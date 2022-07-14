Leighow honored as Lycoming’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee
WILLIAMSPORT – A four-year starter that helped Lycoming College’s women’s soccer team win 10 games in back-to-back campaigns for the first time in program history, Jayden Leighow ’22 was named the college’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, it was announced on Tuesday.
A team captain for three seasons, Leighow enjoyed her best season as a senior, when she tied for the team lead with 12 goals and added four assists for 28 points. She was seventh in the MAC Freedom with 0.63 goals and 1.53 points per game and her 12 goals finished eighth in the school’s career record book.
The Hughesville High School alum finished her career with 51 career appearances, posting 15 goals and 10 assists for 40 career points. She also scored two career goals.
In the classroom, the business administration was a three-time MAC Academic Honor Roll selection, a member of Chi Alpha Sigma Athletic Honor Society and a seven-time Dean’s List honoree. She was also an Institute for Management Studies scholar.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in the fall. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year.
MLB announces community ally program for MLB Draft League
WILLIAMSPORT - Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the “Community Ally Program,” which allows MLB Clubs to give an MLB Draft League team the designation of “Official Community Ally” of that MLB Club. Through this program, MLB Clubs and MLB Draft League teams may collaborate on community-based initiatives, including cross promotion on MLB Club and Draft League team platforms, ballpark and youth participation events, and charitable or fundraising efforts.
As an Official Community Ally, the MLB Draft League team will receive the right to use the MLB Club’s logo as part of an MLB-created Official Community Ally logo to highlight the partnership on the team’s website and in the team’s ballpark, and recognition on the MLB Club’s website and social media channels as an Official
All six MLB Draft League teams have established relationships with MLB Clubs: Mahoning Valley Scrappers/Cleveland Guardians; Frederick Keys/Baltimore Orioles; Trenton Thunder/Philadelphia Phillies; Williamsport Crosscutters/Philadelphia; State College Spikes/Pittsburgh Pirates; and West Virginia Black Bears/Pittsburgh.
The details of each relationship are subject to approval of the individual MLB Clubs and MLB Draft League team, and more details on each will be forthcoming.
