WILLIAMSPORT — After he averaged 10.5 points coming off the bench for the Lycoming College men's basketball team during a pair of MAC Freedom games has helped first-year Isaiah Valentine earn his first career Warrior of the Week award.
The guard out of Mifflinburg Area High School posted seven points, five rebounds and two assists in a 66-63 setback against league-leading DeSales. He followed that with a team-high 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 69-65 win over FDU-Florham. He also added 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game during the pair of games.
