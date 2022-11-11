PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay on Thursday in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman.
The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020.
The 31-year-old Choi is a career .239 hitter in seven seasons with 61 home runs and 225 RBIs in 486 games spread among four teams. Choi spent the last four-plus seasons with Tampa Bay. He hit .233 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs in 113 games with the Rays in 2022.
First base has been a revolving door for the Pirates since Bell's departure. The players who made at least one start at first base for Pittsburgh in 2022 included Kevin Chavis, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Josh VanMeter, Bligh Madris and Daniel Vogelbach.
Choi is in his third and final year of arbitration. He made $3.2 million last year for the Rays.
Hartman, a fourth-round pick by the Pirates in 2020, had Tommy John surgery on his right arm in late 2020. He appeared in 22 games for Bradenton, Pittsburgh's Class-A affiliate, in 2022. Hartman went 0-1 with a 6.27 ERA with 16 walks and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings of work.
The Pirates also made a flurry of roster moves following the trade. The Pirates also reinstated OF Canaan Smith-Njigba, RHP Colin Holderman, RHP Yerry De Los Santos, RHP Blake Cederlind and RHP Max Kranick from the 60-day injured list.
Cederlind, RHP Peter Solomon, RHP Beau Sulser, C Jason Delay, LHP Eric Stout and C/1B Zack Collins have been removed from the 40-man roster, cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A. Stout and Collins have become free agents.
Three Warriors named to All-MAC Freedom team
WILLIAMSPORT - After playing key roles in the Lycoming College women’s soccer team’s record-breaking season, seniors Bella Green, Emily Mort, and junior Abbey Gerasimoff earned All-MAC Freedom honors, the conference office announced on Thursday. Green picked up first-team accolades for the second time as a midfielder, Mort was a second-team selection as a midfielder and Gerasimoff earned honorable mention honors as a goalkeeper.
Green is just the second Warrior in program history to earn two first-team all-conference honors in a career, joining defender Melani Love (1996-97). Green led the Warriors with 10 goals, two assists, 22 points and three game-winning goals. She finished sixth in the conference in goals and seventh in game-winners and points.
Mort earned her first conference honors, becoming the first Warrior defender to earn second-team all-conference honors since Kari Shaner in 2009. Mort’s defensive work played a crucial role in the season’s 10 shutouts, as the center back played 1,524 minutes, second only to Green this season.
Gerasimoff set the program’s single-season shutout record with seven, earning a 1-0 win over DeSales as the Warriors clinched their first playoff berth to break the record. Gerasimoff’s seven shutouts ranked second in the conference along with her .809 save percentage. Her eight wins this season are tied for fourth in program history.
The Warriors started the 2022 season with a program-best 5-0-2 start and finished the season with a program-high 12 wins, tying the 2004 team, while setting the program’s single-season shutout record at 10, under sixth-year head coach Kenny Fern. The Warriors also finished 5-3 in MAC Freedom play to earn the program’s first postseason appearance in the program’s 29-year history.
PSU's Porter named Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was tabbed one of nine semifinalists for The Lott IMPACT Trophy on Thursday.
The IMPACT award is given annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Porter, who has played in 33 career games with the Nittany Lions and has made 29 starts, is also a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award and was a Midseason AP All-American.
Penn State has held opponents to a 53.7 completion percentage (180-of-335), good for eighth in the country and fourth among Power Five teams. The Nittany Lions lead the country with 63 pass breakups, 13 more than any other FBS team.
Porter Jr. and sophomore Kalen King are tied fourth in the nation with 11 pass breakups.
Bloomsburg women's soccer bows out of NCAA Tournament
WEST CHESTER - After a hard-fought, 110 minutes of soccer, the Bloomsburg women's soccer team bowed out of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-2 loss in overtime to West Virginia State University.
The Huskies struck first with an aggressive opening half. At the 9:39 mark, Bloomsburg earned its second corner kick of the half. Junior Amanda Stoll curved the ball in front of the net from the corner spot, and graduate student Nicole Varano (Mount Carmel H.S.) finished it off to give BU a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, the Yellow Jackets had their first real chance on the net, but senior Riley Spingler stopped the ball in the ball in the bottom left corner to keep WVSU off the board.
Midway through the half, the Huskies pushed their lead to 2-0 thanks to a strike from 30 yards out by Lauren McIntyre in the 24th minute.
After the game headed into overtime, which meant two 10-minute extra periods due to the new rules in NCAA soccer, WVSU found the back of the net with 29 seconds to play in the first overtime to take a 3-2 lead and the eventual victory. The Huskies out-shot West Virginia State 20-12 though shots on goal were even at seven each. The Huskies held an 18-1 advantage in corner kicks.
The Huskies end the year at 14-5-2 after advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight season.
