Women’s basketball
Wilkes 55, Lycoming 48at Wilkes
First-year Colby White led Lycoming with eight points, going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, but the Warriors succumbed to a second-half rally from Wilkes at the Arnaud C. Marts Center. Sophomore Mya Wetzel and first-year Ashley Yoh each posted seven points, Wetzel added an additional two steals, three assists, and six rebounds and Yoh contributed four rebounds. Junior Allison Butler led the Warriors (5-16, 5-8 MAC Freedom) with 10 rebounds. Wilkes improves to 6-13, 4-8. The Warriors return to the court on Saturday at 1 p.m., when they face Arcadia in MAC Freedom action at Lamade Gym.
Bloomsburg 53, East Stroudsburg 41At StroudsburgNotes:
Once again, Bloomsburg relied on its stingy defense as the Huskies posted a 53-41 win over East Stroudsburg Wednesday. The Huskies improved to 16-8 and 14-4 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action while the Warriors dropped to 2-19 and 1-17 in conference play. The Huskies have held opponents to less than 50 points six times this season and have held the Warriors to just 41 and 42 points in their two meetings.
Men’s basketball
Lycoming 70, Wilkes 56at Wilkes-Barre
Separating itself with 16 points in a seven-minute span of the second half while allowing just two field goals, regionally-ranked Lycoming posted a MAC Freedom win over Wilkes at the Arnaud Marts Sports Complex. With the game tied at 39 with 13:49 left, the Warriors took the lead off a mid-range jumper from sophomore Steven Hamilton, who led the Warriors (14-8, 9-4 MAC Freedom) with 22 points. The jumper was followed with a 3-pointer from senior Matt Ilodigwe, who responded to a Wilkes dunk with another trifecta to make it 47-41 with 12:11 and starting a run of nine straight points. After Wilkes’ next field goal, the Warriors capped a 16-4 run with a layup inside from sophomore Mavin James that made it 59-45 with 6:05 left. A James 3-pointer with 5:05 left got the lead to a game-high 17 points before Wilkes closed within eight with 2:46 left. The Warriors scored the last six points, though, to walk away with the 14-point win. Along with Hamilton’s 22 points off 9-of-11 shooting, he posted six rebounds and four assists. Junior Dyson Harward added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for his 13th double-double of the year. James posted 11 points, hitting all five of his field goal attempts. Ilodigwe finished with nine points and junior DeAundre Manuel added eight. The Warriors shot 57 percent (27-of-47) from the field in the game and hit 71 percent (12-of-17) at the free throw line, while holding the Colonels to 44 percent (24-of-55) and just five free throw attempts in the game. The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they host Arcadia at 3 p.m.
East Stroudsburg 87, Bloomsburg 53at Stroudsburg
Bloomsburg lost to East Stroudsburg in an away Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game Wednesday evening. The Huskies hung around early on with the Warriors, but a first-half run by East Stroudsburg allowed the home team to seize control of the game before halftime and capture the win. Ash Kemble led the Huskies in scoring with 15 points and added seven rebounds to go along with two steals. Jake Nelson was 5-6 from the field, finished with 12 points and had a team-high eight rebounds while Justin Anderson had 10 points, four blocked shots and two steals. Justin Rodriguez led the team in assists with six.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 22 .593 — Toronto 30 23 .566 1½ Boston 31 25 .554 2 Brooklyn 29 25 .537 3 New York 24 31 .436 8½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 35 20 .636 — Charlotte 28 28 .500 7½ Atlanta 26 28 .481 8½ Washington 24 29 .453 10 Orlando 13 43 .232 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 21 .625 — Chicago 34 21 .618 ½ Cleveland 34 21 .618 ½ Indiana 19 37 .339 16 Detroit 12 42 .222 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 38 18 .679 — Dallas 32 23 .582 5½ New Orleans 22 32 .407 15 San Antonio 20 35 .364 17½ Houston 15 39 .278 22
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 34 21 .618 — Denver 30 24 .556 3½ Minnesota 29 26 .527 5 Portland 22 34 .393 12½ Oklahoma City 17 37 .315 16½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 44 10 .815 — Golden State 41 14 .745 3½ L.A. Clippers 27 29 .482 18 L.A. Lakers 26 30 .464 19 Sacramento 21 36 .368 24½
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 105, San Antonio 92 Chicago 121, Charlotte 109 Toronto 117, Oklahoma City 98 Portland 107, L.A. Lakers 105 Sacramento 132, Minnesota 119 Utah 111, Golden State 85
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m. National Hockey League EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 43 30 10 3 63 157 115 Boston 44 26 15 3 55 133 124 Detroit 48 21 21 6 48 136 165 Ottawa 42 16 22 4 36 118 140 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Montreal 45 8 30 7 23 100 179 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 44 31 10 3 65 153 106 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 47 28 11 8 64 158 126 Washington 48 25 14 9 59 156 135 Columbus 44 21 22 1 43 141 163 N.Y. Islanders 40 17 17 6 40 99 108 Philadelphia 46 15 23 8 38 116 158 New Jersey 47 16 26 5 37 134 168 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 47 28 15 4 60 147 129 Minnesota 42 28 11 3 59 161 122 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 44 24 18 2 50 133 134 Winnipeg 43 19 17 7 45 122 128 Chicago 47 17 23 7 41 116 157 Arizona 47 12 31 4 28 105 176 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Calgary 43 24 13 6 54 142 104 Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 143 146 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 48 21 21 6 48 123 133 Seattle 47 15 28 4 34 123 164 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Wednesday’s Games Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3 Chicago 4, Edmonton 1 Dallas 4, Nashville 3 Calgary 6, Vegas 0 Arizona 5, Seattle 2 N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3 Thursday’s Games Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday’s Games Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Alderson-Broaddus 74, Frostburg St. 72 Anna Maria 89, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 83 Babson 96, Springfield 71 Boston U. 75, Army 74 Bryn Athyn 96, Clarks Summit 79 Bucknell 68, American 66 Catholic 80, Goucher 47 Charleston (WV) 92, WV Wesleyan 63 Christopher Newport 78, Mary Washington 71 Clark 82, Wheaton 61 Colby Sawyer 76, Rivier 65 Colgate 78, Lehigh 62 Cornell 88, Columbia 75 Daemen 97, D’Youville 52 Detroit 79, Robert Morris 62 Dist. of Columbia 101, Bridgeport 85 Drew 79, Scranton 69 E. Connecticut 91, Rhode Island Coll. 72 Eastern Nazarene 86, Mitchell 81, OT Edinboro 71, Clarion 61 Emerson 79, Coast Guard 61 Farmingdale St. 71, St. Joseph’s (LI) 60 George Washington 77, UMass 68 Grove City 70, Chatham 65 Gwynedd-Mercy 55, Immaculata 50 Holy Cross 68, Loyola (Md.) 64 Indiana (Pa.) 87, California (Pa.) 79 Johnson & Wales (RI) 76, Elms 65 Juniata 62, Elizabethtown 59 La Roche 74, Mount Aloysius 72 Lancaster Bible 104, Penn St.-Berks 64 Lock Haven 73, Mansfield 71 Maine 73, Albany (NY) 63 Maine-Farmington 84, Bowdoin 75 Manhattanville 66, SUNY Maritime 57 Mass. College 57, Framingham St. 51 Mass.-Boston 71, Castleton 51 Mass.-Dartmouth 84, Keene St. 81 Md.-Eastern Shore 58, Delaware St. 50 Medgar Evers 71, Baruch 65 Mount St. Vincent 76, St. Joseph’s (NY) 70 NJIT 60, New Hampshire 55 New England Coll. 86, Lesley 70 Norwich 61, Emmanuel 60 Nyack 78, Caldwell 63 Penn St.-Harrisburg 79, Penn College 61 Penn State-Altoona 98, Pitt.-Greensburg 79 Penn State-Erie 81, Alfred St. 69 Plymouth St. 72, S. Maine 70 Quinnipiac 69, Fairfield 60 Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 64 Salem St. 91, Fitchburg St. 78 Seton Hall 73, Xavier 71 St Josephs Bluejays 91, Lasell 64 Stony Brook 87, Mass.-Lowell 85 Susquehanna 89, Moravian 60 Thiel 79, Bethany (Wv) Bison 57 UMBC 68, Hartford 64 Vermont 82, Binghamton 51 Worcester Tech 66, MIT 41 Yale 62, Harvard 59
MIDWEST
Albion 87, Adrian 60 Baylor 75, Kansas St. 60 Bradley 68, Loyola Chicago 61 Calvin 83, Alma 70 Capital 73, Heidelberg 68 Dayton 75, Duquesne 54 DePaul 82, Georgetown 74 DePauw 75, Wittenberg 67 Denison 80, Hiram 78 Earlham 76, Bluffton 68 Edgewood 87, Benedictine (Ill.) 83 Grinnell 95, Illinois College 87 Hanover 92, Franklin 67 Illinois St. 78, Valparaiso 75, OT Illinois Tech 79, Dominican 62 Illinois Wesleyan 51, Millikin 49 Knox 87, Monmouth (Ill.) 77 Lake Forest 79, Lawrence 77 Marian 81, Milwaukee Engineering 76 Missouri St. 66, Drake 62 N. Iowa 53, S. Illinois 44 N. Kentucky 75, Milwaukee 39 Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65 Notre Dame (Ohio) 78, Fairmont St. 73 Notre Dame 63, Louisville 57 Ohio Dominican 100, Salem Tigers 95, 2OT Olivet 69, Kalamazoo 62 Otterbein 79, John Carroll 73 Ripon 76, Cornell (Iowa) 69 Rockford 101, Aurora 64 Rose-Hulman 71, Manchester 60 St. Norbert 74, Wis. Lutheran 71 Wabash 88, Ohio Wesleyan 74 Westminster (Mo.) 134, Greenville 108 Wilmington (Ohio) 77, Muskingum 73 Wis.-Whitewater 78, Wis.-Platteville 75 Wright St. 79, Green Bay 62 Youngstown St. 78, Oakland 71
Women’s college basketball
EAST
American 56, Bucknell 48 Boston U. 69, Army 56 Buffalo 93, E. Michigan 68 Delaware 81, Towson 78 George Washington 50, Duquesne 48 Holy Cross 58, Loyola (Md.) 49 Kansas 65, West Virginia 47 Lafayette 58, Navy 51 Lehigh 72, Colgate 56 Maine 64, Albany (NY) 55 Maryland 70, Wisconsin 43 Md.-Eastern Shore 79, Delaware St. 46 Merrimack 74, Sacred Heart 65 NJIT 64, New Hampshire 48 Rhode Island 58, Saint Joseph’s 48 Seton Hall 60, Georgetown 50 South Florida 49, Temple 40 Stony Brook 69, Mass.-Lowell 65 UMBC 51, Hartford 48 UMass 78, St. Bonaventure 59 Vermont 47, Binghamton 34 Villanova 72, UConn 69
MIDWEST
Akron 86, W. Michigan 70 Bowling Green 81, N. Illinois 52 Dayton 69, Saint Louis 54 Indiana 93, Illinois 61 Iowa 88, Minnesota 78 Kent St. 78, Cent. Michigan 67 Purdue 81, Penn St. 77 S. Illinois 79, Indiana St. 55 SMU 71, Cincinnati 66 St. John’s 73, Butler 61 Toledo 86, Miami (Ohio) 63
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Roldani Baldwin, 1B Roberto Ramos and INF Yolmer Sánchez to minor league contracts and invited them to spring training camp.
Minor League
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP George Callil. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Nathan Alexander to Missoula (PL) for RHP William Freeman. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded OF Chuck Taylor to Cleburne (AA). Acquired RHP Gunnar Groen from the Kansas City (AA).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined F/G Kelly Oubre Jr for violating league rules prohibiting the use of profane language directed toward the spectator stands in a game on Feb. 7 against Toronto. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F K.Z. Okpala from Miami for draft considerations.
National Women’s Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Signed Gs Kamiah Smails and Kysre Gondrezick to training camp contracts. INDIANA FEVER — Acquired G Jazmine Jones off waivers. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced F Leaonna Odom cleared waivers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.