BETHLEHEM – Ashlyn Ramos earned runner-up honors as the Bucknell University women's cross country team placed fourth at the Patriot League Championships on Sunday morning at the Goodman Campus of Lehigh University.
Ramos (21:09.1), who won the meet in the spring, was just edged by Army sophomore Georgia Jones (21:03.9) for the individual title.
Navy won the meet with 47 points, followed by Boston University (52), Army (70), Bucknell (119) and, Lehigh (160) for the top five positions. Holy Cross (191), Lafayette (194), Loyola (Md.) (204), Colgate (226), and American (298) rounded out the competing teams.
Ramos made her move between the one and two-mile mark, moving all the way up from ninth after the first mile up to just one-tenth of a second behind Jones after two miles. The two remained close the rest of the way in the battle for the top spot, but Jones prevailed over the final leg of the race to capture the individual title.
The senior from Sammamish, Wash. earned her third-straight First Team All-Patriot League accolade on Sunday, becoming the seventh Bison to earn Three All-League accolades in her career, joining most recently Ashley Blair (2018-2020) who accomplished the feat in the spring.
Emily Deschler was next up for the Bison (28th, 22:30.8), competing near her hometown of Allentown on Sunday. Deschler secured her second-straight top-30 finish on Sunday after finishing 14th in the spring. She was followed close behind by first-year Lauren Trapani, a Warrior Run graduate, who finished 29th overall (22:32.0) in her Patriot League Championship debut.
Karly Forker (32nd, 22:38.5) was Bucknell's fourth runner of the day, and improved considerably from her last outing at the Patriot League Championships in 2019 at Colgate, where she finished 85th overall. Nora Bennett was Bucknell's fifth and final scoring runner of the meet, finishing 34th (22:40.4).
Allyson Clarke, on the back of her runner-up finish at the Leopard Invite two weeks ago, made her Patriot League Championship debut on Sunday, finishing 39th (22:52.0). Abby Paczewski (43rd, 22:55.0), Laura Sakol (52nd, 23:11.5), Mia Bellucci (61st, 23:27.3), Sarah Policano (62nd, 23:29.7), Jamie Falla (75th, 24:00.0), and Keeley Misutka (84th, 24:24.7) rounded out Bucknell's competing runners on Sunday.
Bucknell will return to action on Friday, Nov. 12 at Lehigh for the Mid-Atlantic Regional Meet.
