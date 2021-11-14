Lewisburg 3
Allentown Central Catholic 2
LEBANON — Carter Hoover buried one in the back of the net with just over 10 minutes left as Lewisburg rallied to defeat Allentown Central Catholic, 2-1, Saturday in PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal action at Cedar Crest High School, Lebanon.
The Green Dragons 19-1-1, will now face Midd-West, 3-2 winners over Notre Dame-Green Pond, in a rematch of the District 4 final Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. Midd-West is 21-2.
Allentown Central Catholic (18-4-2) got on the board first when Maksym Komperda scored. Less than three minutes later, though, Lewisburg’s Alfred Romano found net to even things up.
Lewisburg took its first lead when rudy Kristjanson-Gural scored a second-half goal. Allentown Central Catholic evened things at 2 when Komperda found net again, assisted by Pearce Wagner.
Lewisburg held a slight edge in shots on goal, 5-4. Dragons’ keeper Tony Burns had two saves.
