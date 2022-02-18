Women’s swimming
Bucknell’s Hartigan wins PL gold in 500 freestyleAt Annapolis,Md.Notes:
Bucknell’s Maddie Hartigan captured a gold medal in the 500 freestyle on the second day of the Patriot League Championships. The Bison senior came from behind to tie Navy’s Martina Thomas, the 2020 and 2019 outright champion in this event, for first place. She also broke her own school record, clocking in with an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 4:45.85. This was Hartigan’s sixth individual Patriot League medal and second gold; notably, she took home a silver medal in the 500 freestyle at the past two Patriot League Championships contested, narrowly finishing behind Thomas, who is also a three-time NCAA qualifier. Hartigan’s previous school-record time was 4:46.48, set at the 2020 Patriot League Championships. Sabrina Vumbacco joined Hartigan on the 500-freestyle podium, capturing her second-straight bronze medal behind Bucknell’s second-fastest time (4:48.90). Bolstered by Hartigan and Vumbacco’s 1-3 performance, the Bison women’s swimming & diving team is currently in third place with 198.5 points behind Navy (329.5) and Army West Point (221) through Thursday’s sessions at Lejune Hall. Shamokin High grad Abby Doss and Esme Hunter represented Bucknell in the 200 IM ‘A’ finals, with Doss taking fifth behind the program’s third-fastest time (2:02.23). Hartigan, Doss and Hunter also teamed with Alexis Faria for a fourth-place showing in the 400 medley relay. The quartet clocked a time of 3:43.85, good for fifth in school history.
Men’s swimming
Bucknell’s Kuyl wins PL silver in 50 freestyleAt Annapolis, Md.Notes:
Bucknell’s Leo Kuyl won a silver medal in the 50 freestyle on the second day of the Patriot League Championships. Kuyl became the first Bison to clear 20 seconds in this event, clocking an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 19.96. During the preliminaries, he lowered the standard from 20.10 to 20.02; notably, in the ‘A’ finals, he finished behind only Army West Point’s Owen Harlow, who broke the Patriot League championship meet record with an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 19.72. Bucknell’s 50 freestyle record, which had stood for 31 years before Charlie McFarland lowered it at the 2019 Patriot League Championships, wasn’t the only one to fall on Thursday at Navy’s Lejune Hall. Sean Quinn broke the 200 IM standard, which had stood since the 2018 Patriot League Championships, with a time of 1:47.16 in the preliminaries. In addition, Kuyl teamed with Chris Fabian, Noah Basista and Liam Pitt to become the first 400 medley relay team to clear 3:16, touching the wall in just 3:14.19. The Bison men’s swimming & diving team is currently in third place with 206 points behind Navy (312) and Army West Point (273). The squad was bolstered by placing six in the ‘A’ finals. The Patriot League Championships continue tomorrow, with the preliminaries beginning at 10 a.m. and the finals following at 6 p.m.
PSAC ChampionshipsLewisburg’s Hummel swims well for BloomsburgNotes:
Bloomsburg had an impressive day in the pool during the second day of the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships at the Graham Aquatic Center, Thursday. The Huskies claimed a pair PSAC titles and NCAA ‘B’ cuts during Thursday’s finals. The Huskies claimed their first champion of the day in an exciting 100-yard fly race. Freshman Nick Fiddler sat in third after the first 50 yards, but a great turn at the way propelled him to a 25.69 split in the second 50 to touch the way at 48.72, edging out Connor Cary of West Chester and capturing his first PSAC individual title of his career with an NCAA ‘B’ cut time. Senior Collin Hummel, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, grabbed third overall just .01 after Cary with a time of 49.38. In the 200-yard free relay, the Huskies took second to open Thursday night’s finals. Hummel helped the team finish with a time of 1:22.56, just .44 behind West Chester’s first-place time. The Huskies are holding steady at second in the team standings with 307 team points. West Chester leads the way with 393 points and Gannon University moved into third with 243 team points. Day Three gets underway on Friday with the prelims of the 500-yard freestyle. Finals will begin at 6:00 pm with the 200-yard medley relay.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 23 .603 — Boston 34 26 .567 2 Toronto 32 25 .561 2½ Brooklyn 31 28 .525 4½ New York 25 34 .424 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 38 21 .644 — Atlanta 28 30 .483 9½ Charlotte 29 31 .483 9½ Washington 27 31 .466 10½ Orlando 13 47 .217 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 38 21 .644 — Cleveland 35 23 .603 2½ Milwaukee 36 24 .600 2½ Indiana 20 40 .333 18½ Detroit 13 45 .224 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 41 19 .683 — Dallas 35 24 .593 5½ San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½ New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½ Houston 15 43 .259 25 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Utah 36 22 .621 — Denver 33 25 .569 3 Minnesota 31 28 .525 5½ Portland 25 34 .424 11½ Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 48 10 .828 — Golden State 42 17 .712 6½ L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½ L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21 Sacramento 22 38 .367 27
Thursday’s Games
Washington 117, Brooklyn 103 Miami 111, Charlotte 107, 2OT Dallas 125, New Orleans 118 Philadelphia 123, Milwaukee 120 L.A. Clippers 142, Houston 111
Friday’s Games
2022 Rising Stars Challenge — Game 1 Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 9 p.m., Cleveland 2022 Rising Stars Challenge — Game 2 Team Barry vs Team Payton, 9:30 p.m., Cleveland
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
2022 All-Star Game Team LeBron vs Team Durant, 8 p.m., Cleveland
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 48 33 10 5 71 197 141 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 47 32 12 3 67 171 126 Boston 48 27 17 4 58 137 136 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Ottawa 47 18 25 4 40 127 151 Buffalo 49 16 25 8 40 132 170 Montreal 49 9 33 7 25 109 193
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 51 31 12 8 70 170 136 Carolina 47 32 11 4 68 163 112 N.Y. Rangers 49 31 13 5 67 149 126 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 48 24 23 1 49 156 177 N.Y. Islanders 44 18 20 6 42 109 123 Philadelphia 49 15 25 9 39 125 172 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 48 35 9 4 74 193 135 Minnesota 45 30 12 3 63 174 134 St. Louis 48 28 14 6 62 169 134 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 150 138 Dallas 47 26 19 2 54 141 142 Winnipeg 48 22 18 8 52 142 143 Chicago 50 18 25 7 43 124 170 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 47 28 13 6 62 164 112 Vegas 49 28 18 3 59 162 145 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 161 152 Los Angeles 48 24 17 7 55 138 135 Anaheim 51 23 19 9 55 149 154 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 131 139 San Jose 48 22 21 5 49 130 150 Seattle 50 16 30 4 36 132 178 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1 Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1 Washington 5, Philadelphia 3 Montreal 3, St. Louis 2, OT Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1 Winnipeg 5, Seattle 3 Columbus 7, Chicago 4 Edmonton 7, Anaheim 3 Vancouver 5, San Jose 4, OT
Friday’s Games
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m. Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 146 141 Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 127 122 Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 141 125 Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 112 106 Charlotte 45 25 18 2 0 52 153 131 Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 119 137 WB/Scranton 45 19 21 2 3 43 114 139 Bridgeport 46 17 20 5 4 43 123 140
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 42 28 9 5 0 61 153 112 Toronto 37 22 12 2 1 47 126 121 Rochester 44 24 15 3 2 53 154 154 Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 119 119 Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 117 115 Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 108 129 Cleveland 42 14 20 5 3 36 115 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 44 27 10 4 3 61 142 115 Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110 Rockford 41 21 16 3 1 46 116 120 Milwaukee 48 24 20 2 2 52 141 144 Iowa 43 20 17 4 2 46 124 119 Grand Rapids 44 18 19 5 2 43 118 137 Texas 40 14 18 5 3 36 116 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 39 27 8 3 1 58 135 99 Ontario 40 25 9 3 3 56 162 126 Bakersfield 38 20 11 4 3 47 125 112 Henderson 39 22 14 2 1 47 123 113 Colorado 44 23 15 3 3 52 145 130 Abbotsford 39 20 15 3 1 44 134 117 San Diego 38 16 20 2 0 34 106 126 Tucson 40 15 22 2 1 33 108 156 San Jose 41 14 26 1 0 29 120 170 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m. Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
College hockey
EAST
Army 2, Holy Cross 1 Men’s college basketball
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Bryant 75, CCSU 61 Bryn Athyn 95, Valley Forge 75 IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56 LIU 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 63 Marshall 67, Old Dominion 63 Merrimack 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 44 Norwich 79, Rivier 73 Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46 St. Francis (NY) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 55 Wagner 76, Sacred Heart 67
SOUTH
Auburn-Montgomery 61, Delta St. 57 Belmont 81, E. Illinois 57 Benedict 82, Albany St. (Ga.) 48 Clark Atlanta 62, Savannah St. 53 Delaware 71, Elon 62 Drexel 72, William & Mary 57 East Carolina 65, South Florida 57 Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 63 James Madison 71, Coll. of Charleston 63 Lee 67, Valdosta St. 58 Lincoln Memorial 95, Tusculum 89 Longwood 78, High Point 71 Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Louisiana-Monroe 77 Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 65 Mississippi College 63, Montevallo 61 Morehouse 80, Allen 66 Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56 Nicholls 82, McNeese St. 73 North Texas 54, FAU 51 S. Virginia 80, Averett 74 Samford 100, VMI 99, OT South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 68 Tennessee St. 81, SIU-Edwardsville 65 Tennessee Tech 98, SE Missouri 94 Towson 79, UNC-Wilmington 55 Troy 67, Appalachian St. 61 Tuskegee 66, Lane 61 UAB 92, Rice 68 UNC-Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 70 UTEP 63, Louisiana Tech 60 UTSA 98, Southern Miss. 79, OT W. Kentucky 77, Charlotte 67 West Florida 92, Shorter 60
MIDWEST
Alma 77, Kalamazoo 71 Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69 Cent. Missouri 78, Neb.-Kearney 76, OT Cincinnati 85, Wichita St. 76 Creighton 71, DePaul 59 Findlay 93, Lake Erie 67 Fort Hays St. 73, Lincoln (Mo.) 35 Indianapolis 80, Missouri S&T 50 LeMoyne-Owen 75, Central St. (Ohio) 70 Lewis 78, Drury 72 Malone 90, Tiffin 86 Michigan 84, Iowa 79 Minn. St. (Moorhead) 79, Mary 65 N. Dakota St. 77, Oral Roberts 59 N. Illinois 66, Akron 63 Northern St. 84, Minot St. 78 Omaha 72, Denver 69 Quincy 86, Rockhurst 80 S. Dakota St. 91, W. Illinois 66 S. Indiana 65, Maryville (Mo.) 58 S.D. Mines 79, Chadron St. 67 South Dakota 81, St. Thomas (MN) 60 Southwest Baptist 75, Ill.-Springfield 57 UMKC 80, North Dakota 65 Washburn 79, Missouri Western 64 Winona St. 89, Concordia (St.P.) 67 Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 70, Ark.-Fort Smith 66 Dallas Baptist 54, Texas A&M International 53 East Central 76, Ouachita Baptist 61 Hardin-Simmons 93, Sul Ross St. 78 Harding 82, SW Oklahoma 72 Houston 70, UCF 52 McMurry 103, Howard Payne 101 NW Oklahoma 84, Arkansas Tech 75 Northeastern St. 85, Newman 59 Northwestern St. 88, Incarnate Word 64 S. Arkansas 71, S. Nazarene 68 SE Louisiana 83, Texas A&M-CC 74 SE Oklahoma 85, Henderson St. 80 Sam Houston St. 75, Abilene Christian 71, OT St Edwards 81, Texas A&M Commerce 66 Texas St. 84, Arkansas St. 67 Texas-Arlington 85, UALR 70 Texas-Tyler 70, St. Mary’s (Texas) 62
FAR WEST
Academy of Art 73, Hawaii Pacific 54 Arizona 83, Oregon St. 69 Arizona St. 81, Oregon 57 CS San Bernardino 100, Sonoma St. 67 CSU-Chico 82, Cal State-LA 65 Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Santa Barbara 58 Colorado 70, California 62 Colorado St. 83, New Mexico 68 E. Washington 88, Montana St. 86, OT Hawaii 65, UC San Diego 53 Idaho 82, Montana 76 Idaho St. 61, N. Colorado 58 Long Beach St. 72, CS Northridge 59 Lubbock Christian 76, E. New Mexico 58 Portland 92, San Diego 60 Portland St. 68, N. Arizona 67 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 69, San Francisco 64 Santa Clara 84, Loyola Marymount 80 Seattle Pacific 87, Simon Fraser 79 Southern Cal 79, Washington 69 St. Martin’s 78, NW Nazarene 75 UC Riverside 79, CS Bakersfield 69 UCLA 76, Washington St. 56 Utah 60, Stanford 56 W. Washington 83, Montana St.-Billings 80 Weber St. 65, Sacramento St. 50 West Texas A&M 82, W. New Mexico 56
Women’s college basketball
EAST
CCSU 76, Bryant 63 Fairfield 59, Quinnipiac 54, OT Fairleigh Dickinson 55, Merrimack 49 LIU Brooklyn 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 62, OT Manhattan 86, Canisius 62 Marist 51, St. Peter’s 41 Maryland 77, Ohio St. 72 Niagara 59, Iona 45 Penn St. 83, Nebraska 76 Rider 51, Monmouth (NJ) 41 Sacred Heart 60, Wagner 50 St. Francis (NY) 58, Mount St. Mary’s 53 Virginia Tech 102, Syracuse 53
SOUTH
Alabama 74, Tennessee 64 Belmont 77, E. Illinois 46 Charlotte 89, W. Kentucky 43 ETSU 58, W. Carolina 51 Florida 76, Arkansas 67 Florida Gulf Coast 64, Kennesaw St. 48 Florida St. 66, Boston College 58 Furman 79, Samford 67 Georgia 74, Missouri 49 Georgia Southern 68, South Alabama 56 High Point 69, Charleston Southern 60 Jacksonville St. 62, Lipscomb 53 Kentucky 69, Vanderbilt 65 LSU 71, Mississippi St. 59 Liberty 56, North Florida 38 Marshall 64, Old Dominion 48 McNeese St. 63, Nicholls 53 Mercer 74, Wofford 57 Miami 60, Pittsburgh 50 Middle Tennessee 63, FIU 49 Mississippi 74, Texas A&M 54 NC State 92, Wake Forest 61 North Alabama 74, E. Kentucky 65 North Carolina 66, Louisville 65 Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 66, OT Radford 67, Winthrop 50 SIU-Edwardsville 86, Tennessee St. 76 South Carolina 75, Auburn 38 Stetson 65, Jacksonville 55 Tennessee Tech 65, SE Missouri 55 Troy 67, Georgia St. 56 UNC-Greensboro 63, Chattanooga 61, OT Virginia 67, Duke 54
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 85, Oakland 65 Fort Wayne 77, Detroit 62 Green Bay 75, Ill. Chicago 46 IUPUI 71, Milwaukee 59 Indiana 69, Northwestern 58 Purdue 70, Illinois 54 Rutgers 79, Minnesota 61 S. Dakota St. 84, W. Illinois 54 South Dakota 73, St. Thomas (MN) 46 UMKC 71, North Dakota 61
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 88, Sam Houston St. 71 Cent. Arkansas 65, Bellarmine 58 Incarnate Word 67, Northwestern St. 60, OT Louisiana Tech 77, UTEP 60 North Texas 76, FAU 45 Oral Roberts 68, N. Dakota St. 64 Rice 81, UAB 76 Southern Miss. 66, UTSA 50 Texas A&M-CC 57, SE Louisiana 50
FAR WEST
BYU 77, Loyola Marymount 54 CS Northridge 62, Long Beach St. 57, OT Cal St.-Fullerton 61, UC Santa Barbara 48 Colorado St. 56, Wyoming 45 Dixie St. 72, New Mexico St. 69 E. Washington 76, Montana St. 69 Gonzaga 85, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49 Grand Canyon 75, Cal Baptist 55 Montana 76, Idaho 73 N. Arizona 94, Portland St. 66 N. Colorado 53, Idaho St. 52 San Diego 87, Pacific 80 San Francisco 80, Portland 72 Santa Clara 63, Pepperdine 54 UC Davis 85, Cal Poly 55 UC Riverside 56, CS Bakersfield 47 Weber St. 62, Sacramento St. 52
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Letitia Selk vice president of products and technology.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Chris Ware director of baseball communications and Jim Hogan baseball communications coordinator.
Minor League
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Parker Brahms. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Cristian Laboy. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Chris Baker. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Ty Greene and 2B Luke Navigato. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Geoff Bramblett to the Gastonia (AL) for a player to be named later. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jake Dexter to a contract extension. Signed INF Joey Gonzalez. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Adonis Rosa.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Waived C Tristan Thompson. SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Louis King. Women’s National Basketball Association CHICAGO SKY — Signed G/F Kahleah Cooper to a core contact and Gs Courtney Vandersloo and Allie Quigley to regular contracts. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G/F Meme Jackson to a training camp contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Frankie Luvu to a two-year contract extension. DENVER BRONCOS — Named Ejiro Evero defensive coordinator, Dwayne Stukes special team coordinator and Marcus Dixon defensive line coach. DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a two-year contract extension. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Press Taylor offensive coach, Mike Caldwell defensive coach, Heath Farwell special teams coach, Jim Bob Cooter passing game coordinator, Mike McCoy quarterback coach, Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, Chris Jackson wide receiver coach, Richard Angulo tight end coach, Bernie Parmalee running back coach, Andrew Breiner assistant quarterback coach, Will Harriger assistant wide receiver coach, Todd Washington assistant offensive line coach, Nick Williams offensive quality control coach, Bob Sutton senior defensive assistant, Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Bill Shuey outside linebacker coach, Tony Gilbert inside linebacker coach, Cody Grimm safeties coach, Deshea Townsend cornerback/defensive pass game coordinator, Rory Segrest assistant defensive line coach, Patrick Reilly defensive quality control coach, Luke Thompson assistant special teams coach, ElizaBeth Mayer assistant to the head coach and Tyler Wolf director of team administration. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Cre’von LeBlanc to a reserve/future contract. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR River Cracraft to a reserve/future contract. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Brian Angelichio tight end/passing game coordinator, Ed Donatell defensive coordinator, Jerrod Johnson assistant quarterback coach, Chris Kuper offensive line coach, Curtis Modkins running back/running game coordinator, Chris O’Hara quarterback coach, Mike Pettine assistant head coach, Justin Rascati assistant offensive line coach and Chris Rumph defensive line coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
