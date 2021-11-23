UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior punter, kicker and kickoff specialist Jordan Stout has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. Stout earns the honor for the fourth time this season, the most in the conference.
Stout knocked five punts inside the 10 against Rutgers and six of his eight punts inside the 20. He hit two punts of 50+ yards.
With Stout handling kickoff and punting duties, Rutgers average drive start for the entire game was its own 18-yard line. The Scarlet Knights best drive start was their own 33.
Led by Stout, Penn State ranks second in the country in net punting (44.93). He is ninth in the country, and second in the Big Ten, with a 46.47 punt average.
Stout has averaged at least 50.0 yards per punt in five games this season and 24 of his 59 punts this season have been 50 or more yards.
Stout has 27 career punts of 50+ yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.