MIFFLINBURG — Wednesday’s regular season finale against Loyalsock didn’t go as planned for Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott and his Wildcats, but luckily for them they have another chance this season to right their wrongs.

Following a 58-48 defeat to the Lancers in the nonleague contest, Mifflinburg will look to regroup before heading into the District 4 playoffs where a whole “new” season awaits the Wildcats.

