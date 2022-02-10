Women’s basketball

Wilkes 55, Lycoming 48at Wilkes

First-year Colby White led Lycoming with eight points, going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, but the Warriors succumbed to a second-half rally from Wilkes at the Arnaud C. Marts Center. Sophomore Mya Wetzel and first-year Ashley Yoh each posted seven points, Wetzel added an additional two steals, three assists, and six rebounds and Yoh contributed four rebounds. Junior Allison Butler led the Warriors (5-16, 5-8 MAC Freedom) with 10 rebounds. Wilkes improves to 6-13, 4-8. The Warriors return to the court on Saturday at 1 p.m., when they face Arcadia in MAC Freedom action at Lamade Gym.

Bloomsburg 53, East Stroudsburg 41At StroudsburgNotes:

Once again, Bloomsburg relied on its stingy defense as the Huskies posted a 53-41 win over East Stroudsburg Wednesday. The Huskies improved to 16-8 and 14-4 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action while the Warriors dropped to 2-19 and 1-17 in conference play. The Huskies have held opponents to less than 50 points six times this season and have held the Warriors to just 41 and 42 points in their two meetings.

Men’s basketball

Lycoming 70, Wilkes 56at Wilkes-Barre

Separating itself with 16 points in a seven-minute span of the second half while allowing just two field goals, regionally-ranked Lycoming posted a MAC Freedom win over Wilkes at the Arnaud Marts Sports Complex. With the game tied at 39 with 13:49 left, the Warriors took the lead off a mid-range jumper from sophomore Steven Hamilton, who led the Warriors (14-8, 9-4 MAC Freedom) with 22 points. The jumper was followed with a 3-pointer from senior Matt Ilodigwe, who responded to a Wilkes dunk with another trifecta to make it 47-41 with 12:11 and starting a run of nine straight points. After Wilkes’ next field goal, the Warriors capped a 16-4 run with a layup inside from sophomore Mavin James that made it 59-45 with 6:05 left. A James 3-pointer with 5:05 left got the lead to a game-high 17 points before Wilkes closed within eight with 2:46 left. The Warriors scored the last six points, though, to walk away with the 14-point win. Along with Hamilton’s 22 points off 9-of-11 shooting, he posted six rebounds and four assists. Junior Dyson Harward added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for his 13th double-double of the year. James posted 11 points, hitting all five of his field goal attempts. Ilodigwe finished with nine points and junior DeAundre Manuel added eight. The Warriors shot 57 percent (27-of-47) from the field in the game and hit 71 percent (12-of-17) at the free throw line, while holding the Colonels to 44 percent (24-of-55) and just five free throw attempts in the game. The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they host Arcadia at 3 p.m.

East Stroudsburg 87, Bloomsburg 53at Stroudsburg

Bloomsburg lost to East Stroudsburg in an away Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game Wednesday evening. The Huskies hung around early on with the Warriors, but a first-half run by East Stroudsburg allowed the home team to seize control of the game before halftime and capture the win. Ash Kemble led the Huskies in scoring with 15 points and added seven rebounds to go along with two steals. Jake Nelson was 5-6 from the field, finished with 12 points and had a team-high eight rebounds while Justin Anderson had 10 points, four blocked shots and two steals. Justin Rodriguez led the team in assists with six.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 22 .593 — Toronto 30 23 .566 1½ Boston 31 25 .554 2 Brooklyn 29 25 .537 3 New York 24 31 .436 8½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 35 20 .636 — Charlotte 28 28 .500 7½ Atlanta 26 28 .481 8½ Washington 24 29 .453 10 Orlando 13 43 .232 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 21 .625 — Chicago 34 21 .618 ½ Cleveland 34 21 .618 ½ Indiana 19 37 .339 16 Detroit 12 42 .222 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 38 18 .679 — Dallas 32 23 .582 5½ New Orleans 22 32 .407 15 San Antonio 20 35 .364 17½ Houston 15 39 .278 22

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 34 21 .618 — Denver 30 24 .556 3½ Minnesota 29 26 .527 5 Portland 22 34 .393 12½ Oklahoma City 17 37 .315 16½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 44 10 .815 — Golden State 41 14 .745 3½ L.A. Clippers 27 29 .482 18 L.A. Lakers 26 30 .464 19 Sacramento 21 36 .368 24½

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 105, San Antonio 92 Chicago 121, Charlotte 109 Toronto 117, Oklahoma City 98 Portland 107, L.A. Lakers 105 Sacramento 132, Minnesota 119 Utah 111, Golden State 85

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m. National Hockey League EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 43 30 10 3 63 157 115 Boston 44 26 15 3 55 133 124 Detroit 48 21 21 6 48 136 165 Ottawa 42 16 22 4 36 118 140 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Montreal 45 8 30 7 23 100 179 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 44 31 10 3 65 153 106 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 47 28 11 8 64 158 126 Washington 48 25 14 9 59 156 135 Columbus 44 21 22 1 43 141 163 N.Y. Islanders 40 17 17 6 40 99 108 Philadelphia 46 15 23 8 38 116 158 New Jersey 47 16 26 5 37 134 168 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 47 28 15 4 60 147 129 Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 44 24 18 2 50 133 134 Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128 Chicago 47 17 23 7 41 116 157 Arizona 47 12 31 4 28 105 176 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Calgary 43 24 13 6 54 142 104 Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 143 146 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 123 133 Seattle 47 15 28 4 34 123 164 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Wednesday’s Games Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3 Chicago 4, Edmonton 1 Dallas 4, Nashville 3 Calgary 6, Vegas 0 Arizona 5, Seattle 2 N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3 Thursday’s Games Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday’s Games Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

EAST

Alderson-Broaddus 74, Frostburg St. 72 Anna Maria 89, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 83 Babson 96, Springfield 71 Boston U. 75, Army 74 Bryn Athyn 96, Clarks Summit 79 Bucknell 68, American 66 Catholic 80, Goucher 47 Charleston (WV) 92, WV Wesleyan 63 Christopher Newport 78, Mary Washington 71 Clark 82, Wheaton 61 Colby Sawyer 76, Rivier 65 Colgate 78, Lehigh 62 Cornell 88, Columbia 75 Daemen 97, D’Youville 52 Detroit 79, Robert Morris 62 Dist. of Columbia 101, Bridgeport 85 Drew 79, Scranton 69 E. Connecticut 91, Rhode Island Coll. 72 Eastern Nazarene 86, Mitchell 81, OT Edinboro 71, Clarion 61 Emerson 79, Coast Guard 61 Farmingdale St. 71, St. Joseph’s (LI) 60 George Washington 77, UMass 68 Grove City 70, Chatham 65 Gwynedd-Mercy 55, Immaculata 50 Holy Cross 68, Loyola (Md.) 64 Indiana (Pa.) 87, California (Pa.) 79 Johnson & Wales (RI) 76, Elms 65 Juniata 62, Elizabethtown 59 La Roche 74, Mount Aloysius 72 Lancaster Bible 104, Penn St.-Berks 64 Lock Haven 73, Mansfield 71 Maine 73, Albany (NY) 63 Maine-Farmington 84, Bowdoin 75 Manhattanville 66, SUNY Maritime 57 Mass. College 57, Framingham St. 51 Mass.-Boston 71, Castleton 51 Mass.-Dartmouth 84, Keene St. 81 Md.-Eastern Shore 58, Delaware St. 50 Medgar Evers 71, Baruch 65 Mount St. Vincent 76, St. Joseph’s (NY) 70 NJIT 60, New Hampshire 55 New England Coll. 86, Lesley 70 Norwich 61, Emmanuel 60 Nyack 78, Caldwell 63 Penn St.-Harrisburg 79, Penn College 61 Penn State-Altoona 98, Pitt.-Greensburg 79 Penn State-Erie 81, Alfred St. 69 Plymouth St. 72, S. Maine 70 Quinnipiac 69, Fairfield 60 Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 64 Salem St. 91, Fitchburg St. 78 Seton Hall 73, Xavier 71 St Josephs Bluejays 91, Lasell 64 Stony Brook 87, Mass.-Lowell 85 Susquehanna 89, Moravian 60 Thiel 79, Bethany (Wv) Bison 57 UMBC 68, Hartford 64 Vermont 82, Binghamton 51 Worcester Tech 66, MIT 41 Yale 62, Harvard 59

MIDWEST

Albion 87, Adrian 60 Baylor 75, Kansas St. 60 Bradley 68, Loyola Chicago 61 Calvin 83, Alma 70 Capital 73, Heidelberg 68 Dayton 75, Duquesne 54 DePaul 82, Georgetown 74 DePauw 75, Wittenberg 67 Denison 80, Hiram 78 Earlham 76, Bluffton 68 Edgewood 87, Benedictine (Ill.) 83 Grinnell 95, Illinois College 87 Hanover 92, Franklin 67 Illinois St. 78, Valparaiso 75, OT Illinois Tech 79, Dominican 62 Illinois Wesleyan 51, Millikin 49 Knox 87, Monmouth (Ill.) 77 Lake Forest 79, Lawrence 77 Marian 81, Milwaukee Engineering 76 Missouri St. 66, Drake 62 N. Iowa 53, S. Illinois 44 N. Kentucky 75, Milwaukee 39 Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65 Notre Dame (Ohio) 78, Fairmont St. 73 Notre Dame 63, Louisville 57 Ohio Dominican 100, Salem Tigers 95, 2OT Olivet 69, Kalamazoo 62 Otterbein 79, John Carroll 73 Ripon 76, Cornell (Iowa) 69 Rockford 101, Aurora 64 Rose-Hulman 71, Manchester 60 St. Norbert 74, Wis. Lutheran 71 Wabash 88, Ohio Wesleyan 74 Westminster (Mo.) 134, Greenville 108 Wilmington (Ohio) 77, Muskingum 73 Wis.-Whitewater 78, Wis.-Platteville 75 Wright St. 79, Green Bay 62 Youngstown St. 78, Oakland 71

Women’s college basketball

EAST

American 56, Bucknell 48 Boston U. 69, Army 56 Buffalo 93, E. Michigan 68 Delaware 81, Towson 78 George Washington 50, Duquesne 48 Holy Cross 58, Loyola (Md.) 49 Kansas 65, West Virginia 47 Lafayette 58, Navy 51 Lehigh 72, Colgate 56 Maine 64, Albany (NY) 55 Maryland 70, Wisconsin 43 Md.-Eastern Shore 79, Delaware St. 46 Merrimack 74, Sacred Heart 65 NJIT 64, New Hampshire 48 Rhode Island 58, Saint Joseph’s 48 Seton Hall 60, Georgetown 50 South Florida 49, Temple 40 Stony Brook 69, Mass.-Lowell 65 UMBC 51, Hartford 48 UMass 78, St. Bonaventure 59 Vermont 47, Binghamton 34 Villanova 72, UConn 69

MIDWEST

Akron 86, W. Michigan 70 Bowling Green 81, N. Illinois 52 Dayton 69, Saint Louis 54 Indiana 93, Illinois 61 Iowa 88, Minnesota 78 Kent St. 78, Cent. Michigan 67 Purdue 81, Penn St. 77 S. Illinois 79, Indiana St. 55 SMU 71, Cincinnati 66 St. John’s 73, Butler 61 Toledo 86, Miami (Ohio) 63

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Roldani Baldwin, 1B Roberto Ramos and INF Yolmer Sánchez to minor league contracts and invited them to spring training camp.

Minor League

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP George Callil. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Nathan Alexander to Missoula (PL) for RHP William Freeman. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded OF Chuck Taylor to Cleburne (AA). Acquired RHP Gunnar Groen from the Kansas City (AA).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined F/G Kelly Oubre Jr for violating league rules prohibiting the use of profane language directed toward the spectator stands in a game on Feb. 7 against Toronto. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F K.Z. Okpala from Miami for draft considerations.

National Women’s Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed Gs Kamiah Smails and Kysre Gondrezick to training camp contracts. INDIANA FEVER — Acquired G Jazmine Jones off waivers. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced F Leaonna Odom cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Jonathan Ledbetter to a reserve/future contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Named Matthew Smiley special teams coordinator. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LS J.J. Jansen to a one-year contract extension. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Tim Zetts assistant tight ends coach and Omar Young offensive quality control coach. DETROIT LIONS — Named Ben Johnson offensive coordinator. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Shilique Calhoun to a reserve/future contract. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Ryan Grigson to the senior personnel position. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Teryl Austin defensive coordinator. HOCKEY National Hockey League COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned RW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Oivier Rodrigue to Wichita (ECHL) from Bakersfield (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned D Kevin Czuczman and RW Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi to Hartford (AHL). Activated D Adam Fox from injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Niclas Almari from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Lukko (Finland). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Alexei Toropchenko to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed head coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract extension. SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted RW Brett Leason to the active roster from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL). American Hockey League BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned C Felix Bibeau to Worcester (ECHL). CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned D Bobby Russell to Greenville (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned F Max Zimmer to Greenville. CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL). Recalled F Zach Jordan from Kalamazoo. ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Ara Nazarian to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan. TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned F Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended D Kyle Thacker. ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Eric Roy from the reserve list. Placed D Andrew Jarvis on injured reserve effective Jan. 31. Traded Hayden Lavigne to Reading. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Joe Murdacra. Acquired D Billy Constantinou from Iowa trade and added to the active roster. Signed F Carlos Fornaris to the active roster. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Mike Gornall from injured reserve. Placed F Brandon Yeamans on the reserve list. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Returned D Jordan Sambrook to Charlotte (AHL). FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier from the reserve list. Placed F Sacha Roy on the reserve list. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Returned G Mark Hartig to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). INDY FUEL — Activated G Mitch Gillam from the reserve list. Placed G Justin Kapelmaster on the reserve list. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Triston Theriot and added him to the active roster. Acquired D Connor Russell to the active roster from Greenville trade. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed F Jake Elmer on the reserve list and G Tyler Wall on injured reserve effective Feb. 3. MAINE MARINERS — Claimed F Brendan Soucie from Newfoundland waivers. Placed F Jake Bricknell on the commissioners exempt list. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan from the reserve list. Placed F Scott Kirton on the reserve list. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Mackenzie Dwyer from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Carey on the reserve list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Canon Pieper from the reserve list. Placed F Hunter Fejes on the reserve list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Andrew Cherniwchan from injured reserve. Loaned F Nick Isacson to Hershey (AHL). WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F David Thomson from the reserve list. Placed F Tyler Jeanson on the reserve list. Acquired G Lucal Renard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed F Bobby Butler on injured reserve effective Feb. 7. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Suspended Portland Timbers MF Andy Polo for allegations of domestic violence. ATLANTA UNITED — Signed MF Thiago Almada from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division to a one-year contract and he will be a designated layer occupying an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. CHICAGO FIRE FC — Acquired MF Xherdan Shaqiri via transfer from Olympique Lyonnais and he will occupy a designated player slot through the 2024 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). FC CINCINNATI — Acquired 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the No. 2 spot in the allocation ranking from New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 1 spot in the allocation ranking. NYCFC — Named Matt Pilkington head coach and Danny Capero assistant coach for NYCFC II. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Caden Clark from RB Leipzig on loan for the 2022 season. Women’s National Soccer League HOUSTON DASH — Annnounced F María Sánchez has been loaned to Mexican Women’s National Team. COLLEGE BENTLEY — Announced baseball coach Bob DeFelice is retiring at the end of the 2022 season and named Mike Hill his replacement. EMORY & HENRY — Named Fillipe Barateiro head coach of women’s soccer. MARYLAND — Named Brian Williams football’s defensive coordinator, Lance Thompson and Wes Neighbors defensive coaches. NORTH CAROLINA — Named Patrick Suddes assistant administrative director/general manager of football.

