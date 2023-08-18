FREDERICK, Md. — After allowing a combined 42 runs in the first two games of the series, the Williamsport Crosscutters avoided the series sweep Thursday by shutting out the Frederick Keys, 6-0.
Tyler Lasch led the offense for the Cutters as he batted 2-for-4 with two RBI. Both Isaish Byars and Ben MacNaughton had multi-hits games and scored a run a piece for Williamsport.
Brayland Skinner was able to reach twice via walks and scored a run but was unable to collect a hit which ends his 18-game hit streak.
Crosscutters starter Shaun Gamelin (6-0) threw six and a third strong innings and he only allowed five hits and three walks and struck out nine Keys, picking up his team-leading sixth win of the season.
David Mata threw the next inning and two thirds, only allowing a single hit while striking out one. Connor Langrell threw a perfect ninth in a non-save situation for Williamsport.
Williamsport (14-18 second half) next begins a three-game set at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
