Baseball
Major League GlanceNational LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 56 52 .519 _ Philadelphia 56 53 .514 ½ Atlanta 55 54 .505 1½ Washington 49 60 .450 7½ Miami 47 62 .431 9½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 44 .596 _ Cincinnati 58 51 .532 7 St. Louis 53 55 .491 11½ Chicago 52 58 .473 13½ Pittsburgh 41 68 .376 24
West Division W L Pct GB
San Francisco 69 40 .633 _ Los Angeles 65 44 .596 4 San Diego 62 48 .564 7½ Colorado 48 61 .440 21 Arizona 34 76 .309 35½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5 Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2 Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings Philadelphia 9, Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3 Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5 San Francisco 7, Arizona 1
Thursday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings Philadelphia 7, Washington 6 Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4 Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-10) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-3), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10) at Cincinnati (Miley 8-4), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 5-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 6-9) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Smith 3-8) at San Diego (Weathers 4-3), 10:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
American LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _ Boston 64 46 .582 1½ New York 59 49 .546 5½ Toronto 57 49 .538 6½ Baltimore 38 69 .355 26
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 46 .578 _ Cleveland 52 54 .491 9½ Detroit 53 58 .477 11 Kansas City 47 60 .439 15 Minnesota 46 63 .422 17
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 65 44 .596 _ Oakland 61 48 .560 4 Seattle 58 52 .527 7½ Los Angeles 55 54 .505 10 Texas 39 70 .358 26 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3 Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5 Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3 Toronto 8, Cleveland 6 Boston 4, Detroit 1 L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1 Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Boston 1 L.A. Angels 5, Texas 0 Toronto 3, Cleveland 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3 Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Minnesota 5, Houston 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 9-6) at Toronto (Manoah 3-1), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Manning 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 10-3), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Oakland (Bassitt 11-3), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Minor League BaseballTriple-A East GlanceMidwest Division W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 46 33 .577 — Toledo (Detroit) 45 35 .570 ½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 42 38 .532 3½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 38 42 .468 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 35 44 .449 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 44 .449 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 31 49 .380 15½
Northeast Division W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 48 28 .640 — Buffalo (Toronto) 47 31 .597 3 Worcester (Boston) 43 36 .538 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 36 42 .468 13 Rochester (Washington) 32 44 .413 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 27 52 .346 22½
Southeast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 52 28 .658 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 47 34 .575 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 44 35 .564 7½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 43 38 .537 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 40 41 .487 13½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 31 46 .395 20½ Charlotte 29 51 .354 24 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 6, Rochester 3 St. Paul 12, Louisville 2 Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, ppd. Iowa 2, Indianapolis 1, 7 innings, 1st game Iowa 6, Indianapolis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game Memphis 6, Durham 3 Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 3 Toledo 5, Nashville 2, 7 innings, 1st game Nashville 11, Toledo 7, 7 innings, 2nd game Lehigh Valley 7, Buffalo 1 Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 1 Columbus 6, Omaha 4
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 3, Durham 1 Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3 Rochester 2, Syracuse 1 Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0, 10 innings, 1st game Norfolk 1, Jacksonville 0, 2nd game Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 7 Charlotte 10, Gwinnett 6 Omaha 7, Columbus 4 Louisville 1, St. Paul 0 Nashville 12, Toledo 0 Indianapolis 2, Iowa 0
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.
Double-A Northeast GlanceNortheast Division W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 50 30 .625 — Portland (Boston) 48 31 .608 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 37 40 .481 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 34 45 .430 15½ Reading (Philadelphia) 32 49 .395 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 25 55 .312 25
Southwest Division W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 48 31 .608 — Bowie (Baltimore) 47 32 .595 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 44 34 .564 3½ Erie (Detroit) 43 38 .531 6 Richmond (San Francisco) 40 41 .494 9 Harrisburg (Washington) 29 51 .362 19½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 12, New Hampshire 1 Portland 5, Binghamton 2, 1st game Binghamton 8, Portland 2, 2nd game Erie 8, Harrisburg 4 Reading 4, Richmond 1 Altoona 8, Akron 5 Somerset 6, Bowie 2
Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg 3, Erie 2 Reading 9, Richmond 2 Binghamton 4, Portland 3 Altoona 3, Akron 1 Bowie 4, Somerset 0 New Hampshire 6, Hartford 2
Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 2, 5 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 2:05. Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RF Jorge Mateo off waivers from San Diego. Designated 2B Pat Valaika for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Daniel Tillo to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Returned OF Rob Refsnyder from his rehab assignment in St. Paul (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Nick Gordon to St. Paul. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Greg Allen to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Wandy Peralta from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Clarke Schmidt to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent OF Dillon Thomas outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West). TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Eli White on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Selected the contract of INF Yonny Hernandez from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Transferred OF Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Traded OF Delino DeShields to Boston in exchange for cash considerations.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke and RF Pavin Smith from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Josh Reddick for assignment. Optioned RHPs Riley Smith and J.B. Bukauskas to Reno(Triple-A West). Sent RHP Ty Tice outright to Reno. ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Ian Anderson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHPs Yency Almonte and Antonio Senzatela from the COVID-19 list. Returned LHP Zac Rosscup to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Rio Ruiz to Albuquerque. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 3B Max Schrock to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Nick Castellanos from the 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Austin Pruitt for assignment. Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Anthony Banda from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Brandon Belt from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kevin Gausman on the paternity list. Sent 3B Evan Longoria to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson. Signed G Sharife Cooper to a two-way contract. Re-signed F Solomon Hill. BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Cam Thomas. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Moses Moody. INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Jaden Springer. SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Davion Mitchell. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Caleb Homesley.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated CB Lorenzo Burns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Tae Hayes. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Trevor Davis. Placed TE Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated G Ike Boettger from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Rod Smith. Waived P Oscar Draguicevich. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DE Chauncey Rivers off waivers from Baltimore. Waived LS Joe Fortunato. Released LS Joe Fortunato. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TEs Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and WR Preston Williams from the COVID-19 list. Released TEs Gabe Holmes, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acivated QBs Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Case Cookus. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Reggie Ragland from the non-football injury list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived CB Shakial Taylor. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne from the COVID-19 list.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dante Fabbro to a two-year contract. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Mark Dennehy chief scout, amateur scouting. Re-signed F Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract. Signed F Tomas Tatar to a two-year contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Michael Vecchione to a one-year, two-way contract.
Minor League HockeyAmerican Hockey League
HERSHEY BEARS — Named Scott Allen head coach.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Named Ryan Madden vice president of communications and media. COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Sam Vines from Belgian side Royal Antwerp F.C. Traded F Nicolas Benezet to Seattle in exchange for $50,000 general allocation money (GAM) and an additional $50,000 in GAM if certain conditions are met. LA GALAXY — Acquired F Dejan Joveljic from Bundesliga side Eintrach Frankfurt and signed him to a contract through the 2025 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Announced the use of its one offseason buyout on D Ike Opara, who will no longer occupy a spot on the team’s roster but his contract will remain active through December 2021. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded F Florian Valot to FC Cincinnati in exchange for $50,000 and an additional $50,000 in 2022 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired D Lucas Monzon from Uruguay Under-20 national team, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland in exchange for $667,000 of general allocation money in 2022 and $500,000 in 2023, then signed him to a contract through the 2024 season. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired F Leo Chu from Brazilian side Gremio, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa. SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Jose Mauri with an option for 2023, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa. Transferred M Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in the Italian Serie A. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Pedro Vite from Independendiente del Valley, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.
COLLEGE
