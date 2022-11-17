ASHLAND — When Darrien Svilokos slotted a ball into the goal early in the first half of Wednesday’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal against Northwestern Lehigh, things were definitely looking positive for Lewisburg’s boys soccer team.
But as the game went through two overtime periods and then into penalty kicks at North Schuylkill’s Spartans Stadium, the Green Dragons weren’t able to get that one lucky bounce to keep their season going.
Northwestern Lehigh was successful on all five of its penalty kicks to prevail 2-1 (5-3 on PKs) to advance to Saturday’s state final against Lancaster Catholic.
“Both sides had a lot of opportunities to kind of go away with it. It was an awesome game, and it’s so unfortunate somebody had to be a loser of this one,” said Northwestern Lehigh coach Nathan Hunsicker. “Both sides fairly deserved to win, but that’s sports.”
The Tigers (25-1) took the first penalty kick, and Josh Zellner fired it in the right side of the goal for NW Lehigh. Alfred Romano followed for the Green Dragons (21-2-1) and was also successful as his shot went off the hands of goalkeeper Damian Krapf and into the goal.
Jack Mauro, Cayden Fitch and Matt Johnson were all good on their kicks as well for the Tigers, while Viktor Permyashkin and Eddie Monaco proceeded to make theirs for Lewisburg.
But when Noah Pawling sailed his kick over the crossbar on the Dragons’ fourth attempt, it left the door open for the Tigers to shut out, and Jake Van Lierop did just that by driving his shot into the top-left corner of the net to set off a wild celebration.
“They are our top five for a reason, and they showcased that tonight going five in a row,” said Hunsicker.
“Losing in PKs is tough. We can’t always get a lucky bounce or something like that, but I’m proud of the guys for what they gave,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “Losing in PKs two years in a row, and for some of these guys it’s a heartbreak, but they left everything out there and I’m proud of them.”
Svilokos put Lewisburg on the board first with an unassisted goal 10:32 into the game that Krapf got a hand on but couldn’t keep out of the net.
That was it for the scoring in the first half, and coach Kettlewell had a message for his players at the break to not let up when play resumed.
The Green Dragons listened, but they weren’t able to keep NW Lehigh from tying the game up when Josh Zellner scored off a direct kick 13:20 into the second half.
“I told them just to come out (in the second half) with energy and keep going, and I thought they did,” said Kettlewell. “I thought we played well, and I thought there were moments where we really controlled the game, but we just couldn’t get another (goal) in.
“It’s a tough way to lose in soccer,” added Lewisburg’s coach, whose team made the state semis for the eighth time in the last nine years.
However, prior to the season not many people believed that Lewisburg could make another deep postseason run, especially after losing eight starters from a year ago.
The Green Dragons though really came together as the season went on to prove all those doubters wrong.
“(The best moment) this year was just them believing in themselves. I’ve been proud of them the whole season,” said Kettlewell. “I think there were a lot of people that kind of doubted them after losing so many starters the last couple of years, and this team kind of came together and believed in themselves, so I’m proud of them for that.”
Although the team will lose eight more seniors this year, plenty of talented underclassmen are expected to return.
“Noah Pawling (a junior) and Viktor Permyashkin (a freshman) were out there doing some stuff, so I’m excited to see what next year brings,” said Kettlewell. “I just told the guys to keep their heads up. They gave everything they had out there. They need to be proud for what they’ve done this yeat.”
PIAA Class 2A Semifinal
at North Schuylkill High School
Northwestern Lehigh 2, Lewisburg 1 (5-3 on PKs)
First half
Lew-Darrien Svilokos, unassisted, 29:28.
Second half
NWL-Josh Zellner, unassisted, 26:40.
Penalty kicks
NWL: Zellner, made; Jack Mauro, made; Cayden Fitch, made; Matt Johnson, made; Jake Van Lierop, made.
Lewisburg: Alfred Romano, made; Viktor Permyashkin, made; Eddie Monaco, made; Noah Pawling, missed.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 15-13; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 5-4; Saves: NWL (Damian Krapf), 11; Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 12.
