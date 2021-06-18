Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 35 26 .574 _ Philadelphia 33 33 .500 4½ Atlanta 31 35 .470 6½ Washington 30 35 .462 7 Miami 29 39 .426 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 39 30 .565 _ Milwaukee 38 31 .551 1 Cincinnati 35 32 .522 3 St. Louis 35 34 .507 4 Pittsburgh 23 44 .343 15

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 44 25 .638 _ Los Angeles 41 27 .603 2½ San Diego 39 32 .549 6 Colorado 29 41 .414 15½ Arizona 20 50 .286 24½

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 10, Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0 San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4 Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 3-7) at Atlanta (Fried 3-4), 7:20 p.m. Miami (López 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-3), 8:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-5) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-3), 9:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 27 .614 _ Boston 42 27 .609 ½ New York 36 32 .529 6 Toronto 33 34 .493 8½ Baltimore 22 46 .324 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 26 .623 _ Cleveland 38 28 .576 3½ Kansas City 30 37 .448 12 Detroit 29 40 .420 14 Minnesota 27 41 .397 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 43 27 .614 _ Houston 40 28 .588 2 Seattle 35 36 .493 8½ Los Angeles 34 35 .493 8½ Texas 25 43 .368 17

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 4 Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2 L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 5 Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Ray 4-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 6-2) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-2), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-4), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2), 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 27 11 .711 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 21 17 .553 6 Toledo (Detroit) 20 18 .526 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 18 21 .462 9½ Columbus (Cleveland) 17 21 .447 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 13 24 .351 13½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 13 25 .342 14

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 26 11 .703 — Worcester (Boston) 25 14 .641 2 Buffalo (Toronto) 19 18 .514 7 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 20 .487 8 Rochester (Washington) 15 24 .385 12 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 28 .282 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 25 13 .658 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 25 13 .658 — Jacksonville (Miami) 22 16 .579 3 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 20 19 .513 5½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 21 .417 9 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 15 23 .395 10 Memphis (St. Louis) 15 24 .385 10½

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk 10, Durham 6 Buffalo 5, Rochester 2 Worcester 3, Lehigh Valley 2 Charlotte 9, Jacksonville 3 Indianapolis 3, Memphis 2, 11 innings Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2 Columbus 8, Toledo 2 Iowa 12, St. Paul 2 Omaha 6, Louisville 5

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 1:05 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 25 13 .658 — Portland (Boston) 23 16 .590 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 24 .368 11 Hartford (Colorado) 13 26 .333 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 13 26 .333 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 27 .289 14

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 10 .730 — Erie (Detroit) 24 14 .632 3½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 24 14 .632 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 16 .568 6 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 18 .538 7 Harrisburg (Washington) 13 25 .342 14½

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Harrisburg 1 Hartford 10, New Hampshire 6 Bowie 4, Akron 3, Portland 4, Binghamton 1 Somerset 9, Richmond 3 Altoona 8, Erie 7

Friday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn 3, Milwaukee 3

Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108 Thursday, June 17: Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89 Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 2

Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100 Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106 Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Phoenix 4, Denver 0

Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118

L.A. Clippers 3, Utah 2

Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104 Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111 Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Vegas 1, Montreal 1

Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 4 .667 — New York 6 6 .500 2 Chicago 6 7 .462 2½ Washington 5 6 .455 2½ Atlanta 5 7 .417 3 Indiana 1 13 .071 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 12 2 .857 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1½ Los Angeles 5 5 .500 5 Minnesota 5 6 .455 5½ Phoenix 5 7 .417 6 Dallas 5 7 .417 6

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 79, Indiana 69 Washington 96, Atlanta 93 Chicago 81, Connecticut 75 Minnesota 85, Dallas 73 Las Vegas 103, New York 76

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Open scores Thursday At Torrey Pines Golf Course, South Course San Diego, Calif. Purse: $12.5 million Yardage: 7,685; Par: 71 First Round suspended due to darkness (45 DNF) Russell Henley 33-34—67 Francesco Molinari 34-34—68 Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-34—68 Brooks Koepka 36-33—69 Xander Schauffele 36-33—69 Hayden Buckley 33-36—69 Hideki Matsuyama 35-34—69 Edoardo Molinari 36-34—70 Fabián Gómez 35-35—70 Patrick Rodgers 33-37—70 Matthew Wolff 34-36—70 Matt Fitzpatrick 35-35—70 Tyrrell Hatton 34-36—70 Adam Hadwin 33-37—70 Taylor Montgomery 36-34—70 Richard Bland 33-37—70 Greyson Sigg 34-37—71 Marcus Armitage 35-36—71 Guido Migliozzi 36-35—71 Daniel Berger 37-34—71 Si Woo Kim 33-38—71 Andrew Kozan 34-37—71 Charl Schwartzel 34-37—71 Robert MacIntyre 35-36—71 Lee Westwood 34-37—71 Paul Casey 36-35—71 Cameron Young 38-34—72 Wilco Nienaber 36-36—72 Harris English 38-34—72 Brian Harman 35-37—72 Tommy Fleetwood 38-34—72 Shane Lowry 36-36—72 J.T. Poston 36-36—72 Adrian Meronk 35-37—72 Wade Ormsby 36-36—72 Tom Hoge 34-38—72 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 39-33—72 Scottie Scheffler 36-36—72 Pierceson Coody 37-36—73 Mackenzie Hughes 36-37—73 Justin Thomas 37-36—73 Kevin Kisner 35-38—73 Matt Kuchar 37-36—73 Abraham Ancer 36-37—73 Jason Kokrak 37-36—73 Paul Barjon 35-38—73 Dylan Frittelli 36-37—73 Akshay Bhatia 34-39—73 Bryson DeChambeau 36-37—73 Stewart Cink 37-36—73 Brad Kennedy 37-37—74 Chris Baker 37-37—74 Viktor Hovland 35-39—74 Billy Horschel 36-38—74 Gary Woodland 34-40—74 Tony Finau 37-37—74 Jimmy Walker 35-39—74 Ian Poulter 36-38—74 Martin Laird 40-34—74 Matt Sharpstene 38-36—74 David Coupland 36-38—74 Erik van Rooyen 35-39—74 Matt Wallace 35-39—74 Jhonattan Vegas 38-37—75 Collin Morikawa 38-37—75 Phil Mickelson 37-38—75 Corey Conners 36-39—75 Bernd Wiesberger 39-36—75 Sung Kang 37-38—75 Zach Zaback 38-37—75 Taylor Pendrith 36-39—75 Troy Merritt 37-38—75 Victor Perez 35-40—75 Joaquin Niemann 36-39—75 Will Zalatoris 39-36—75 Sahith Theegala 34-42—76 Andy Pope 37-39—76 Yosuke Asaji 39-37—76 Henrik Stenson 36-40—76 Max Homa 36-40—76 Cameron Champ 38-38—76 Ryan Palmer 38-38—76 K.H. Lee 39-37—76 Davis Shore 36-40—76 Roy Cootes 38-38—76 Joe Highsmith 37-39—76 Chez Reavie 38-38—76 Garrick Higgo 37-39—76 J.J. Spaun 38-39—77 Martin Kaymer 38-39—77 Kevin Na 38-39—77 Sam Ryder 40-37—77 Ryo Ishikawa 39-38—77 Joe Long 40-37—77 Luis Fernando Barco 38-39—77 Mario Carmona 38-39—77 Wilson Furr 38-39—77 Hayden Springer 36-41—77 Eric Cole 38-39—77 Jordan L Smith 39-38—77 Cole Hammer 36-41—77 Jordan Spieth 39-38—77 Robby Shelton 37-41—78 Dylan Meyer 38-40—78 Bo Hoag 38-40—78 Tyler Strafaci 40-38—78 Webb Simpson 41-38—79 James Hervol 41-38—79 Thomas Aiken 39-41—80 Steve Allan 38-42—80 Alvaro Ortiz 44-38—82 Did not finish round Louis Oosthuizen Jon Rahm Sebastián Muñoz Patrick Cantlay Thomas Detry Adam Scott Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy Cameron Smith Kevin Streelman Rikuya Hoshino Rick Lamb Dylan Wu Sergio Garcia Patrick Reed Matt Jones Brendan Steele Sungjae Im Charley Hoffman Sam Burns Kyle Westmoreland Bubba Watson Marc Leishman Branden Grace Peter Malnati Johannes Veerman Zack Sucher Chris Crawford Carlos Ortiz Matthew Southgate Spencer Ralston Luis Gagne Brendon Todd Wyndham Clark Zach Johnson Lanto Griffin Chan Kim Matthias Schmid Carson Schaake Michael Johnson Brian Stuard John Huh Justin Suh Justin Rose Ollie Osborne

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of C Ryan Lavarnway from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed C Austin Hedges on the 7-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Transferred CF Jordan Luplow from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Matt Manning from Toledo (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 3B Alex Bregman on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Purchased the contract of RHP Jose Cuas from Long Island (Atlantic League). Purchased the contract of RHP Kipp Rollings from Joliet (Frontier League). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake. NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF Mike Ford to Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and INF Mike Ford to Durham (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Dennis Santana from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange LHP Kelvin Bautista, then optioned him to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Designated LHP Hyeon-jong Yang for assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP T.J. Zeuch from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Selected OF Jared Hoying to active roster. Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez on the paternity list. Placed RHP Rafael Dolis on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP C.J. Edwards from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Zac Gallen from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Rogers to a minor league contract. ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Tyler Ferguson to a minor league contract. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Robert Stock to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Brad Wieck from Iowa. COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Mychal Givens on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Garrett Cleavinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luke Raley to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Sent OF Yoshi Tsutsugo to Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Derek Fisher from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Tim Lopes to Nashville (Triple-A East). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed LHP Wade LeBlanc. Transferred 2B Max Moroff from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to Memphis (Triple-A East). Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired LHP Hunter Cervenka from West Virginia in exchange for a player to be named later. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jackson Dvorak on a contract. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with C Marcus Chavez on a contract. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Munoz on a contract. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL— Suspended San Francisco 49ers DE Jordan Willis for first six games of the 2021 season for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT John Atkins and OLB George Obinna. Waived WR Greg Dortch, OLB Jeff Holland, DT Eli Ankou and LB Alani Putuatu. Signed CB Darren Hall and C Drew Dalman to four-year contracts. Signed WR Jeff Badet and OLB Shareef Miller. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Terrace Marshall. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Mike Pennel. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OLB Natrez Patrick with an injury designation. Waived P Max Duffy. Signed WR Amara Darboh and WR De’Mornay Pierson-El. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Levi Onwuzurike, LB Derrick Barnes and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to four-year contracts. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived OL Martinas Rankin. Signed WR Darrius Shepherd. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Darron Lee and CB De’Vante Bausby. Placed CB T.J. Morrison on waivers. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Willie Yarbary. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL R.J. Prince. Waived K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Kevin Peterson. Waived OLB Justus Reed. HOCKEY National Hockey League WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Garrett Pilon and G Bobby Nardella to two-year contracts with the first year a two-way contract and the second a one-way contract. Re-signed F Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Tom Judge and G Tor Suanders to contracts with options through 2024. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned G David Jensen to K.V.C. Westerlo (Belgian League) for one year, pending transfer of his international transfer clearance. COLLEGE NEW MEXICO — Named Tod Brown head baseball coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.