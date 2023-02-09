MIFFLINBURG — Wednesday’s regular season finale against Loyalsock didn’t go as planned for Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott and his Wildcats, but luckily for them they have another chance this season to right their wrongs.
Following a 58-48 defeat to the Lancers in the nonleague contest, Mifflinburg will look to regroup before heading into the District 4 playoffs where a whole “new” season awaits the Wildcats.
“Loyalsock is a good basketball team, but we did not play to our capabilities tonight — whether it was our mental game or physical game,” said Elliott. “We have two weeks to prepare for a district playoff game. I don’t know where we’re going yet, but we’ll be ready, and we’ll be better than (we were on Wednesday).”
Senior center Ethan Bomgardner, who was one of three players to score in double figures on the night for the Wildcats, scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter as both teams got off to a good start with the Lancers (13-8) leading 12-11.
A pair of 3-pointers by Tyler Reigel kept the game tight through the second quarter. Reigel’s first trey gave Mifflinburg (13-9) an 18-16 lead, and his second made three helped the Wildcats close the first half on a roll.
Bomgardner and Zach Wertman followed with buckets to keep the squad within a possession of Loyalsock at the half (29-27).
The big reason behind the Lancers’ good start began with Gage Patterson and Nate Bauman, who both scored 10 points in the first half.
“I wasn’t upset about our offense; it was more so on the defensive end. We’re better than what we showed tonight on the defensive end,” said Elliott. “Patterson and Bauman are good players, but we’re better than that, for sure.”
Mifflinburg’s predicament got worse in the third quarter when the team scored just six points to fall behind 45-33.
“The third quarter has been an Achilles heel for us all year. We take pride on coming out in the third quarter and coming out strong,” said Elliott. “Lately, the first quarter has been our bugaboo too, but we came out in the first half and played really well. Everything was there, but defensively we were getting beat off the dribble. The third quarter has been a killer for us all year, but we’ll get it figured out.”
Two more 3-pointers by Reigel and one from Chad Martin to start the fourth fueled an 11-5 run, but down the stretch Bauman made a pair of buckets and also 6-of-7 free throws to salt the game away at the free throw line for the Lancers.
Bauman scored a game-high 25 points and Patterson added 17 for Loyalsock.
For Mifflinburg, Reigel finished with 17 points while Wertman joined Bomgardner in adding 10 points.
“No, it is not (a good way to end the regular season). I told the guys in the locker room, that’s not a way I wanted the season to end, but we got to lock back in mentally and we really have to grind. So, it’s got to be second season — we’re restarting. We have a first two-weeks of practice type of thing, and we’ll see what we’re made of. I know the potential in that locker room. it’s there, but they got to do it and they got to come out and play, plain and simple, for four quarters and for 32 minutes, and it’s there. They just got to show it, and they haven’t shown it all year to be honest.”
Loyalsock 58, Mifflinburg 48
Loyalsock 12 17 16 13 – 58
Mifflinburg 11 16 6 15 – 48
Tyler Gee 1 1-2 3; Gage Patterson 8 1-1 17; Nate Bauman 9 6-9 25; Tarik Abdul-Hakim 0 2-2 2; Alec Kulp 4 0-0 8; Isiah Jennings 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 10-14 58.
3-point goals: Brennan, Jennings.
Tyler Reigel 6 0-0 17; Chad Martin 1 0-0 3; Zach Wertman 4 2-2 10; Ethan Bomgardner 5 0-0 10; Cheeky Griffith 1 3-4 5; Carter Breed 1 1-2 3; Aaron Bolick 0 0-0 0; Charles Reader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-8 48.
3-point goals: Reigel 5, Martin.
JV score: Loyalsock, 54-42.
