MIFFLINBURG — Trailing Lewisburg by a run early, a big third inning would change the whole complexion of the game for Mifflinburg’s softball team.
The Wildcats scored six runs in the third to take control of the game and cruise to an 11-3 Heartland-II victory over the Green Dragons.
First, a single by Evelyn Osborne plated Lainey Miller to tie the game at 2. Then after two straight walks that loaded the bases, Aubrey Fluman was hit by a pitch to bring in the go-ahead run.
A groundout RBI from Hope Swarey, a pair of passed balls, as well as an error built Mifflinburg’s lead to 7-2.
The Wildcats (6-3, 4-0 HAC-II) kept building onto their lead with a two-run home run by Osborne in the fourth and an RBI single from Miller an inning later.
Osborne led Mifflinburg with a 2-for-4 and her three RBI, plus Miller stole two bases and scored twice, Swarey drove in two runs and Madison Fohringer had a hit and two runs scored.
Carley Wagner paced Lewisburg (0-2, 0-2) with a 2-for-4 day that included an RBI, plus Ryan Brouse and Sydney Bolinsky both drove in runs and Makaila Huff had a hit and two runs scored.
But Taylor Stewart, who pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, struck out 10 (with 2 walks), and allowed just one earned run off six scattered hits to help keep the Green Dragons from doing more damage than they did.
Mifflinburg next plays at Central Columbia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Lewisburg’s next game is also against the Blue Jays, who the Green Dragons host at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 11, Lewisburg 3
at Mifflinburg
Lewisburg 020 001 0 — 3-7-6
Mifflinburg 106 220 x — 11-5-2
Addy Shedleski, Kimmy Shannon (3), Shedleski (4) and Sydney Bolinsky. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Stewart. LP: Shannon.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3, RBI; Carley Wagner, 2-for-4, RBI; Bolinsky, 1-for-4, RBI; Makaila Huff, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Anna Pachucki, 2 runs scored; Lainey Miller, 1-for-2, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs, RBI; Osborne, 2-for-4, HR (4th, 1 on), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Madison Fohringer, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Hope Swarey, 2 RBI.
Loyalsock 14,
Warrior Run 1 (5 innings)
TURBOTVILLE — The Lancers roughed up the Defenders in the Heartland-III contest and sent them to their second straight loss.
Loyalsock (5-1) scored 13 runs through the first three innings to get out to a big lead and never look back.
Liana Dion batted 2-for-3 and Abby Evans hit a double to lead Warrior Run (4-5), which next plays at Shikellamy today at 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock 14, Warrior Run 1 (5 innings)
At Warrior Run
Loyalsock 454 01 – 14-17-0
Warrior Run 000 01 – 1-4-4
Lydia Kresock and Maddie Luxenberger. Bella Shupp and Makenna Forman.
WP: Kresock. LP: Shupp.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Gabby Mileto, 3-for-3, RBI, 2 runs scored; Katie Ryder, 3-for-4, HR (3rd, 1 on), 3 runs, 2 RBI; Anna Luxenberger, 3-for-3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Hailey Berkheiser, double; M. Luxenberger, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Natayah Abdul-Hakim, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Liana Dion, 2-for-3, RBI; Abby Evans, 1-for-1, double.
Montoursville 17,
Milton 2 (4 innings)
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors came out hitting, and they kept on hitting over four innings to quickly end their Heartland-II contest against the Black Panthers.
Montoursville (5-3 overall) pounded out 15 hits to score their 17 runs, 10 of which came in the second and third innings.
Milton (0-5) was held to just one hit in the game — a double (and RBI) from Brooklyn Wade.
The Black Panthers next host the Selinsgrove Seals today at 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville 17, Milton 2 (4 innings)
At Montoursville
Milton 110 0 – 2-1-5
Mont 355 4 – 17-15-1
Kendall Fedder and Autumn Wolfgang. Jocelyn Jean and Brianna Trueman.
WP: Jean. LP: Fedder.
Top Milton hitters: Kiera Nickles, walk, run scored; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Fedder, walk; Wolfgang, walk; Joshalyn Bobb, run.
Top Montoursville hitters: Natalie Bennett, 3-for-3, 2 triples, 3 runs scored, RBI; Jill Stone, run; Hannah Klotz, 2-for-2, walk, 4 runs, RBI; Avery Cozzi, 1-for-1, RBI; Trueman, 4-for-4, triple, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Kayleigh Sheleman, 1-for-1, RBI; Emily George, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jean, 1-for-1, walk, 3 RBI; Mahlon Yonkin, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Jordan Chamberlain, 1-for-2, run; Marissa Hartland, run.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5,
Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Eddie Monaco bounced back from his first loss of the season with a dominating victory at No. 1 singles, and the rest of the Green Dragons also won convincingly to take the Heartland-I match.
Monaco defeated Shreshth Singh, 6-2, 6-0; and Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo only gave up one game each in their singles matches for Lewisburg (9-0).
The Green Dragons next host the Jersey Shore Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 5, Williamsport 0
at Williamsport
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Shreshth Singh, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Owen Kaar, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Ben Manetta, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Jack Compton-Sam Radulski, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Daniel Ren-Grant Rowe (L) def. Spencer Sponhouse-Isaac Young, 6-3, 6-4.
Central Columbia 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Blue Jays didn’t give up many games on the day as they rolled to the Heartland-II win over the Wildcats. Mifflinburg (0-9) next plays at Milton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Central Columbia 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Elias Hosler (CC) def. Matthew Blake, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Luke Saracoglu (CC) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Seth Preistman (CC) def. Jacob Post, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Damyan Petryshak-Eli Seesholtz (CC) def. Andrew Blake-Reese Conklin, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Sohan Patel-Romen Costa (CC) def. Clay Groff-Ryan Sauers, 6-1, 6-0.
Track and Field
Lewisburg splits with Central Columbia on Wednesday
ALMEDIA — Lewisburg’s boys got plenty of wins as it beat Central Columbia 89-61 in Wednesday’s Heartland-II meet.
The Green Dragons picked up nine individual wins and captured the 400 and 3200 relays.
Leading the way for Lewisburg’s boys (2-0) were Jeremy Sanchez-Rodrigez, who won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.43 and 23.65, respectively; and Ezra Zook, who claimed the triple jump (39-0) and pole vault (10-6).
In the girls’ meet, which Central won 77-73, Lewisburg got three individual wins from Baylee Espinosa and two from Caroline Blakeslee.
Espinosa won the 800 (2:25.46), 1600 (5:23.30) and the 3200 (11:56.78), and Blakeslee captured the 100 (12.58) and 400 (1:00.68).
Lewisburg next competes at Selinsgrove’s Don Wilhour High School Classic at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.