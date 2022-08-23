LEWISBURG — With a 6-over-par 41 shot by Isaiah Day, all four of Milton’s scorers carded scores in the 40s as the Black Panthers beat Lewisburg, 174-216, in a Heartland-I matchup at Bucknell Golf Club.
Milton, which also has golfers from Meadowbrook Christian School on the team, got a pair of 44s from Logan Shrawder and Max Wirnsberger along with a 45 from Cade Wirnsberger.
For Lewisburg, Tor Vonderheid led the way with a 49, plus Zach Engle shot a 53 and Gracie Murphy had a 55.
Milton 174, Lewisburg 216
Milton: Isaiah Day, 41; Max Wirnsberger, 44; Logan Shrawder, 44; Cade Wirnsberger 45. Other golfers: Brayden Gower, 49; Quinn Keister, 57.
Lewisburg: Tori Vonderheid, 49; Zach Engle, 53; Gracie Murphy, 55; Mason Lytle, 59. Other golfers: Jacob Gose, 60; Lexi Schmadel, 60.
MILTON — Warrior Run’s Hanna Rabb began her junior season with a dominating win as she shot an even-par 35 to help lead the Defenders to the HAC-II win over the Mustangs at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Dylan Laubach followed close behind Rabb with a 5-over 40, plus Reagan Campbell shot a 47 and Mason Sheesley carded a 49 for Warrior Run.
Chris Walter fired a 40 and Kyle Beward had a 41 for Midd-West.
Warrior Run 171, Midd-West 174
at Wynding Brook Golf Course
Warrior Run: Hanna Rabb, 35; Dylan Laubach, 40; Reagan Campbell, 47; Mason Sheesley, 49. Other golfers: Hunter Saul, 53; Emily Trautman, 56.
Midd-West: Chris Walter, 40; Kyle Beward, 41; Trevor Sheaffer, 46; Griffin Paige, 47. Other golfers: Garrett Leitzel, 51; Graham Yost, 59.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The HAC-II match between the Green Dragons and the Lancers was postponed by rain. No make-up date has been decided upon.
Mifflinburg at Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE — The Mifflinburg’s HAC-II contest with the Spartans was postponed by rain and moved to today at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.