LEWISBURG – Jackson Bussell started his senior year with a strong showing at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial over the weekend, and on Wednesday he was selected as the Patriot League Golfer of the Week for the third time in his career.

Bussell compiled a 2-under-par total of 214 over 54 holes with rounds of 72-69-73 at the par-72 Seven Oaks Golf Club. Bussell finished in a tie for sixth place in a field of 91 players, and he was the top finisher among all Patriot League participants in a field that also included Colgate, Lafayette, and Lehigh.

