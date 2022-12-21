PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas.

Pickett did not play in Sunday's 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss to Baltimore on Dec. 11. Mitch Trubisky played well while filling in, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will play against the Raiders (6-8) if there are no setbacks.

