dietrich, 45; Addison Norton, 49. Other golfers: Wilson Abram, 53; Jaiden Beiler, 62.
Bloomsburg: Ben Sohosky, 42; Ryaqn Scherer, 45; Zane Smith, 46; Dylan Kreisher, 51. Other golfers: Alex Billmeyer, 55; Logan Traugh, 61.
Girls Tennis
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons got a win from their No. 2 doubles team, but they also lost a pair of three-setters to fall to the Lancers in the Heartland-II match.
The No. 2 doubles team of Erin Lowthert and Vivan Vance won their match 6-3, 6-1 over Elle Campana and Jillian Kennedy.
Losing in three sets were Elsa Fellon at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Sonja Johnson and Katelyn Beers.
Lewisburg next hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Anna Hall (Loy) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Maddy Hall (Loy) def. Elsa Fellon, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3.
3. Izzy Dadzie (Loy) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Chloe Kennedy-Nora Bowes (Loy) def. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (Lew) def. Elle Campana-Jillian Kennedy, 6-3, 6-1.
