WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters allowed eight runs in the 4th inning of their 9-2 loss to the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Connor Langrell was strong out of the Cutters bullpen, striking out five over three scoreless frames.
Kaleb Sophey suffered the loss, despite allowing one run over three innings in his first start of the season. Sophey allowed five walks and struck out four.
The eight runs allowed in the 4th inning are the most allowed in a single inning by the Crosscutters this season.
Three Crosscutters collected three hits on the night, Jalen Greer, Will Fuenning and EJ Taylor.
Williamsport (1-2 second half) continues its three-game set against Trenton at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, which is Knoebel’s Kids Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.