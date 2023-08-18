Shaun Gamelin

Shaun Gamelin throws a pitch for Williamsport earlier this season. On Thursday Gamelin picked up his sixth win of the season as the Crosscutters beat the Frederick Keys.

FREDERICK, Md. — After allowing a combined 42 runs in the first two games of the series, the Williamsport Crosscutters avoided the series sweep Thursday by shutting out the Frederick Keys, 6-0.

Tyler Lasch led the offense for the Cutters as he batted 2-for-4 with two RBI. Both Isaish Byars and Ben MacNaughton had multi-hits games and scored a run a piece for Williamsport.

