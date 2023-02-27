The dates and times for the next round of the District 4 boys and girls basketball playoffs have been announced.
Tuesday will be a busy day as three area teams will be in action.
First, in Class 4A girls, No. 3 Lewisburg and No. 2 Jersey Shore will play their semifinal game at 5 p.m. at Danville Area High School.
Following that game, the Class 4A boys semi between No. 4 Lewisburg and No. 1 Shamokin will square off at 6:30 p.m. in Danville's gym.
Also on Tuesday, No. 7 Warrior Run's boys team plays No. 3 Troy at 6:30 p.m. at Montoursville Area High School.
And on Thursday, Meadowbrook Christian's top-seeded girls team faces No. 3 Saint John Neumann in the Class A final at 6 p.m. at Milton Area High School.
Lewisburg's Buonopane takes fourth at D-4 Diving
BLOOMSBURG - Lewisburg junior Hazel Buonopane took fourth at Saturday's District 4 Diving Championship at Bloomsburg Area Middle School.
Buonopane totaled 177.65 points to narrowly finish behind third-place diver Alexis Snover of Danville, who had a score of 182.05. Central Columbia's Ava Snyder won with a score of 215.15, while Bloomsburg's Reagan Flick was the runner up with a score of 193.10.
On the boys side, Danville teammates Gavin Holcombe and Grant Facktor finished first and second with scores of 199.20 and 189.25, respectively.
The top two finishers for both boys and girls advance to the PIAA Championships held March 15-18 at Bucknell University.
AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal
All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized.
Machado, 30, had said that after this season he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year free agent deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres' commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.
Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He'll anchor a superstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
With the flashy Tatis sidelined all of last year, first due to injury and then the suspension, Machado was a steadying force in helping lead the Padres on a thrilling run to the NL Championship Series, where they lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres eliminated the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and then beat the 111-win rival Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
Machado batted .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs in 2022 and is entering his 12th big league season. He has a career .282 batting average with an .833 OPS, 283 homers and 853 RBIs.
He has also been remarkably durable, playing in all 162 games twice and in fewer than 150 games just once, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was limited to 82 games in 2014, when he didn't make his season debut until May 1 due to knee surgery the previous year, and then had the season cut short by a knee injury in August.
Machado played in 150 games last year. He sustained a scary-looking sprained left ankle on June 19 at Colorado but returned less than two weeks later.
Hawks hire Snyder as coach to replace fired McMillan
ATLANTA (AP) — Quin Snyder has been hired as coach of the Atlanta Hawks to replace the fired Nate McMillan, the team announced Sunday.
The Hawks reached an agreement with Snyder on a five-year deal only five days after firing McMillan on Tuesday. The team has scheduled a news conference for Monday to introduce Snyder.
The announcement from the team Sunday came shortly after the Hawks’ second straight win under interim coach Joe Prunty, a buzzer-beating 129-127 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
When announcing McMillan’s firing, general manager Landry Fields stressed that Atlanta’s eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference was not acceptable for a team that advanced to the conference finals in 2021. On Wednesday, Fields confirmed Snyder was a candidate.
Because Snyder, 56, was available, the agreement to return to Atlanta, where he was an assistant on Mike Budenholzer’s staff during the 2013-14 season, was reached quickly.
The decision to fire McMillan at the All-Star break allowed Fields to negotiate exclusively with Snyder. Had Fields waited until after the season, other teams might have had interest in Snyder.
Snyder was coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record and leading the team to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons.
McMillan went 99-80 as Atlanta’s coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. His success that season in leading Atlanta to the Eastern Conference finals earned him the full-time position.
McMillan was unable to follow up on the 2021 postseason success.
The Hawks finished 43-39 in the 2021-22 season and, after escaping the play-in tournament, lost to the Miami Heat 4-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
