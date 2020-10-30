Boys soccer
Lewisburg 11
Bloomsburg 1
LEWISBURG — A natural hat trick to start the game by Ben Liscum got Lewisburg off an running for an 11-1 victory over Bloomsburg in a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal game Thursday.
Liscum finished with four goals and he also had three assists to lead Lewisburg (16-0) on the day.
In addition, Anthony Bhangdia and Jack Dieffenderfer added two goals apiece as the Green Dragons got out to a 7-0 halftime lead.
Lewisburg next plays the winner between No. 4 Warrior Run and No. 5 South Williamsport next week at a site and time to be determined.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
at Lewisburg Area High School
No. 1 Lewisburg 11, No. 8 Bloomsburg 1
First half
Lew-Ben Liscum, assist Lucas Jordan, 37:47. Lew-Liscum, assist James Koconis, 34:45. Lew-Liscum, assist Philip Permyashkin, 28:05. Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 25:00. Lew-Koconis, assist Eli Adams, 10:10. Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Carter Hoover, 1:06. Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Koconis, :45.
Second half
Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 34:03. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 31:15. Lew-Stephen Tiffin, assist Liscum, 29:00. Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Tiffin, 19:00. Bl-Cameron McCarthy, unassisted, 6:45.
Shots: Lewisburg, 19-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 6-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 0; Evan Hopkinson, 1; Henry Harrison, 0; Bloomsburg, Francis Curran, 8.
South Williamsport at Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE — The District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal between the No. 5 Mounties and the No. 4 Defenders was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up at 2 p.m. Saturday and it will be played at the Balls Mills Complex in Williamsport.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 2
Southern Columbia 0
SELINSGROVE — Kara Koch scored in both the first and second quarters to lead the top-seeded Green Dragons to a District 4 Class A quarterfinal win over the No. 8 Tigers at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Koch’s first goal came off a penalty corner by Siena Brazier with 4:13 left in the opening period.
Then with 5:13 left before the half Koch scored again, this time unassisted, to give Lewisburg (12-2) all the offense it needed.
Lewisburg next plays No. 4 Central Columbia in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Selinsgrove.
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
at Selinsgrove Area High School
Lewisburg 2, Southern Columbia 0
First quarter
Lew-Kara Koch, assist Siena Brazier (penalty corner), 4:13.
Second quarter
Lew-Koch, unassisted, 5:13.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 11-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 1; Southern, Hanna Keller, 14.
Muncy 3
Mifflinburg 2
ALMEDIA — The No. 6-seeded Indians upset the No. 3 Wildcats to move on in the District 4 Class A playoffs after they took a one-goal quarterfinal win at Central Columbia High School.
Mifflinburg’s season ends with a 9-7-2 record, while Muncy (8-5) advances to play No. 2 Bloomsburg at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Selinsgrove.
Football
The District 4 Class 4A semifinal matchup with Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore was postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday.
