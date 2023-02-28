WILLIAMSPORT — Seventeen wrestlers from The Standard-Journal’s coverage area will hit the mats at Williamsport High School’s Magic Dome once again this weekend to take the final step to qualify for the PIAA Championships.
Six of those competitors begin their quest for states with preliminary bouts, which begin at 5 p.m. Friday.
Those wrestlers include Milton’s Ty Locke (27-11) at 107, Mifflinburg’s Ben Straub (27-11) at 121, Lewisburg’s Landen Wagner (31-8) at 127, Warrior Run’s Samuel Hall (35-14) at 133, fellow Defender Isaiah Betz (30-15) at 160, and Milton’s Cale Bastian (27-12) at 189.
The winners of the preliminary bouts will have to face one of two top-seeded wrestlers from each weight class.
Four wrestlers gained that distinction, which include District 4 champs Reagan Milheim (43-3 at 139), a freshman, and senior Kaden Milheim (42-3 at 145) from Warrior Run, plus Milton junior Alex Hoffman (30-7) at 160 and Mifflinburg senior Emmanuel Ulrich (27-0) at 285.
The remaining grapplers to begin the tournament in the quarterfinals are Lewisburg senior Jace Gessner (25-8) at 114, Meadowbrook Christian freshman Max Wirnsberger (39-5) at 121, Warrior Run freshman Tyler Ulrich (35-8) at 127, Meadowbrook senior Cade Wirnsberger (35-2) at 145, Warrior Run sophomore Cameron Milheim (39-6) at 152, Lewisburg sophomore Chase Wenrich (25-11) at 160, and Warrior Run junior Cole Shupp (30-15) at 172.
The semifinals and finals, as well as the consolation bouts, begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Championships held March 9-11 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
PIAA Class 2A Northeast RegionalAt Williamsport Area High SchoolFriday’s preliminary and quarterfinal pairingsDistrict finish/name/school/grade/record107:Preliminaries
4-5 Manny Stoltzfus, Montgomery, 9, 35-14 vs. 4-4 Lyle Vermilya, Canton, 10, 28-14 2-4 Brice Woodruff, Blue Ridge, 9, 25-12 vs. 4-6 Ty Locke, Milton, 9, 27-11
Quarterfinals
2-1 Lexi Schechterly, Lake Lehman, 11, 22-9 vs. Stoltzfus/Vermilya 2-3 Carmen Malt, Berwick, 9, 24-15 vs. 4-2 Seth Kolb, Benton, 10, 31-8 2-2 Derek Warman, Hanover, 10, 19-8 vs. 4-3 Aristotelis Bobotas, Montoursville, 9, 34-8 4-1 Gage Swank, Muncy, 9, 34-9 vs. Woodruff/Locke
114:Preliminaries
4-5 Carden Wagner, Montgomery, 9, 35-11 vs. 2-4 Taylor Daniels, Tunkhannock, 10, 21-10 4-4 Cole Patrick, Wyalusing, 9, 33-10 vs. 4-6 Connor Kerr, Troy, 11, 22-13
Quarterfinals
4-1 Colton Wade, Sullivan County, 10, 35-3 vs. Wagner/Daniels 4-3 Chase Shaner, Hughesville, 10, 35-10 vs. 2-2 Brayden Clarke, Lackawanna Trail, 11, 23-12 4-2 Jace Gessner, Lewisburg, 12, 25-8 vs. 2-3 Connor Novakowski, Wyoming Area, 10, 29-9 2-1 Justin Scanlon, Honesdale, 9, 22-14 vs. Patrick/Kerr
121:Preliminaries
4-5 Cohen Landis, Canton, 11, 27-16 vs. 2-4 LJ Morgan, Lake Lehman, 11, 7-10 4-4 CJ Carr, Wyalusing, 11, 33-7 vs. 4-6 Ben Straub, Mifflinburg, 9, 27-11
Quarterfinals
4-1 Brandt Harer, Montgomery, 9, 40-1 vs. Landis/Morgan 4-3 Max Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook, 9, 39-5 vs. 2-2 Josh Young, Honesdale, 12, 31-10 4-2 Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 12, 34-8 vs. 2-3 Anthony Kalapach, Berwick, 12, 21-9 2-1 Matthew Almedina, Mid-Valley, 9, 29-7 vs. Carr/Straub
127:Preliminaries
4-5 Kruz McCusker, Sullivan Co., 11, 29-10 vs. 2-4 Landon Morcom, Western Wayne, 11, 15-18 4-4 Landen Wagner, Lewisburg, 9, 31-8 vs. 4-6 David Kennedy, Montoursville, 10, 34-10
Quarterfinals
4-1 Matthew Smith, Midd-West, 10, 32-6 vs. McCusker/Morcom 4-3 Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain, 11, 28-9 vs. 2-2 David Grezenda, Valley View, 10, 21-7 4-2 Tyler Ulrich, Warrior Run, 9, 35-8 vs. 2-3 Kyle Winter, Berwick, 11, 34-13 2-1 Dylan Geertgens, Montrose, 12, 26-4 vs. Wagner/Kennedy
133:Preliminaries
4-5 Samuel Hall, WR, 10, 35-14 vs. 4-4 Dylan Granahan, Benton, 12, 34-8 2-4 Braden McLaughlin, Honesdale, 12, 15-15 vs. 4-6 Rylee Sluyter, Towanda, 10, 25-14
Quarterfinals
2-1 Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, 12, 36-1 vs. Hall/Granahan 2-3 Liam Farley, Western Wayne, 11, 29-13 vs. 4-2 Conner Heckman, MW, 12, 33-2 2-2 Jackson Maby, Blue Ridge, 11, 30-8 vs. 4-3 Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville, 12, 36-7 4-1 Scott Johnson, Muncy, 12, 30-5 vs. McLaughlin/Sluyter
139:Preliminaries
4-5 Charley Page, MW, 9, 27-11 vs. 4-4 Ethan Kolb, Benton, 12, 34-9 2-4 Richie Leslie, Valley View, 10, 20-9 vs. 4-6 Paxton Derr, Muncy, 10, 17-18
Quarterfinals
2-1 Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area, 10, 34-4 vs. Paige/Kolb 2-3 T.J. Martin, Honesdale, 12, 32-12 vs. 4-2 Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia, 11, 22-6 2-2 Ethan Lee, Lackawanna Trail, 12, 38-5 vs. 4-3 Riley Vanderpool, Towanda, 10, 36-8 4-1 Regan Milheim, WR, 9, 43-3 vs. Leslie/Derr
145:Preliminaries
4-5 Lane Schadel, Line Mtn., 12, 30-10 vs. 2-4 Isaac Ryon, LT, 9, 18-22 4-4 Chase Burke, Benton, 12, 32-10 vs. 4-6 Chase Pensyl, Shamokin, 10, 23-9
Quarterfinals
4-1 Kaden Milheim, WR, 12, 42-3 vs. Schadel/Ryon 4-3 Gage Wentzel, Montoursville, 9, 38-9 vs. 2-2 Jake Leslie, West Wayne, 11, 24-9 4-2 Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook, 12, 35-2 vs. 2-3 Kendall Heck, Wyoming Area, 12, 8-9 2-1 Joey Giannetti, Honesdale, 11, 31-11 vs. Burke/Pensyl
152:Preliminaries
4-5 Hudson Ward, Canton, 11, 41-10 vs. 2-5 Jimmy Mitkowski, Lake Lehman, 10, 18-6 4-4 Dalton Schadel, LM, 9, 27-9 vs. 4-6 Braden Vincenzes, Loyalsock, 11, 29-5
Quarterfinals
4-1 Conner Harer, Montgomery, 11, 43-1 vs. Ward/Mitkowski 4-3 Ayden Hunsinger, Wyalusing, 10, 34-7 vs. 2-2 Mason Avery, Honesdale, 10, 34-10 4-2 Cameron Milheim, WR, 10, 39-6 vs. 2-3 Nicolas Arcadipane, WW, 12, 19-11 2-1 Max Bluhm, LT, 12, 37-2 vs. Schadel/Vincenzes
160:Preliminaries
4-5 Isaiah Betz, WR, 10, 30-15 vs. 4-4 Evan Brokenshire, Benton, 10, 31-8 2-4 Cole Stauffer, Tunkhannock, 12, 22-17 vs. 4-6 Kohen Shingara, LM, 10, 18-14
Quarterfinals
2-1 Deegan Ross, LT, 12, 37-2 vs. Betz/Brokenshire 2-3 John Guerriero, Berwick, 12, 30-10 vs. 4-2 Chase Wenrich, Lewisburg, 10, 25-11 2-2 Bennett Fritz, Honesdale, 12, 25-16 vs. 4-3 Coy Bryson, Montgomery, 10, 34-12 4-1 Alex Hoffman, Milton, 11, 30-7 vs. Stauffer/Shingara
172:Preliminaries
4-6 Riley Parker, Canton, 12, 34-9 vs. 4-4 Greyson Shaud, Central Col., 12, 26-12 2-4 John Acker, Montrose, 11, 17-20 vs. 4-5 Aaron Johnson, Danville, 11, 22-9
Quarterfinals
2-1 Robbie Schneider, LT, 12, 37-0 vs. Parker/Shaud 2-3 Brayden Emel, Gr. Nanticoke, 11, 25-11 vs. 4-2 Cole Shupp, WR, 11, 30-15 2-2 Joel Landry, Honesdale, 11, 29-15 vs. 4-3 Mason Higley, Towanda, 10, 36-7 4-1 Caden Finck, Montgomery, 11, 41-6 vs. Acker/Johnson
189:Preliminaries
4-5 Jude Bremigen, Southern, 10, 30-9 vs. 4-4 Nicholas Wharton, Bloomsburg, 12, 21-7 2-4 John Tyler, Elk Lake, 12, 27-5 vs. 4-6 Cale Bastian, Milton, 11, 27-12
Quarterfinals
2-1 Paul Renner, Honesdale, 12, 31-10 vs. Bremigen/Wharton 2-3 Trystan English, Berwick, 12, 19-7 vs. 4-2 Kaden Rodarmel, Loyalsock, 11, 32-2 2-2 Beau Ware, LT, 12, 32-8 vs. 4-3 Jacob Bobersky, Benton, 12, 25-10 4-1 Sawyer Robinson, Towanda, 10, 32-8 vs. Tyler/Bastian
215:Preliminaries
4-5 Michael Davis, Canton, 11, 38-7 vs. 2-4 Louis Paris, Scranton Prep, 10, 19-11 4-4 Mason Woodward, Troy, 12, 28-9 vs. 4-6 Kyle Stahl, Sugar Valley, 12, 23-12
Quarterfinals
4-1 Austin Johnson, Muncy, 10, 32-0 vs. Davis/Paris 4-3 Ryan Weidner, Mount Carmel, 11, 27-4 vs. 2-2 Derrick Demann, Montrose, 12, 21-10 4-2 Cole Yonkin, Montoursville, 11, 32-10 vs. 2-3 Liam Carroll, Berwick, 11, 23-8 2-1 Seth Ross, LT, 12, 34-3 vs. Woodward/Sthal
285:Preliminaries
4-5 Audy Vanderpool, Towanda, 12, 30-12 vs. 2-4 Alex Hurtak, Montrose, 12, 11-12 4-4 Andrew Wolfe, Benton, 12, 30-8 vs. 4-6 Josh Nittenger, Athens, 11, 28-11
Quarterfinals
