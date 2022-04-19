WILLIAMSPORT – After helping the Lycoming College men’s lacrosse team win its third straight MAC Freedom game, senior Dominick Massaro and first-year Ben Franco swept the conference’s offensive and defensive player of the week awards, the conference office announced on Monday.
Connecting for his sixth hat trick of the season against Wilkes, Massaro posted six goals in the 15-9 win over Wilkes. He posted the go-ahead goal late in the second quarter, then posted three in a row in the third quarter to ice the game.
Massaro ranks second on the team with 31 goals on the season, as the 6-2 attackman has notched at least one point in all 14 games, helping the Warriors to a 7-7 overall record. He ranks seventh in the MAC Freedom with 2.21 goals per game.
Franco earned his second consecutive MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week award after he made 11 saves in the 15-9 victory over Wilkes, playing all 60 minutes for the Warriors and picked up two groundballs and caused a turnover.
He currently ranks second in the conference with a .580 save percentage. The 6-3 goalkeeper was also named the MAC Defensive Player of the Week and earned a spot on the USILA Team of the Week last week, after making a combined 19 saves for two Warrior wins against King’s College and FDU-Florham.
Former Cubs ace Jake Arrieta says he's retiring
CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta, a key pitcher on the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team, has decided to retire.
Arrieta made the announcement during a Barstool Sports podcast.
“I haven’t signed the papers, man, but I’m done. It’s time for me to step away from the game,” he said. “At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it’s just my time, really.”
The 36-year-old Arrieta went 5-14 with a 7.39 ERA in 24 starts for the Cubs and San Diego Padres last season. He finishes his career with a 115-93 record and 3.98 ERA in 285 games, 279 starts, over 12 years in the majors.
Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908.
He was first acquired by Chicago in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, a key move in the franchise’s rise from the bottom of the NL Central to one of the majors’ best teams.
Arrieta, a fifth-round pick by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, was a dominant force in 2015, going 22-6 with a sparkling 1.77 ERA in 33 starts. He followed his Cy Young campaign with 18 wins and a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts in 2016.
Arrieta also performed well in the postseason during his first stint with Chicago. He tossed a five-hitter in the Cubs’ 4-0 win at Pittsburgh in the 2015 NL wild-card game. And he won both his World Series starts at Cleveland in 2016, compiling a 2.38 ERA in 11 1/3 innings.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in March 2018 and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies.
Celtics' Marcus Smart is NBA defensive player of the year
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston’s Marcus Smart is the first guard in over a quarter-century to win the NBA defensive player of the year award.
NBA officials announced the award on Monday. The last guard to win this honor was Seattle’s Gary Payton in 1995-96.
Smart helped the Celtics lead the NBA in defensive rating and scoring defense (104.6) while holding opponents to a league-low field-goal percentage (.434) and 3-point percentage (.339). The 28-year-old ranked seventh in the NBA in steals per game (1.68) and tied for sixth in total steals (119).
Smart received 257 total points and earned 37 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges finished second with 202 points and 22 first-place votes.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who had won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2021, finished third with 136 points and 12 first-place votes.
Smart, who started each of the 71 regular-season games he played, tied for fourth in loose balls recovered (75) and tied for 10th in deflections (106) and charges drawn (16). He had a career-high 3.2 defensive rebounds per game.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won defensive player of the year in 2020.
Players received five points for each first-place vote, three for each second-place vote and one for each third-place vote.
