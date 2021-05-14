TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run fell victim to a 10-run seventh inning as Montoursville took a 22-5 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory Thursday.
Montoursville (10-7) totaled 19 hits in the contest while Warrior Run (6-8) was held to just four due the pitching of Mackenzie Weaver, who struck out seven in the game.
Kaelyn Watson batted 2-for-3 and drove in a run, plus Val McHenry and Liana Dion both had a hit and an RBI for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Lewisburg today at 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville 404 130 (10) — 22-20-6 Warrior Run 103 001 0 — 5-4-3 Mackenzie Weaver and Brianna Trueman. Kaelyn Watson, Mackenzie Watts and Maggie Gelnett. WP: Weaver. LP: Watson. Montoursville: Natalie Bennett, 3-for-5, double, walk, RBI, 4 runs scored; Hannah Klotz, 4-for-5, double, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Trueman, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Maura Moore, 1-for-1, RBI; Weaver, 1-for-5, RBI, run; Madie Sleboda, walk; Kaitlyn Klotz, 2-for-5, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kristen George, 2-for-4, double, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Sydnie Stone, 1-for-1; Kelly Friel, run; Jocelyn Jean, 2-for-2, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Mahlon Yonkin, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run; Johannah DeVore, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Alexis Hartland, 1-for-1, double, walk, 2 RBI, run. Warrior Run: Hannah Michael, run scored; Gracy Beachel, run; Val McHenry, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Abby Evans, walk; Watson, 2-for-3, RBI; Liana Dion, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
Line Mountain 10
Milton 0 (5 innings)
MILTON — The Black Panthers were held to one hit by Eagles pitchers Kaely Walshaw and Brooke Barwick to fall in the nonleague matchup.
Kiersten Stork had the lone hit for Milton (0-15), which next plays at Lewisburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Line Mtn.143 02 – 10-8-0 Milton 000 00 – 0-1-0 Kaely Walshaw, Brooke Barwick (5) and Kylie Klinger. Alivia Winder and Alysia Preito. WP: Walshaw. LP: Winder. Line Mountain: Kya Matter 2-for-3, walk, RBI, 3 runs scored; Brooke Novinger, 1-for-4, RBI; Sophia Coller, walk; Klinger, walk; Walshaw, walk; Barwick, 1-for-1, 2 runs; Jaya London, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Keira Leitzel, 1-for-3, run; Jordan Brezgel, 2-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Emily Gonsar, RBI; Kelli Maurer, RBI; Maya Schlegel, run. Milton: Kiersten Stork, 1-for-2.
Lewisburg 9
Loyalsock 6
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — After a wild first meeting between the two teams, the second contest was much tamer as the Green Dragons beat the Lancers for the HAC-II victory.
Lewisburg (10-4, 7-3 HAC-II), which fell 19-14 to Loyalsock back on April 20, will face Warrior Run for the second time this week today at 4:30 p.m. at the Northumberland County Recreation Complex in Turbotville.
No further information was available on the game.
Danville 1
Mifflinburg 0
DANVILLE — The Ironmen wrapped up the HAC-I title as Lindsey Cashner hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to beat the Wildcats.
Danville (17-1, 13-0 HAC-I) pitcher Morgan Wagner threw 18 strikeouts to no-hit Mifflinburg (7-13, 5-11), which saw its season come to and end with the loss.
Mifflinburg 000 000 00 — 0-0-0 Danville 000 000 01 — 1-10-1 Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner. WP: Wagner. LP: Stewart. Danville: Alyssa Tucker, 3-for-3; Lindsey Cashner, 2-for-4, RBI; Morgan Wagner, 2-for-3; Cara Bohner, 1-for-4, double, run. Bohner double in eighth, Wagner intentional walk..Cashner game-winning single. Wagner 18 Ks..clinches division title for Ironmen
Other scores:
Shamokin 15, Selinsgrove 1 Hughesville 2, Southern Columbia 0 Montgomery 17, CMVT 0 Williamsport 4, DuBois 0
Baseball
Line Mountain 9
Milton 4
MILTON — A late rally by the Black Panthers fell short as the Eagles took the nonleague victory.
Milton (3-14) scored a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh to make the game interesting at the end. Ethan Rowe, Carter Lilley, Dylan Reiff and Luke Goodwin all drove in runs for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Mount Carmel at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Line Mtn. 202 300 2 – 9-7-3 Milton 000 001 3 – 4-5-7 Braydon Boyer, Rhett Klinger (7) and K. Shaffer, C. Heitrick (3). Colton Rearick, Dylan Reiff (3) and Aiden Keiser. WP: Boyer. LP: Rearick. Line Mountain: Brock Wirt, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored; Ki Phillips, 2 walks, 2 runs; Owen Keim, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Kam Shaffer, 2-for-2, 3 RBI, run; Boyer, 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Cale King, 1-for-1, run; Klinger, run; Josh Foulds, run. Milton: Ethan Rowe, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Carter Lilley, walk, RBI, run; Dylan Reiff, 1-for-4, RBI; Luke Goodwin, 1-for-3, RBI; Jacob Blair, walk, run; Chase Hoffman, 2-for-3, run.
Other scores:
Mount Carmel 15, Danville 4 St. John Neumann 7, Montgomery 5
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 11
Mifflin County 3
LEWISBURG — A seven-goal, two assist day by Ella Reish helped lift the Green Dragons to the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League win.
Roz Noone added two goals and two assists, plus Sophie Kilbride chipped in a goal and an assist and Tori Vonderheid scored a goal.
Other players notching an assist for Lewisburg (9-5) on the day were Olivia Bartlett, Ella Koontz and Talulah Rice.
Defensively for the Green Dragons, Tonya Omlor caused five turnovers and recovered five ground balls plus Keeley Baker made six saves.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 15
Mifflin County 1
LEWISTOWN — The Green Dragons got goals from eight different players as they wrapped up their regular season with a blowout CSLL win over Mifflin County.
Getting goals for Lewisburg (10-4) were Alex Koontz (4), Evan Gilger (2), Matt Spaulding (2), Collin Starr (2), Braded Davis (2), Matt Reish, Ben Bailey and Derek Gessner.
Gilger added a pair of assists on his day along with Gessner and Gavin Keiser, plus Koontz, Spaulding, Starr and Joey Martin each had one assist for the Green Dragons.
