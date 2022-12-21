PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas.
Pickett did not play in Sunday's 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss to Baltimore on Dec. 11. Mitch Trubisky played well while filling in, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will play against the Raiders (6-8) if there are no setbacks.
"The concussion component of where (Pickett) is, is behind us,” Tomlin said. “I think he’s gotta check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice (Tuesday), he’d be a full participant.”
Tomlin also anticipates inside linebacker Myles Jack to play after he sat out against the Panthers with a groin injury. Safety Terrell Edmunds, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and fullback Derek Watt are dealing with minor injuries that should not affect their availability.
Pittsburgh (6-8) has won four of six to remain in the outermost fringe of the playoff race.
Catcher Austin Hedges, Pirates finalize $5M, 1-year contract
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract.
The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.
Hedges was selected by San Diego in the second round of the 2011 amateur draft. He set career highs with 18 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games for the Padres in 2017.
He is a .189 hitter with 66 homers and 207 RBIs in 605 career games for San Diego and Cleveland.
Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year in its fourth consecutive losing season.
Infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.
Sanders has been busy gathering his staff since being hired by the Buffaloes on Dec. 3. His budget is $5 million for assistant coaches, which was a substantive bump over the allocation afforded to former coach Karl Dorrell for assistants.
“Coach Prime” is diving in at Colorado after finishing up at Jackson State last weekend after his team lost 41-34 in overtime to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. It spoiled Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season.
Colorado announced the additions to Sanders' staff Tuesday night. It includes Charles Kelly as the defensive coordinator/safeties coach and Sean Lewis as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Kelly joins the Buffaloes from Alabama, where he served as the associate defensive coordinator. Lewis relocates to Boulder after five years as head coach at Kent State, bringing with him a high-scoring offense that averaged 49.8 points in 2020.
Bill O’Boyle will be the offensive line coach and Nick Williams in charge of defensive ends.
In addition, Sanders brought several coaches with him from Jackson State, including Brett Bartolone (wide receivers), Tim Brewster (tight ends), Gary Harrell (assistant head coach/running backs), Andre’ Hart (linebackers), Kevin Mathis (cornerbacks) and Dennis Thurman, who will be the director of quality control for the defense.
The group Sanders assembled has been a part of 40 10-win seasons, coached in 59 bowl games and brought home 27 conference title. They’ve made the postseason in eithe
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday.
The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league's board of governors will have to approve the sale.
The board isn’t scheduled to meet until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is completed beforehand.
Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Ishbia is a former Michigan State player under coach Tom Izzo, and was a member of the Spartans' NCAA championship team in 2000.
If the sale closes at $4 billion, it would be the largest purchase in NBA history. Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for $3.3 billion in 2019, and Tilman Fertitta purchased the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017.
The only other NBA franchise known to be sold for $2 billion or more was the Los Angeles Clippers to Steve Ballmer in 2014.
Justin Ishbia, Mat's brother, also will be part of the ownership group, pending approval. Mat Ishbia will be the team's governor, Justin the alternate governor.
Suns coach Monty Williams said he didn't want to comment until the move is official.
Ishbia's company is built around team aspects, and he often speaks of the lessons he learned while playing for Tom Izzo and with Mateen Cleaves at Michigan State. His company even has an intramural basketball program with an on-site full-court gym.
The NBA suspended Sarver in September for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”
The punishment came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.
Shortly afterward, Sarver announced he would be looking to sell the Suns and the Mercury.
Sarver bought the Suns in 2004 for $401 million — then an NBA record, and roughly 10 times less than the price Ishbia agreed to pay.
