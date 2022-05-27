WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Bucknell baseball team’s Patriot League tournament run came to an end on Thursday as Army won 12-2 in game three of the championship series at Doubleday Field. After being limited to just three runs on nine hits in game two, the top-seeded Black Knights racked up 21 hits en route to their fourth consecutive league title.
Army jumped out to a big 6-0 lead in the first inning, and Bucknell was unable to recover after being held off the scoreboard through the first four frames. The Bison ended up with nine hits and scored one run in the fifth and another in the seventh, leaving 12 runners on base. They also committed a pair of errors.
Rookie pitcher Ben Magovern received the loss after giving up four earned runs on six hits and a walk in the first inning. Sophomore Graeme Carroll threw 2.2 innings and allowed three runs, and senior Andrew Funovits saw the bulk of the work while going four innings and allowing three runs (two earned).
Junior Kyle Lyons went 3-for-4 at the plate, and Grant Voytovich was 2-for-4 with a walk and one of Bucknell’s two RBIs. Anthony Sherwin was 2-for-4 with Bucknell’s lone extra-base hit of the day.
Army’s Anthony Loricco collected the win, throwing two strikeouts with three hits and one walk allowed in 2.1 innings.
After Bucknell left the bases loaded in the top of the first, Army took advantage of a fielding error that nearly put an end to the inning. The Black Knights rattled off four straight singles and posted six total in the frame that left the Bison with a 6-0 deficit.
Army was held scoreless in the second but added a seventh run on three more hits in the third. Two more Black Knights made it across in the fourth with four hits and had the bases loaded before Funovits entered the game and ended the inning. The senior held Army scoreless for the next three innings.
The Bison made their way onto the board in the top of the fifth when Sherwin led off the inning with a walk and was later driven in on Voytovich single up the middle. It was Sherwin’s 39th walk of the season, which ranks second all-time and is just two behind the school record.
Bucknell scored again in the top of the seventh when Lyons led off with a single, was moved to third on Sherwin’s double to right center and scored on a Chris Cannizzaro ground out. Bucknell had a chance at more runs but left three runners stranded for a second time.
Army scored its last three runs in a four-hit bottom of the eighth, and Jacob Terwilliger finished out the game on the mound, tossing one strikeout and giving up one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.