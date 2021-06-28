The Williamsport Crosscutters received a strong outing form their pitching staff, but the bats fell silent in their 3-2 loss to State College on Sunday evening.
Troy Taylor gave the Crosscutters five solid innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk. Taylor struck out five as he took the loss. All three runs against Taylor came in the third inning.
The Crosscutters’ bullpen combined to throw four scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and a walk, while striking out eight, to keep the Cutters offense in the game. Crosscutters pitchers combined to strikeout 13 batters while walking just two.
Rob Marinec was the lone Cutters batter with a multi-hit game, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a double. Dakota Kotowaski picked up the lone Cutters RBI on the night, doing so on a first-inning RBI double.
The Crosscutters had golden opportunities to plate the tying and go ahead runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, failing to do so, stranding seven runners in those three innings. The Crosscutters left nine runners on base in the loss.
Williamsport holds a one game advantage over the Spikes in the SawBuck series, with next meeting with their rival coming on July 17 in State College.
On Saturday, Williamsport survived a late rally attempt by State College to pick up a 5-3 win.
Tyler Uberstine set the tone early for Cutters pitching, working three scoreless frames in his second start of the season. Uberstine, allowed one hit and struck out five before being removed by design after the third.
Jacob Smith earned his first win of the season, tossing three frames of scoreless relief, allowing just a walk and striking out five.
The Crosscutters offense did their damage early, scoring three in the bottom of the second inning and their final two runs came in the bottom of the third. All five runs came with two outs in the inning.
Lance Logsdon was the only Cutters batter to record a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Isaac Nunez led the Cutters with two runs driven in, plating both runs in the third.
The Cutters collected three extra base hits in the win, getting doubles from Logsdon and Dusty Stroup, along with a triple from Jaxon Shirley.
