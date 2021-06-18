Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 35 26 .574 _ Philadelphia 33 33 .500 4½ Atlanta 31 35 .470 6½ Washington 30 35 .462 7 Miami 29 39 .426 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 39 30 .565 _ Milwaukee 38 31 .551 1 Cincinnati 35 32 .522 3 St. Louis 35 34 .507 4 Pittsburgh 23 44 .343 15
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 44 25 .638 _ Los Angeles 41 27 .603 2½ San Diego 39 32 .549 6 Colorado 29 41 .414 15½ Arizona 20 50 .286 24½
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 10, Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0 San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4 Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 3-7) at Atlanta (Fried 3-4), 7:20 p.m. Miami (López 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-3), 8:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-5) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-3), 9:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 27 .614 _ Boston 42 27 .609 ½ New York 36 32 .529 6 Toronto 33 34 .493 8½ Baltimore 22 46 .324 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 43 26 .623 _ Cleveland 38 28 .576 3½ Kansas City 30 37 .448 12 Detroit 29 40 .420 14 Minnesota 27 41 .397 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 43 27 .614 _ Houston 40 28 .588 2 Seattle 35 36 .493 8½ Los Angeles 34 35 .493 8½ Texas 25 43 .368 17
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 4 Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 2 L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 5 Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Ray 4-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 6-2) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-2), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-4), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2), 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 27 11 .711 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 21 17 .553 6 Toledo (Detroit) 20 18 .526 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 18 21 .462 9½ Columbus (Cleveland) 17 21 .447 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 13 24 .351 13½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 13 25 .342 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 26 11 .703 — Worcester (Boston) 25 14 .641 2 Buffalo (Toronto) 19 18 .514 7 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 20 .487 8 Rochester (Washington) 15 24 .385 12 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 28 .282 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 25 13 .658 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 25 13 .658 — Jacksonville (Miami) 22 16 .579 3 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 20 19 .513 5½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 21 .417 9 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 15 23 .395 10 Memphis (St. Louis) 15 24 .385 10½
Thursday’s Games
Norfolk 10, Durham 6 Buffalo 5, Rochester 2 Worcester 3, Lehigh Valley 2 Charlotte 9, Jacksonville 3 Indianapolis 3, Memphis 2, 11 innings Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2 Columbus 8, Toledo 2 Iowa 12, St. Paul 2 Omaha 6, Louisville 5
Friday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 1:05 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. Memphis at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 2:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 25 13 .658 — Portland (Boston) 23 16 .590 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 24 .368 11 Hartford (Colorado) 13 26 .333 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 13 26 .333 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 27 .289 14
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 10 .730 — Erie (Detroit) 24 14 .632 3½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 24 14 .632 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 16 .568 6 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 18 .538 7 Harrisburg (Washington) 13 25 .342 14½
Thursday’s Games
Reading 2, Harrisburg 1 Hartford 10, New Hampshire 6 Bowie 4, Akron 3, Portland 4, Binghamton 1 Somerset 9, Richmond 3 Altoona 8, Erie 7
Friday’s Games
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m. Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m. Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Brooklyn 3, Milwaukee 3
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Tuesday, June 15: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108 Thursday, June 17: Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89 Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 2
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111 Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100 Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106 Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 4, Denver 0
Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118
L.A. Clippers 3, Utah 2
Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106 Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104 Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111 Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Vegas 1, Montreal 1
Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, TBA x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Monday, June 21: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 4 .667 — New York 6 6 .500 2 Chicago 6 7 .462 2½ Washington 5 6 .455 2½ Atlanta 5 7 .417 3 Indiana 1 13 .071 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 2 .857 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1½ Los Angeles 5 5 .500 5 Minnesota 5 6 .455 5½ Phoenix 5 7 .417 6 Dallas 5 7 .417 6
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 79, Indiana 69 Washington 96, Atlanta 93 Chicago 81, Connecticut 75 Minnesota 85, Dallas 73 Las Vegas 103, New York 76
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
