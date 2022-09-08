LEWISBURG – Jackson Bussell started his senior year with a strong showing at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial over the weekend, and on Wednesday he was selected as the Patriot League Golfer of the Week for the third time in his career.
Bussell compiled a 2-under-par total of 214 over 54 holes with rounds of 72-69-73 at the par-72 Seven Oaks Golf Club. Bussell finished in a tie for sixth place in a field of 91 players, and he was the top finisher among all Patriot League participants in a field that also included Colgate, Lafayette, and Lehigh.
Bussell led the entire field with 11 birdies during Saturday’s 36-hole day. That included a tremendous stretch in the second round when he made five birdies in a span of six holes. Bussell tallied four more birdies on Sunday, and his 15 total trailed only medalist Wanxi Sun of Seton Hall, who finished with 16.
Bussell is coming off an outstanding 2021-22 season, when he earned All-Patriot League honors for the first time with a T-6th finish at the Patriot League Championship at Steel Club in April. He led the team with a 73.2 average for the full season, and he posted his second career tournament win at the Howard Bison Invitational last fall.
Bucknell finished in ninth place as a team at Colgate, and now the Bison are off until Sept. 17-18 at the Cornell/Temple Invitational at the 1912 Club in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
