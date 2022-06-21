Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 50 17 .746 _ Toronto 38 29 .567 12 Boston 37 31 .544 13½ Tampa Bay 36 31 .537 14 Baltimore 30 38 .441 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 30 .559 _ Cleveland 34 28 .548 1 Chicago 32 33 .492 4½ Detroit 26 41 .388 11½ Kansas City 23 42 .354 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 41 25 .621 _ Los Angeles 33 36 .478 9½ Texas 31 35 .470 10 Seattle 29 39 .426 13 Oakland 23 45 .338 19 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 45 24 .652 _ Atlanta 39 29 .574 5½ Philadelphia 36 32 .529 8½ Miami 29 36 .446 14 Washington 24 46 .343 21½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 30 .565 _ St. Louis 38 31 .551 1 Pittsburgh 27 39 .409 10½ Chicago 25 42 .373 13 Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 40 25 .615 _ San Diego 42 27 .609 _ San Francisco 37 29 .561 3½ Arizona 32 37 .464 10 Colorado 30 37 .448 11 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1 Boston 6, St. Louis 4 Detroit 7, Texas 3 Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9 Oakland 4, Kansas City 0 L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0 Arizona 7, Minnesota 1 Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2 Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7 Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Washington 9, Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3 Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2 Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3 Boston 6, St. Louis 4 Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Colorado 8, San Diego 3 Arizona 7, Minnesota 1 Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0 Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1 Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0 San Diego 4, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
College World Series GlanceAt Charles Schwab FieldOmaha, Neb.(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)Bracket 1Friday, June 17
Game 1 — Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 Game 2 — Notre Dame 7, Texas 3
Sunday, June 19
Game 3 — Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated Game 4 — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m. x-Game 7 — Game 6 replay if necessary
Bracket 2Saturday, June 18
Game 1 — Arkansas 17, Stanford 2 Game 2 — Mississippi 5, Auburn 1
Monday, June 20
Game 3 — Auburn 6, Stanford 2 Game 4 — Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Auburn vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Mississippi vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. x-Game 7 — Game 6 replay if necessary
Championship Series(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 25: Teams TBD, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Teams TBD, 2 p.m x-Monday, June 27: Teams TBD, 7 p.m
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment. BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled SS Tim Anderson from rehab assignment in Charlotte (IL) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Drew Hutchinson for assignment. Reinstated INF Jeimer Candelorio from the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake. NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Luis Barrera to Las Vegas (PCL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Roenis Elias and RHP Sergio Romo for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Chris Mazza from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Durham (IL). Recalled OF Josh Lowe from Durham.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Jesus cruz to Gwinnett. CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled OF Nelson Velazquez from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa. COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Josh Hader from the restricted list. Placed LHP Anthony Ashby on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 17. NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Dominic Smith from Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the paternity list. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled SS Oneil Cruz from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of OF Bligh Madris from Indianapolis. Optioned SS Liover Peguero to Altoona (EL). Placed RHP Zach Thompson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 18. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso (PCL). Recalled INF CJ Abrams from El Paso.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALLFRONTIER LEAGUE
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Augie Gallardo. Released LHP Brady Tedesco. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired OF Cesar Trejo from Cleburne (American Association). Released RHP Andrew Cartier. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Acquired LHP Jaylen Smith from Winnipeg (American Association). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired RHP Jose Vasquez from Winnipeg (American Association). WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Ryan Miller and C Joshuan Sandoval.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Named Morgan cato assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year contract extension.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.