LEWISBURG – For a second time this season, Bucknell women’s basketball’s Cecelia Collins has been named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week following an outstanding performance in the team’s 80-69 win over Buffalo. Collins posted new careers highs in points and field goals made during a well-rounded effort against the Bulls last Monday.
Collins, a native of Scranton, led all Bison in the Buffalo win with her 21 points on 7-of-13 (.528) shooting. She was sharp at the free throw line, sinking 5-of-6, and made both of her attempts from beyond the arc.
In 36 minutes of playing time, Collins added a steal, three assists and five rebounds in Bucknell’s final non-conference game. She’s scored in double figures in four consecutive games and in eight games total this season. She ranks 13th in the conference in points per game (11.9).
Collins is also ninth in the Patriot League in 3-pointers made per game (1.5), hitting at least one in nine of 11 games. The rookie is shooting .511 for the season and .444 from 3-point range.
Collins and the Bison are winners of eight straight games after beginning the season 1-2. They enter conference play first in the Patriot League standings at 9-2 overall. League play begins Wednesday, Dec. 29 when Boston U. visits Sojka Pavilion for a 2 p.m. tip-off. Boston was one of two teams picked ahead of Bucknell in Patriot League Preseason Poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.